46 Of The Most Interesting Websites You Probably Never Heard Of Before
The internet has been around for decades, and during that time, it’s become an indispensable part of society. Whether we’re talking about work, entertainment, shopping, or staying in touch with loved ones, most of us spend at least part of our day online.
Heck, Meta even invested $80 billion trying to convince everyone to just put on a VR headset and live in virtual reality instead of the real world. And even though the Metaverse failed, plenty of smaller projects still continue to deliver new and innovative solutions.
The subreddit r/InternetIsBeautiful is a place where users share the coolest digital tools, apps, websites, and experiments they come across. Get ready to open a few new tabs because they’re 100% worth checking out!
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I spent the last 8 months during lockdown pouring my soul into a website that allows you to visualize virtually every U.S. company's international supply chain. E.x. What products, how much, which factories and where does Lululemon import from? (Just type a company in the search box)
I made a website that removes all the clutter from recipe sites and just shows the instructions
8 minutes 46 seconds: a short time can feel like an eternity.
Listen to live radio all over the world by navigating an interactive globe.
A website that charts the working status of every McDonald's ice cream machine in the United States and whether it's broken or operational
A site that directs you to Twitch Streams with no audience.
This website will display all recipes based off what you have in your fridge.
Tool that tracks flights by executive private jets. Data that hedge funds pay thousands for in order to predict corporate mergers, available to you for free.
I made a page that makes you solve increasingly absurd trolley problems.
This website helps you find bilingual names. I created it after struggling to find a suitable name for our Japanese-Finnish baby.
If "twitter.com" is replaced with "nitter.net" in links, you can read without login constraints.
Are you tone-deaf? Test yourself at the Harvard Music Lab (~3 min).
The BBC made 16,016 sound effects available for searching, listening and download. "The Sound Effects are BBC copyright, but they may be used for personal, educational or research purposes."
My wife and I turned our date night questions index cards into a free web app.
I made a site where you practice touch typing by retyping ENTIRE classic novels.
Conserve the Sound - A website archiving recordings of the sounds made by old phones, rubber stamps, pinball machines, cameras, typewriters, fans, video game consoles, and other products from 1910 onwards.
This free tool allows you to isolate a person's voice on any track.
A website that makes your image Stranger Things-ified by using AI to figure out whats in your image.
I made a free web app to make graphic designs. A hustle-free alternative to canva.com and crello.com. No signups, no ads.
Brendan Fraser's personal website is still up and it's like unearthing a time capsule from 2005.
I made a musical browser experiment where you "magically" get to perform beautiful classical music using your only computer keyboard. Come perform some Debussy or Beethoven, and tell me what you think!
A site where you compare yourself to the average.
Can you beat a Chess computer written with 1KB of Javascript?
My Car Makes Noise: A library of car noises which can be used to diagnose car problems.
California State University released mega list of remote vacancies across the nation to help combat unemployment crisis
Learn to Hack, Learn to Protect Yourself: learn about security vulnerabilities.
100,000 Faces: comprehending the death toll of covid-19.
Stumbled, the resurrection of the original StumbleUpon. Randomly discover the most interesting websites of the internet.
Every Noise at Once: Listen to 1,524 different genres, from Japanese psychedelic to throat singing to atmospheric black metal.
A dedicated page on THX's website where you can hear the famous "deep note".
I made a website to spend Elon's Musk fortune! You can see and print the receipt at the end, have fun! Try to spend it all!
Eat This Much, a site that automatically creates meal plans that meet your diet goals. It can be personalized for the type of food you like, budget, and schedule.
An interactive map of Reddit's /r/place, with information to each artwork of the canvas.
This website points at your pointer. Most pointless website ever
This website lets you roam around nearby star systems in a 3D view.
Hey, do you remember that scene in 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective where Jim Carrey sings very loudly to prove the soundproof acoustic properties of a sliding-glass door? The guy who made this website does.
What word was first used the year you were born? Merriam-Webster Time Traveler can tell you.
I've spent months building the easiest Map tool you've ever used. Copy your data, paste, then download your map.