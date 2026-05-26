‘The Odyssey’ Actress Called Out For Hypocrisy After She Defends Nolan’s Controversial Decision

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Lupita Nyong’o is facing renewed backlash online after past comments about representation in Black Panther resurfaced.

The Oscar-winning actress stars as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, sparking debate online over mythology, race, and historical interpretation.

The controversy intensified after Nyong’o defended the casting, describing the film as a mythological work and calling the ensemble “representative of the world.”

Highlights Lupita Nyong’o’s old comments on cultural representation resurface amid casting backlash.

Fans accused Nyong’o of having double standards after Helen of Troy's casting in The Odyssey.

Nyong’o’s comments about being unfamiliar with The Odyssey sparked another wave of criticism.

Fans are now revisiting her earlier praise for Black Panther’s portrayal of African culture, accusing her of contradicting her past views on representation.

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Lupita Nyong’o’s comments about cultural misrepresentation resurface

Image credits: Disney/Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o played Nakia in 2018’s Black Panther, Marvel’s first film led by a predominantly Black ensemble.

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During an interview with BBC News Africa ahead of the film’s release, the actress said it was important to challenge misconceptions about African cultures. Nyong’o also praised Black Panther for avoiding a generic portrayal of African culture.

Image credits: Disney/Marvel Studios

“What Black Panther shows us is that there is a whole host of people who get the misrepresentation that Africa has had,” she said.

Nyong’o further argued that the film showed people who “respect the continent” and wanted to represent its culture in a new light.

Lupita Nyong’o faces fresh backlash after defending The Odyssey casting

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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On May 23, a clip from the interview resurfaced online amid growing backlash over Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey.

Nolan faced criticism for casting Nyong’o, who identifies as Kenyan-Mexican, as a character widely associated with Greek mythology.

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The backlash grew after both Nolan and Nyong’o defended the casting choice in an interview. Fans on social media subsequently pointed to her past comments as evidence of what they described as double standards.

On X, several users criticized the actress for accepting a Greek role despite previously voicing concerns about the misrepresentation of African culture.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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“This woman is an absolute fu*king hypocrite & has no business in The Odyssey,” one user said.

A second stated, “Wow, the hypocrisy… What’s crazy is Black Panther is a fantasy, while the other is GREEK mythology. And yes, there is a difference.”

“Lupita cares about African culture but not Greek culture, which proves she’s a hypocrite,” a third added.

Fans slammed Lupita Nyong’o over her preparation for The Odyssey role

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Aside from the resurfaced clip, Nyong’o also faced criticism online after discussing her preparation for The Odyssey. In an interview with Elle, the 43-year-old revealed that she was unfamiliar with the source material before being cast in the film.

She said, “I really had no idea what The Odyssey was. I was like, ‘Oh, snap, I don’t know the first thing about this.’”

The film adapts the ancient Greek epic of the same name, which traditionally follows the events of Homer’s Iliad. Nyong’o said she listened to audiobook versions of the epic while preparing for the role.

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However, her unfamiliarity with the original work sparked additional criticism on X.

“The most concerning thing about her imo, is that she had no idea what The Odyssey was,” one fan said.

A second asked, “How does an educated person in 2026 not know what The Odyssey is?”

Aside from Nyong’o, the film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. The absence of prominent Greek actors in the cast has fueled weeks of debate across social media.

The Odyssey will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.