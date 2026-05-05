“So Insulting”: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer Sparks Outrage, Fans Share Brutal Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey released its first full trailer, offering a glimpse into his ambitious adaptation of Homer’s epic.

The footage showcased epic fantasy elements, an ancient Greek setting, and a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. However, the trailer quickly drew backlash, with some fans criticizing Nolan’s creative choices.

Highlights Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer sparks backlash over creative choices.

On social media, fans criticized the modern dialogue, accents, and perceived historical inaccuracies.

Online reactions turned harsh, with some predicting a poor box office performance for the film.

On X, viewers criticized the casting, while others pointed out perceived historical inaccuracies.

Here are some of the most brutal reactions to the trailer.

RELATED:

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer sparks backlash over casting choices

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The trailer received negative reactions, with fans taking issue with Nolan’s casting decisions.

On X, fans argued that the actors didn’t resemble their historical counterparts. Others said the star power was distracting and prevented them from immersing themselves in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jason Bourne and Spider-Man are terrible to watch,” one user said.

A second wrote, “It looks like generic slop just with a bunch of famous actors.”

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“Matt Damon fits well, but Tom Holland? Looks too soft and preened for the role,” a third commented.

Nolan was also criticized for allegedly casting Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. While the actress is confirmed to appear in the film, her exact role remains unknown.

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

However, rumors suggest she may play the princess Homer described as the most beautiful woman in the world, often portrayed with white skin. As a result, some users accused Nolan of “blackwashing” the character.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person commented, “I’m sorry, but Nolan casting Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy has completely k*lled all immersion in this epic for me.”

“This is so insulting & disrespectful!” a second added.

Fans also slammed The Odyssey trailer for its controversial dialogue

Image credits: Universal Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the controversial casting choices, the trailer received backlash from viewers over its dialogue.

Viewers argued that some lines failed to reflect the story’s 8th-century BC setting and even criticized the actors for using American accents.

“It’s an insult to human intelligence that this film has all sorts of awful language like this,” one user said.

The entire point of helen is that her beauty was so extreme that two civilizations went to war over her face. that’s the plot. Nolan race swapped the most famous beauty standard in western literature with whatever this is. directly contradicting the plot basically. https://t.co/twurp4n5sPpic.twitter.com/jqB9YhlHYk — ADONIS (@adonispara) May 5, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

In one scene, Robert Pattinson’s Antinous uses words like “daddy” and “sniveling,” which many viewers felt were too modern for the setting.

One confused viewer asked, “Daddy…? In ancient Greece…?

“That word didn’t even exist yet,” a second stated.

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers speculated that the film might not be historically accurate because of its casting and dialogue.

Some even predicted it could struggle at the box office.

Christopher Nolan discusses adapting The Odyssey in a new interview

Image credits: Universal Pictures

On May 5, Nolan appeared on The Late Show, where he discussed the upcoming film with host Stephen Colbert.

The Oscar-winning director explained that he has long been fascinated by ancient literature. He added that the lack of a large-scale adaptation of Homer’s epic motivated him to take on the story.

“It’s just one of the great adventure stories, and I really wanted to see it done justice,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

He also cited the work of visual effects artist Ray Harryhausen on 1981’s Clash of the Titans as a major inspiration. At the same time, Nolan admitted that filming the ancient epic proved daunting.

“We did want to get out there and really try and do a lot of these things for real,” he added.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.