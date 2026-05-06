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“Disgusting” New Detail In Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Heated Debate Among Fans
A bearded man in ancient Greek armor and helmet, with other soldiers behind him, possibly from The Odyssey.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Disgusting” New Detail In Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Heated Debate Among Fans

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey is already stirring controversy, this time over a detail fans can’t ignore. 

After the trailer dropped on May 5, backlash quickly spread online, with viewers questioning the film’s historical accuracy.

A recently surfaced image has only intensified the debate, as eagle-eyed users on X pointed out what they believe is a glaring inconsistency

Highlights
  • Fans slam The Odyssey trailer over seemingly anachronistic armor design.
  • Debate grows over historical accuracy vs mythological storytelling choices.
  • Casting rumors and creative decisions fuel ongoing online backlash.

The viral post questioned the costume design, sparking a heated discussion that continues to divide audiences.

“Who in ancient Greece had full plate armor?” one user asked. 

RELATED:

    Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey slammed over bizarre costume detail

    Bearded man in Roman armor and helmet, with other soldiers, in a forest, for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    For the uninitiated, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name, which is said to be set around the 12th century BC, near the end of the Bronze Age. 

    In one scene from the trailer, fans spotted the Laestrygonians, a mythological group of giants known for eating humans. However, their armor design sparked backlash, with viewers arguing it looks too modern for the Bronze Age.

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    “Why do they wear medieval armor, almost futuristic?” one confused user asked.

    A second commented, “What the hell is this? Full plate armor? In ancient Greece? They might as well be turning up in helicopters!”

    “Disgusting,” a third simply added

    Fans debate whether The Odyssey should be historically accurate 

    A heavily armored warrior, with a helmet covering their face, wields a sword in a forest battle for The Odyssey.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    The detail reignited criticism over the film’s alleged historical inaccuracies, a major point of contention online among Nolan’s fans.

    Following the trailer’s release, fans criticized Nolan’s modern-sounding dialogue and noted the cast’s racial diversity, even though the source material features mostly European characters. The costume design has also faced similar backlash.

    “I am forgiving of the forced ‘diversity,’ but this movie has some of the worst costume design I’ve ever seen in anything. It’s astonishingly bad,” one person said.

    A man with a beard in a Roman soldier helmet and cape. The Odyssey film debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    Given the film’s late Bronze Age setting, some fans argued that the Laestrygonians wearing what appears to be steel-plated armor is a major deviation, as such armor wasn’t invented until the late Middle Ages.

    However, others defended the design, citing the fantastical elements of Homer’s original epic, which drew on Greek mythology. 

    Characters in ancient Greek attire confront armored figures in a misty forest, evoking Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    One user sarcastically pointed out, “The movie about monsters and gods isn’t historically accurate enough!”

    “Criticisms of The Odyssey for its lack of historical accuracy are ridiculous,” another said. 

    The Odyssey faces fresh backlash over a new casting rumor

    A warrior in a red-plumed helmet and armor shouts amidst fiery chaos, holding a sword. The Odyssey film debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    The film has also drawn criticism over Lupita Nyong’o’s alleged casting as Helen of Troy, a character typically depicted as a white woman.

    Diane Kruger previously portrayed Helen in 2004’s Troy, based on Homer’s Iliad, a precursor to the Odyssey. The film also starred Brad Pitt as Achilles, Greece’s greatest warrior and leader of the Myrmidons.

    According to reports, Nolan’s adaptation has allegedly cast Elliot Page as the Greek hero.

    The decision has drawn backlash online, largely due to Page being a trans man who is rumored to be playing a cisgender male character.

    However, neither Nolan nor Page has confirmed the role. Aside from Page and Nyong’o, the film features a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron also appear in key roles.

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    The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why is the MYTHOLOGICAL race of giants wearing armour? That's not historically accurate!!!" Hairy Mary, Mother of Dog, some people are stupid.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started actually chortling IRL when I read this article (and scared my own dog, incidentally.) After "Helen of Troy can't be BLACK!!!" a few days ago, now this? The entire story is mythological/a legend/fictional. Who tf cares if a black woman plays Helen of Troy (a mythological, fictional character) or if a mythological, fictional race of not-real humanoids wears plate armor? XD sigh.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Homeric epics already had anachronistic portrayals of war (most famously, Homer seems not to have understood that people had fought on chariots, so his heroes use them for transport to the battlefield). I would like an adaptation that tried to recreate authentic armor, but to make such a thing mandatory is absurd.

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    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "...playing a cisgender male character." LOL. Do these idiots even know the original myths?

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why is the MYTHOLOGICAL race of giants wearing armour? That's not historically accurate!!!" Hairy Mary, Mother of Dog, some people are stupid.

    2
    2points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started actually chortling IRL when I read this article (and scared my own dog, incidentally.) After "Helen of Troy can't be BLACK!!!" a few days ago, now this? The entire story is mythological/a legend/fictional. Who tf cares if a black woman plays Helen of Troy (a mythological, fictional character) or if a mythological, fictional race of not-real humanoids wears plate armor? XD sigh.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Homeric epics already had anachronistic portrayals of war (most famously, Homer seems not to have understood that people had fought on chariots, so his heroes use them for transport to the battlefield). I would like an adaptation that tried to recreate authentic armor, but to make such a thing mandatory is absurd.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "...playing a cisgender male character." LOL. Do these idiots even know the original myths?

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    0points
    reply
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