Robert Pattinson Sparks Buzz After Relationship “Red Flag” Remark Fans Link To Kristen Stewart

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Robert Pattinson’s recent red carpet moment has sparked unexpected buzz online after a seemingly casual answer quickly turned into a talking point.

While promoting his new film, The Dramain Rome, the actor was asked about relationship red flags, and his response caught fans’ attention almost instantly.

What followed was a wave of speculation linking his comment back to his past.

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Highlights While promoting his new film The Drama, Robert Pattinson jokingly labeled "Aries" as a relationship red flag.

The "random" comment reignited viral discussions about Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's high-profile 2013 breakup.

Despite the online stir, both stars have long since settled down.

Robert Pattinson’s jest sparked instant online speculation involving his past relationship

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While chatting with interviewers on the red carpet, Pattinson was asked which zodiac sign he considers a red flag in a relationship.

“Aries,” he replied while laughing, before quickly adding, “I’m joking. I just picked a random one!”

However, fans were quick to point out that his ex-girlfriend and former Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, is, in fact, an Aries. The revelation turned the moment into instant internet speculation.

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“100% shading Kristen Stewart,” one user wrote, while another added, “You can see him panicking, realising what he’d done.”

Others questioned how “random” the answer really was. “Randomly? Really?” one comment read, while another said, “The one time he said straight out truth.”

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Some even joked about zodiac traits, with one user writing, “Yes, he is absolutely right… You have to be STRONG to face Aries demons.”

Though the viral moment lasted a few seconds, it led fans to revisit Pattinson’s past relationship.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began dating after meeting on the set of Twilight

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Pattinson and Stewart dated from 2009 to 2013. Their off-screen relationship became just as talked about as their on-screen romance, making them one of the most closely followed celebrity couples of all time.

However, their relationship faced a major turning point in 2012 when Stewart was photographed with Rupert Sanders, the married director of Snow White and the Huntsman.

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The incident led to a public apology from Stewart, who described it as a “momentary indiscretion.”

The fallout was widely covered, and the couple eventually separated the following year.

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Looking back, Stewart later described the phase of her life as complicated and shaped by youth.

“Whatever, we were young and stupid,” she said in a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, while also acknowledging the genuine connection they shared at the time.

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“It was so clear who worked,” she added, recalling their chemistry. “I was literally just, like [swooning].”

Despite the breakup, their relationship has remained a point of reference whenever either of them trends online.

Following the fallout, Pattinson and Steward have moved on and built new lives with their partners

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More than a decade later, both Pattinson and Stewart have moved on and built new lives.

Stewart publicly came out as gay in 2017 during her Saturday Night Live monologue and has since been open about her relationships.

She began dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2019, and the couple got married in April 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

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On the other hand, Pattinson has been in a long-term relationship with model and actress Suki Waterhouse since 2018.

Though the couple has largely kept their relationship private over the years, the Batman stars first spoke about Waterhouse in 2019.

Best Movie: What sign do you consider a red flag in a relationship? Robert Pattinson: Like zodiac sign? ARIES. 😬 Actually I’m joking, I just picked a random one! 😹 pic.twitter.com/AjqVtBOlTB — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) March 27, 2026

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“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better,” he told the Sunday Times.

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“I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away, and you’ll go completely mad.”

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But in September 2019, the couple went Instagram official. In November 2023, they confirmed they were expecting their first child and welcomed a baby in March 2024.

“I feel personally attacked,” said one netizen

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