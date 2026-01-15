ADVERTISEMENT

In this photo series, I ask a simple but unsettling question: what remains when identity’s most visible marker is removed?

I photographed these tribal communities myself, spending time with them and learning how facial tattoos are not decoration, but history, belonging, protection, and memory. For many of them, these tattoos were not a choice. They were mandatory. A rite that had to be endured to belong.

For this project, I used AI to digitally remove the tattoos from the portraits. Nothing was added. Something essential was taken away.

As I looked at the altered faces, I began to wonder: if they saw themselves this way, without the markings, would they wish they had never gone through it? Or would the absence feel like losing a part of themselves?

Without tattoos, the faces began to blend into a familiar global “normal.” The people remained, but their cultural specificity softened. What appeared neutral revealed itself as absence.

This series is not about erasing culture or celebrating technology. It is about contrast. By removing the tattoo, I reveal how deeply it anchors identity.

The tattoo does not mark the face.

It defines belonging.

More info: omarreda.net