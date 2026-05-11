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The internet has been around for decades, and during that time, it’s become an indispensable part of society. Whether we’re talking about work, entertainment, shopping, or staying in touch with loved ones, most of us spend at least part of our day online.

Heck, Meta even invested $80 billion trying to convince everyone to just put on a VR headset and live in virtual reality instead of the real world. And even though the Metaverse failed, plenty of smaller projects still continue to deliver new and innovative solutions.

The subreddit r/InternetIsBeautiful is a place where users share the coolest digital tools, apps, websites, and experiments they come across. Get ready to open a few new tabs because they’re 100% worth checking out!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A MuscleWiki website screenshot showing male muscle diagrams and a list of gym equipment. One of the most interesting websites.

Select a muscle and it provides you with exercises to workout the selected muscle

notanotherlifter Report

5points
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    #2

    ImportYeti logo and search bar for finding company suppliers. An interesting website to explore business data.

    I spent the last 8 months during lockdown pouring my soul into a website that allows you to visualize virtually every U.S. company's international supply chain. E.x. What products, how much, which factories and where does Lululemon import from? (Just type a company in the search box)

    ImportYeti Report

    5points
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    #3

    Just the Recipe website with two phone screens showing a clean recipe layout, one of the most interesting websites.

    I made a website that removes all the clutter from recipe sites and just shows the instructions

    doppio Report

    5points
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    #4

    A Quick, Draw! game screen, an interesting website where users draw for machine learning, with a yellow hand and doodles.

    Draw a terrible doodle and let Google's new AI try to guess what it is!

    EyeZiS Report

    5points
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    #5

    8 Minutes 46 Seconds: A Short Time Can Feel Like An Eternity

    8 minutes 46 seconds: a short time can feel like an eternity.

    MKorostoff Report

    5points
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    #6

    A globe showing radio stations across Europe and Africa. An interesting website to explore global radio.

    Listen to live radio all over the world by navigating an interactive globe.

    goldicecream Report

    5points
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    #7

    A map of the United States displaying McDonald's ice cream machine status, an interesting website displaying current data.

    A website that charts the working status of every McDonald's ice cream machine in the United States and whether it's broken or operational

    holyfruits Report

    5points
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    #8

    Text explaining Webkay, an interesting website demonstrating browser data and location tracking, highlighting web privacy.

    Check what your web browser knows about you.

    JoytotheUniverse Report

    5points
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    #9

    A nobody.live streaming page shows an "OceanCam" webcam. This is one of the most interesting websites for niche content.

    A site that directs you to Twitch Streams with no audience.

    Extempo Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    A screenshot of the Music-Map website, an interesting website for finding similar music. It features a search bar for artists.

    Put in a band and see other artists like them.

    Phagboy Report

    5points
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    #11

    MyFridgeFood app interface with a list of ingredients and recipe finder, an interesting website for foodies.

    This website will display all recipes based off what you have in your fridge.

    Bokithecracker Report

    5points
    POST
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    #12

    CivicTracker's Executive Positions dashboard displaying interesting websites for presidential terms, past and future.

    I made a website for tracking what the U.S. President is doing.

    lukewines Report

    4points
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    #13

    A screenshot of the Quiver Quantitative stock trading website, showing featured datasets. One of the most interesting websites for stock data.

    Tool that tracks flights by executive private jets. Data that hedge funds pay thousands for in order to predict corporate mergers, available to you for free.

    pdwp90 Report

    4points
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    #14

    A black-and-white drawing of the Absurd Trolley Problems, an interesting website game, with a trolley approaching people tied to tracks.

    I made a page that makes you solve increasingly absurd trolley problems.

    OrangePrototype Report

    4points
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    #15

    MixedName website screenshot, offering bilingual baby names with English and Japanese options. One of the most interesting websites for parents.

    This website helps you find bilingual names. I created it after struggling to find a suitable name for our Japanese-Finnish baby.

    bemmu Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A dark website interface for Nitter, a Twitter front-end, with a search bar and magnifying glass icon for finding interesting websites.

    If "twitter.com" is replaced with "nitter.net" in links, you can read without login constraints.

    Wolfframm Report

    4points
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    #17

    CodinGame, one of the most interesting websites, offers coding games and challenges. Play and build skills with coding.

    Learn to code writing a game.

    dguerre Report

    4points
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    #18

    The Music Lab's Tone-Deafness Test, an interesting website from Yale University researching music perception.

    Are you tone-deaf? Test yourself at the Harvard Music Lab (~3 min).

    reedplayer Report

    4points
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    #19

    Screenshot of the BBC Sound Effects website, an interesting website for audio creation and browsing.

    The BBC made 16,016 sound effects available for searching, listening and download. "The Sound Effects are BBC copyright, but they may be used for personal, educational or research purposes."

    FlyingSwords Report

    4points
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    #20

    A lighthearted website offering date night questions for friends or lovers, one of the most interesting websites.

    My wife and I turned our date night questions index cards into a free web app.

    hunterloftis Report

    4points
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    #21

    TypeLit.io homepage, an interesting website for typing practice with classic literature like 1984 and Alice in Wonderland.

    I made a site where you practice touch typing by retyping ENTIRE classic novels.

    Octouroboros Report

    4points
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    #22

    NASA's Eyes website, showing the International Space Station orbiting Earth, an interesting website for space enthusiasts.

    Click anywhere on the Earth to preview your view of the August 21st, 2017 total eclipse.

    anon Report

    4points
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    #23

    The Skullery website with a red background, a pasta recipe, and buttons to explore more interesting websites.

