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“Nolan Couldn’t”: Fans Highlight Major Flaw In ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer As Diversity Debate Heats Up
Matt Damon in armor as Odysseus, against a backdrop of ancient ships and people. Focus on The Odyssey trailer diversity debate.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Nolan Couldn’t”: Fans Highlight Major Flaw In ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer As Diversity Debate Heats Up

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the year’s most anticipated films, and excitement surged after the first full trailer debuted earlier this week.

However, the trailer proved extremely divisive, sparking viral reactions over its casting, dialogue, and other creative choices.

While some questioned its historical accuracy, others were more concerned with the diversity in adaptations of Homer’s ancient Greek epic.

Highlights
  • The debate over diversity and representation in The Odyssey intensified after fans noticed a major casting flaw.
  • The trailer’s modern accents sparked backlash, leading to questions over historical authenticity.
  • Viewers remained divided over the adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, which Nolan compared to modern Marvel movies.

Online discussion escalated after viewers highlighted what they believed was a significant problem with the adaptation.

RELATED:

    The Odyssey trailer sparked a diversity debate as fans pointed out a major flaw

    Bearded man in armor, possibly Matt Damon, on a battlefield with ships in the background. The Odyssey trailer sparks diversity debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Even before the trailer’s release, fans were divided over rumors that Lupita Nyong’o had been cast as Helen of Troy. Reports claiming that Elliot Page would portray Achilles sparked similar backlash.

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    Because the film features a predominantly British and American cast, along with Asian and Black cast members, some viewers argued that a story rooted in ancient Greece should have included more Greek actors.

    Elliot Page smiles, wearing a pinstripe suit and white shirt, reflecting current diversity debate discussions.

    Image credits: Saira MacLeod/Getty Images

    On Reddit, users claimed the trailer did not appear to feature any Greek or Mediterranean actors in major roles. Along with reports about the casting, some fans criticized Christopher Nolan for prioritizing diversity over cultural authenticity.

    “Nolan couldn’t bring himself to hire a single Mediterranean actor. Looks like ‘diversity and representation’ only works one way in Hollywood,” one person wrote. 

    Another commented, “I’m pretty sure there’s not even an extra that is Greek. In a movie based on Greece’s most famous story. Diversity and representation my a*s.”

    Fans are also arguing over the confusing accent choice in The Odyssey

    Robert Pattinson in costume, looking pensive. A scene likely from The Odyssey trailer, part of the diversity debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    Beyond the casting controversy, viewers also criticized the trailer’s modern-sounding dialogue, including terms that did not exist during the late Bronze Age, when the story takes place.

    Several viewers argued that the American accents felt distracting and undermined the film’s historical atmosphere. Some suggested that the dialogue may have worked better with a different accent.

    “They need to use British accents like other historic epics to be truly authentic,” one user suggested. 

    Three warriors in ancient armor against a blue sky, reflecting the Odyssey trailer and diversity debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    Another countered, “They should have allowed each actor to speak in their natural accent since there is no right accent here.”

    While fans couldn’t agree on which accents would have suited the film best, the discussion soon shifted to whether a story heavily inspired by Greek mythology should aim for strict historical accuracy at all.

    Others defended the American accents by pointing to Emily Wilson’s 2017 translation of the epic, which served as one of Nolan’s inspirations.

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    Christopher Nolan compared The Odyssey with modern superheroes

    Christopher Nolan smiles, holding a microphone, against a dark blue background. He's at an event for The Odyssey.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    During an appearance on The Late Show on Monday (May 4), Nolan discussed his upcoming adaptation of Homer’s epic. 

    The filmmaker drew a parallel between the Odyssey, which is said to have been written around the 6th century BC, and modern superheroes.

    “Even comic book culture, whether you’re talking about Marvel or DC or all the rest, a lot of it comes directly from the Homeric Epics,” he said. 

    Christopher Nolan discussing The Odyssey trailer on a talk show, fueling the diversity debate with his comments.

    Image credits: Scott Kowalchyk/Getty Images

    Nolan explained that like Homer’s epics, superhero stories examine the same idea of Gods walking among humans in the modern day. 

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    “The thing about Homer, it is the Marvel of its day,” he added. 

    The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
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    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Accents: No one can speak Mycenaean Greek, it's a d**d language. We have no idea how Bronze Age Greeks would have sounded. Modern Dialogue: How is Modern English less relevant than Elizabethan English since the Odyssey is in Greek? The Casting Choices: Fair point. Should have cast more Mediterranean peoples. As to the appearance of Helen, she's a fictional character from a fictional epic poem. She could be purple. Historical Accuracy: Cyclops, Witches that turn men into pigs, Sirens, Gods, etc. and they're worried about accuracy.

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again? 🙄 And this has to be a joke: “They need to use British accents like other historic epics to be truly authentic." Even experts on ancient Greek phonology/linguistics can't till this day say for sure how Greek was pronounced during Homer's time. #pathetic! #RageBait

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    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Accents: No one can speak Mycenaean Greek, it's a d**d language. We have no idea how Bronze Age Greeks would have sounded. Modern Dialogue: How is Modern English less relevant than Elizabethan English since the Odyssey is in Greek? The Casting Choices: Fair point. Should have cast more Mediterranean peoples. As to the appearance of Helen, she's a fictional character from a fictional epic poem. She could be purple. Historical Accuracy: Cyclops, Witches that turn men into pigs, Sirens, Gods, etc. and they're worried about accuracy.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again? 🙄 And this has to be a joke: “They need to use British accents like other historic epics to be truly authentic." Even experts on ancient Greek phonology/linguistics can't till this day say for sure how Greek was pronounced during Homer's time. #pathetic! #RageBait

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