“Disgusting” New Detail In Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Heated Debate Among Fans

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Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey is already stirring controversy, this time over a detail fans can’t ignore.

After the trailer dropped on May 5, backlash quickly spread online, with viewers questioning the film’s historical accuracy.

A recently surfaced image has only intensified the debate, as eagle-eyed users on X pointed out what they believe is a glaring inconsistency.

Highlights Fans slam The Odyssey trailer over seemingly anachronistic armor design.

Debate grows over historical accuracy vs mythological storytelling choices.

Casting rumors and creative decisions fuel ongoing online backlash.

The viral post questioned the costume design, sparking a heated discussion that continues to divide audiences.

“Who in ancient Greece had full plate armor?” one user asked.

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey slammed over bizarre costume detail

Image credits: Universal Pictures

For the uninitiated, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name, which is said to be set around the 12th century BC, near the end of the Bronze Age.

In one scene from the trailer, fans spotted the Laestrygonians, a mythological group of giants known for eating humans. However, their armor design sparked backlash, with viewers arguing it looks too modern for the Bronze Age.

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“Why do they wear medieval armor, almost futuristic?” one confused user asked.

A second commented, “What the hell is this? Full plate armor? In ancient Greece? They might as well be turning up in helicopters!”

“Disgusting,” a third simply added.

Fans debate whether The Odyssey should be historically accurate

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The detail reignited criticism over the film’s alleged historical inaccuracies, a major point of contention online among Nolan’s fans.

Following the trailer’s release, fans criticized Nolan’s modern-sounding dialogue and noted the cast’s racial diversity, even though the source material features mostly European characters. The costume design has also faced similar backlash.

“I am forgiving of the forced ‘diversity,’ but this movie has some of the worst costume design I’ve ever seen in anything. It’s astonishingly bad,” one person said.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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Given the film’s late Bronze Age setting, some fans argued that the Laestrygonians wearing what appears to be steel-plated armor is a major deviation, as such armor wasn’t invented until the late Middle Ages.

However, others defended the design, citing the fantastical elements of Homer’s original epic, which drew on Greek mythology.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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One user sarcastically pointed out, “The movie about monsters and gods isn’t historically accurate enough!”

“Criticisms of The Odyssey for its lack of historical accuracy are ridiculous,” another said.

The Odyssey faces fresh backlash over a new casting rumor

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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The film has also drawn criticism over Lupita Nyong’o’s alleged casting as Helen of Troy, a character typically depicted as a white woman.

Diane Kruger previously portrayed Helen in 2004’s Troy, based on Homer’s Iliad, a precursor to the Odyssey. The film also starred Brad Pitt as Achilles, Greece’s greatest warrior and leader of the Myrmidons.

According to reports, Nolan’s adaptation has allegedly cast Elliot Page as the Greek hero.

Elliot Page will play Achilles in The Odyssey (2026). Brad Pitt portrayed Achilles earlier in Troy (2004). pic.twitter.com/sKe3k5g58n — Best Cine Moments 🍿 (@SceneinCinema) May 6, 2026

The decision has drawn backlash online, largely due to Page being a trans man who is rumored to be playing a cisgender male character.

However, neither Nolan nor Page has confirmed the role. Aside from Page and Nyong’o, the film features a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron also appear in key roles.

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The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.