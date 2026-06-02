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Christopher Nolan’s next movie is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in recent memory.

Fresh off the Oscar-winning success of Oppenheimer, the filmmaker is trading atomic history for ancient mythology with The Odyssey, his ambitious adaptation of Homer’s legendary epic.

Marking Nolan’s first foray into the historical fiction genre, the project promises a sweeping blend of action, adventure, and spectacle. With an all-star cast assembled to retell the epic tale, excitement is building around what could be the director’s boldest cinematic journey yet.

Here’s everything to know about The Odyssey ahead of its release.

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When does The Odyssey release?

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The Odyssey is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.

The project was first announced in December 2024, with Nolan describing it as the largest and most challenging production of his career. According to reports, the film carries a budget of roughly $250 million, making it Nolan’s most expensive project to date.

Where to watch The Odyssey?

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Image credits: Universal Pictures

The film will initially be released in theaters in standard, premium large-format (PLF), and IMAX formats. Following its theatrical run, The Odyssey is expected to stream on Peacock at a later date.

The Odyssey adapts Homer’s Greek epic

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Nolan has described The Odyssey as a largely faithful retelling of Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the decade-long Trojan War.

Interestingly, Nolan was once considered to direct 2004’s Troy, based on the Iliad, a precursor to the Odyssey, after Wolfgang Petersen briefly exited the project.

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In an interview with Time, Nolan revealed that he had made some alterations to the source material, including more interactions between Odysseus and his son, Telemachus; a more sympathetic portrayal of the goddess Circe; and a more complex aftermath of the Trojan War.

The Odyssey cast & characters guide

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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In October 2024, Matt Damon was officially cast in the lead role, later revealed to be Odysseus. The same month, Tom Holland joined the cast.

In November, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o were said to have major roles in the film.

Here’s the complete cast and characters guide for The Odyssey:

Matt Damon as Odysseus, legendary king of Ithaca

Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’s son

Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’s wife

Robert Pattinson as Antinous, an ambitious suitor of Penelope

Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy , the famed beauty of Greece, and her sister, Clytemnestra

Zendaya as Athena, the goddess guiding Odysseus

Charlize Theron as Calypso, an immortal temptress

Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, king of Sparta

Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, commander of the Achaean forces

John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, Odysseus’s loyal servant

Bill Irwin as Polyphemus, a one-eyed Cyclops giant

Samantha Morton as Circe, a powerful enchantress

Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Odysseus’s trusted lieutenant

Mia Goth as Melantho, maid of Penelope

Jimmy Gonzales as Cepheus, Odysseus’s loyal shipmate

Additionally, Elliot Page, Jesse Garcia, Josh Stewart, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, James Remar, and Travis Scott have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Odyssey filming locations

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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Principal photography started on February 25, 2025, and lasted for 91 days before wrapping on August 8, 2025.

Filming took place on location across six countries, including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland, and Malta. It became Nolan’s first film to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

The Odyssey trailer

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The first official trailer for the film was released on December 22, 2025. A second trailer dropped on May 5, 2026.

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The latter sparked criticism over its use of modern dialogue despite its ancient Greek setting. One scene featuring Pattinson and Holland drew particular criticism for the actors’ American accents.

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Every controversy surrounding The Odyssey

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Soon after, the film became embroiled in controversy, with viewers criticizing Nolan for perceived issues with cultural authenticity and the lack of Greek actors in major roles.

Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy also sparked debate online, with some critics accusing the production of race-swapping a character traditionally portrayed as white. However, Nolan and Nyong’o defended the casting choice, prompting additional debate online.

Elliot Page’s rumored role as Achilles and rapper Travis Scott’s casting as a bard likewise generated mixed reactions on social media.