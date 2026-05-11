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The internet has been around for decades, and during that time, it’s become an indispensable part of society. Whether we’re talking about work, entertainment, shopping, or staying in touch with loved ones, most of us spend at least part of our day online.

Heck, Meta even invested $80 billion trying to convince everyone to just put on a VR headset and live in virtual reality instead of the real world. And even though the Metaverse failed, plenty of smaller projects still continue to deliver new and innovative solutions.

The subreddit r/InternetIsBeautiful is a place where users share the coolest digital tools, apps, websites, and experiments they come across. Get ready to open a few new tabs because they’re 100% worth checking out!