Happy birthday to Chazz Palminteri , David Krumholtz , and Brian Eno ! May 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Chazz Palminteri, 74 An American actor, screenwriter, and playwright, Chazz Palminteri rose to prominence through his intense, character-driven performances. He is widely celebrated for writing and starring in the powerful film A Bronx Tale and earned an Academy Award nomination for Bullets Over Broadway.



Little-known fact: Before his breakthrough, Chazz Palminteri worked as a bouncer alongside actor Dolph Lundgren.

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#2 Actor David Krumholtz, 48 Known for his versatile character work, American actor David Krumholtz has built a prolific career across film, television, and Broadway. He is celebrated for both comedic and dramatic roles, often bringing a distinct wit and intensity to his performances. Krumholtz gained widespread recognition as Charlie Eppes in the series Numb3rs and for his memorable turn as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause franchise. Most recently, he earned acclaim for his role as Isidor Isaac Rabi in the award-winning film Oppenheimer.



Little-known fact: David Krumholtz's paternal grandfather once served as a chauffeur for the infamous Jewish mobster Meyer Lansky.

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#3 Singer and Producer Brian Eno, 78 Renowned for his innovative spirit, British musician and producer Brian Eno pioneered ambient music and shaped countless artists' sounds. He achieved early fame with Roxy Music and later produced iconic albums for U2 and David Bowie. Eno also creates acclaimed visual art installations globally.



Little-known fact: Brian Eno famously composed the six-second startup sound for Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system.

#4 Singer and Producer Mike Oldfield, 73 Renowned for his complex sonic tapestries, English musician and composer Mike Oldfield pioneered a distinctive blend of progressive rock and folk music. His seminal debut, Tubular Bells, launched Virgin Records and gained international fame after its use in The Exorcist, while later works like Crises yielded the hit “Moonlight Shadow.” He even performed at the 2012 London Olympic Games opening ceremony.



Little-known fact: Mike Oldfield recorded almost all the instruments on his debut album, Tubular Bells, by himself through extensive multi-tracking.

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#5 Politician Kathleen Sebelius, 78 An American politician and businesswoman, Kathleen Sebelius rose to national prominence as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Barack Obama. She played a pivotal role in implementing the Affordable Care Act and has served on numerous corporate and non-profit boards.



Before her federal service, Sebelius was the 44th Governor of Kansas and also served as the state's Insurance Commissioner, earning a reputation for independent leadership.



Little-known fact: Kathleen Sebelius is the first daughter of a governor to be elected governor in American history; her father, John J. Gilligan, was Governor of Ohio.

#6 Internet Celebrity and Singer Chase Hudson, 24 An American social media personality and singer, Chase Hudson rose to prominence as a co-founder of The Hype House, gaining a massive following for his viral content. He has since ventured into music, releasing his debut album "Teenage Heartbreak," and made his acting debut in "Downfalls High."



Little-known fact: If not for his entertainment career, Chase Hudson once considered training to be a marine biologist.

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#7 Singer Birdy, 30 A British singer and songwriter with an emotionally resonant voice, Birdy, born Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde, captivated audiences early in her career. She rose to international fame with her breakthrough cover of Bon Iver's "Skinny Love" and a string of successful albums.



Her distinctive sound blends indie-folk with pop sensibilities, earning her a nomination for Best British Female Solo Artist at the 2014 Brit Awards.



Little-known fact: Birdy's stage name originated from a childhood nickname given by her parents because she would open her mouth like a baby bird when fed.

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#8 Model Stella Maxwell, 36 Renowned for her captivating presence on international runways, Stella Maxwell is a British-Irish and New Zealander model. She is celebrated for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel and for fronting major campaigns for fashion and beauty brands alike.



Her career highlights include being the face of Max Factor cosmetics and consistently appearing on the covers of top fashion magazines worldwide.



Little-known fact: Before launching her modeling career, Stella Maxwell co-founded Peropero, a luxury pet grooming brand, in 2024.

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#9 Singer and Rapper Mr Probz, 42 Dutch singer, rapper, and producer Mr Probz captivates audiences with his soulful blend of hip-hop, R&B, and soul. His 2013 hit single “Waves” launched his international career, earning global acclaim. He is also recognized as the first Dutch artist to achieve one billion streams on Spotify.



Little-known fact: He lost nearly all his possessions, including his home and studio, in a devastating fire just before his breakout success with "Waves."

#10 Actress Madhuri Dixit, 59 Renowned for her captivating dance and powerful screen presence, Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress who redefined female stardom in Bollywood. Her filmography includes iconic roles in blockbusters like Tezaab and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, cementing her legacy as a cinematic icon. Dixit also judges popular dance reality shows and advocates for children's rights.



Little-known fact: Madhuri Dixit initially aspired to become a microbiologist before fully committing to her acting career.

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