    No-nonsense recipe collection website that doesn't require you to read any family history at the top.

    yuki0 Report

    4points
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    #24

    A website homepage features an interesting website about conserving sound, showcasing a vintage intercom with "LOCK" and "TALK" buttons.

    Conserve the Sound - A website archiving recordings of the sounds made by old phones, rubber stamps, pinball machines, cameras, typewriters, fans, video game consoles, and other products from 1910 onwards.

    knowhate Report

    4points
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    #25

    Acapella Extractor, one of the most interesting websites, allowing users to upload audio to create acapellas from any song.

    This free tool allows you to isolate a person's voice on any track.

    pixgarden Report

    4points
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    #26

    An interesting website simulating the Stranger Things logo style, featuring a retro TV with "UPLOAD AN IMAGE" on its screen.

    A website that makes your image Stranger Things-ified by using AI to figure out whats in your image.

    anon Report

    4points
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    #27

    A Polotno interface displaying photo options from Unsplash, demonstrating interesting websites with diverse images and design tools.

    I made a free web app to make graphic designs. A hustle-free alternative to canva.com and crello.com. No signups, no ads.

    lavrton Report

    4points
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    #28

    Brendan Fraser's speech on YouTube, with a map background showing interesting websites and photos.

    Brendan Fraser's personal website is still up and it's like unearthing a time capsule from 2005.

    holyfruits Report

    4points
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    #29

    An interactive digital art website, displaying glowing yellow dots on a dark blue background. An interesting website.

    I made a musical browser experiment where you "magically" get to perform beautiful classical music using your only computer keyboard. Come perform some Debussy or Beethoven, and tell me what you think!

    earslap Report

    4points
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    #30

    An image showing a fun, interesting website called ThanAverage, featuring many dark, ghost-like figures with white eyes on a light background.

    A site where you compare yourself to the average.

    oneforthewall Report

    4points
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    #31

    A retro-style pixel art image of a woman playing chess, rendered in purple and cyan, showcasing one of the most interesting websites.

    Can you beat a Chess computer written with 1KB of Javascript?

    PinheadLarry2323 Report

    4points
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    #32

    A website featuring two interesting websites: a black Audi sedan and a cream classic convertible.

    My Car Makes Noise: A library of car noises which can be used to diagnose car problems.

    AvailingPiano Report

    3points
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    #33

    A May 2026 event schedule for a university career center, showcasing various interesting websites and programs.

    California State University released mega list of remote vacancies across the nation to help combat unemployment crisis

    brandymaze91 Report

    3points
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    #34

    A screenshot of the Hackxplaining website, a platform for learning to defend code, one of the most interesting websites.

    Learn to Hack, Learn to Protect Yourself: learn about security vulnerabilities.

    compilationfailed Report

    3points
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    #35

    100,000 Faces: Comprehending The Death Toll Of Covid-19

    100,000 Faces: comprehending the death toll of covid-19.

    MKorostoff Report

    3points
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    #36

    A website landing page with the text "Discover the most interesting, weird and awesome Websites of the Internet".

    Stumbled, the resurrection of the original StumbleUpon. Randomly discover the most interesting websites of the internet.

    theKovah Report

    3points
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    #37

    An interesting website: Every Noise at Once, showing a genre map with numerous music styles like techno, trance, and house.

    Every Noise at Once: Listen to 1,524 different genres, from Japanese psychedelic to throat singing to atmospheric black metal.

    HarryPotter5777 Report

    3points
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    #38

    THX website homepage, displaying an interesting dark blue and purple abstract background with its logo and tagline.

    A dedicated page on THX's website where you can hear the famous "deep note".

    blindcolumn Report

    3points
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    #39

    An interesting website for spending Elon Musk's fortune with a sketch of Elon Musk at the top.

    I made a website to spend Elon's Musk fortune! You can see and print the receipt at the end, have fun! Try to spend it all!

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Eat This Much website with fruit characters flying a plane, offering meal planning. An interesting website for diet management.

    Eat This Much, a site that automatically creates meal plans that meet your diet goals. It can be personalized for the type of food you like, budget, and schedule.

    Dark-X Report

    3points
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    #41

    The /r/place Atlas showing many interesting websites and pixel art.

    An interactive map of Reddit's /r/place, with information to each artwork of the canvas.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #42

    A black screen with a white spinning loading icon and text reading Finding pointer... Please hold still. Many interesting websites available.

    This website points at your pointer. Most pointless website ever

    hdflix Report

    3points
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    #43

    A webpage titled 100,000 Stars from Experiments with Google, showing two interesting websites images of space and galaxies.

    This website lets you roam around nearby star systems in a 3D view.

    PM_TITS_FOR_KITTENS Report

    3points
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    #44

    Hey, Do You Remember That Scene In 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Where Jim Carrey Sings Very Loudly To Prove The Soundproof Acoustic Properties Of A Sliding-Glass Door? The Guy Who Made This Website Does

    Hey, do you remember that scene in 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective where Jim Carrey sings very loudly to prove the soundproof acoustic properties of a sliding-glass door? The guy who made this website does.

    HGMIV926 Report

    2points
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    #45

    Merriam-Webster's Time Traveler feature: an interesting website showcasing word origins with images like floats, ramen, coffee, and memes.

    What word was first used the year you were born? Merriam-Webster Time Traveler can tell you.

    Hoosagoodboy Report

    2points
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    #46

    A mapinsconds.com screenshot displaying a world map with varying shades of blue, indicating data. One of the most interesting websites for data visualization.

    I've spent months building the easiest Map tool you've ever used. Copy your data, paste, then download your map.

    gravityTester Report

    2points
    POST
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