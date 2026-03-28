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Robert Pattinson Sparks Buzz After Relationship “Red Flag” Remark Fans Link To Kristen Stewart
Robert Pattinson speaking at an event with an expressive face, sparking buzz about relationship red flag remark.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Robert Pattinson Sparks Buzz After Relationship “Red Flag” Remark Fans Link To Kristen Stewart

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Robert Pattinson’s recent red carpet moment has sparked unexpected buzz online after a seemingly casual answer quickly turned into a talking point.

While promoting his new film, The Dramain Rome, the actor was asked about relationship red flags, and his response caught fans’ attention almost instantly.

What followed was a wave of speculation linking his comment back to his past.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • While promoting his new film The Drama, Robert Pattinson jokingly labeled "Aries" as a relationship red flag.
    • The "random" comment reignited viral discussions about Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's high-profile 2013 breakup.
    • Despite the online stir, both stars have long since settled down.

    Robert Pattinson’s jest sparked instant online speculation involving his past relationship

    Robert Pattinson in a black suit at an event, sparking buzz over a relationship red flag remark linked to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    While chatting with interviewers on the red carpet, Pattinson was asked which zodiac sign he considers a red flag in a relationship.

    “Aries,” he replied while laughing, before quickly adding, “I’m joking. I just picked a random one!”

    However, fans were quick to point out that his ex-girlfriend and former Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, is, in fact, an Aries. The revelation turned the moment into instant internet speculation.

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    Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart posing together at a formal event, sparking buzz over relationship remarks.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing relationship red flags related to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: KittyJabs

    “100% shading Kristen Stewart,” one user wrote, while another added, “You can see him panicking, realising what he’d done.”

    Others questioned how “random” the answer really was. “Randomly? Really?” one comment read, while another said, “The one time he said straight out truth.”

    Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart posing together at a Twilight event, sparking relationship buzz and fan discussion.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

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    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Robert Pattinson's relationship red flag remark linked to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: annabelladoll12

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    Some even joked about zodiac traits, with one user writing, “Yes, he is absolutely right… You have to be STRONG to face Aries demons.”

    Though the viral moment lasted a few seconds, it led fans to revisit Pattinson’s past relationship.

    Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began dating after meeting on the set of Twilight

    Images showing Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart together, related to relationship red flag remarks sparking fan buzz.

    Image credits: pcd2009

    Tweet reaction about Robert Pattinson sparks buzz following relationship red flag remark linked to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: cIowdia

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    Pattinson and Stewart dated from 2009 to 2013. Their off-screen relationship became just as talked about as their on-screen romance, making them one of the most closely followed celebrity couples of all time.

    However, their relationship faced a major turning point in 2012 when Stewart was photographed with Rupert Sanders, the married director of Snow White and the Huntsman.

    Kristen Stewart and another woman posing outdoors, inspiring Robert Pattinson relationship red flag buzz among fans.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    The incident led to a public apology from Stewart, who described it as a “momentary indiscretion.”

    The fallout was widely covered, and the couple eventually separated the following year.

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    Looking back, Stewart later described the phase of her life as complicated and shaped by youth.

    “Whatever, we were young and stupid,” she said in a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, while also acknowledging the genuine connection they shared at the time.

    Two women posing on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, related to Robert Pattinson relationship buzz.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    Tweet discussing Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart amid relationship red flag remarks sparking fan debates online.

    Image credits: littleorca3456

    “It was so clear who worked,” she added, recalling their chemistry. “I was literally just, like [swooning].”

    Despite the breakup, their relationship has remained a point of reference whenever either of them trends online.

    Following the fallout, Pattinson and Steward have moved on and built new lives with their partners

    Robert Pattinson speaking to reporters at an event, sparking buzz over relationship remarks linked to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: pattinsonphotos

    More than a decade later, both Pattinson and Stewart have moved on and built new lives.

    Stewart publicly came out as gay in 2017 during her Saturday Night Live monologue and has since been open about her relationships.

    She began dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2019, and the couple got married in April 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

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    Robert Pattinson smiling during an interview, sparking buzz over relationship red flag remark linked to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: pattinsonphotos

    On the other hand, Pattinson has been in a long-term relationship with model and actress Suki Waterhouse since 2018.

    Though the couple has largely kept their relationship private over the years, the Batman stars first spoke about Waterhouse in 2019.

    Tweet discussing Robert Pattinson’s remarks on relationship red flags linked to zodiac signs by fans.

    Image credits: LRMYSoccerOtter

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    Robert Pattinson and woman posing on red carpet at event sparking buzz after relationship red flag remark.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better,” he told the Sunday Times.

    Robert Pattinson in navy suit and woman in floral dress at an event sparking buzz about relationship red flag remark.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away, and you’ll go completely mad.”

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    But in September 2019, the couple went Instagram official. In November 2023, they confirmed they were expecting their first child and welcomed a baby in March 2024.

    “I feel personally attacked,” said one netizen

    Tweet by user lindsay discussing astrology compatibility, relating to Robert Pattinson sparks buzz after relationship red flag fans link Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: p1astictrees

    Tweet mentioning Robert Pattinson during press tour, sparking buzz about relationship red flag remark by fans.

    Image credits: beulah_817

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    Tweet by user Joanna expressing feeling personally attacked in response to Robert Pattinson sparks buzz relationship red flag remark.

    Image credits: sheisvme

    Tweet discussing Robert Pattinson’s mature traits and fan reactions linked to his relationship red flag remark.

    Image credits: catp00h

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    Tweet by user LC replying to Robert Pattinson photos, commenting on relationship red flag remark, sparking fan discussion.

    Image credits: laurinicvg

    Twitter reply mentioning Kristen Stewart, related to Robert Pattinson sparks buzz after relationship red flag remark.

    Image credits: theOCDbitch

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    Twitter reply from a fan reacting to Robert Pattinson’s relationship red flag remark sparking buzz about Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: babygirl230313

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Robert Pattinson sparking buzz after a relationship red flag remark fans link to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: Reccaso

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Robert Pattinson sparking buzz after a relationship red flag remark linked to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: twittee236555

    Robert Pattinson in a candid moment sparking buzz after relationship red flag remark linked by fans to Kristen Stewart.

    Image credits: aespoqueens

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    Tweet from user meicchi replying to a Robert Pattinson fan account discussing his relationship remark sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: catp00h

    Twitter comment praising Robert Pattinson, related to relationship red flag remark linked to Kristen Stewart.

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    Image credits: findgisa

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