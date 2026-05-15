Who Is Madhuri Dixit? Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress renowned for her expressive dancing and captivating performances in Hindi cinema. Hailed as the “Dhak Dhak Girl” of Bollywood, she has influenced Indian popular culture for decades. Dixit’s breakout moment arrived with the 1988 action drama Tezaab, where her dance in the song “Ek Do Teen” became an instant sensation. This pivotal role propelled her to nationwide stardom and solidified her status as a leading actress.

Full Name Madhuri Dixit Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $38 million Nationality Indian Ethnicity Marathi Kokanastha Brahmin Education Divine Child High School, Sathaye College Father Shankar Dixit Mother Snehlata Dixit Siblings Rupa Dixit, Bharati Dixit, Ajit Dixit Kids Arin Nene, Ryan Nene

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Mumbai, Madhuri Dixit showed an early passion for dance, beginning Kathak training at age three. She honed her skills for eight years, eventually becoming a professionally trained Kathak dancer. Dixit attended Divine Child High School and later enrolled at Sathaye College to study microbiology. However, she soon decided to discontinue her studies to pursue a full-time career in films.

Notable Relationships Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, on October 17, 1999, and for a period, resided in the US. The couple’s enduring partnership has been a steady presence in her public life. Dixit shares two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene, with her husband, Dr. Nene. She returned to India with her family in 2011 to resume her prolific career in Hindi cinema.

Career Highlights Madhuri Dixit’s career is marked by a string of blockbusters, including Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Dil To Pagal Hai, which collectively earned her four Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. She consistently delivered critically acclaimed performances throughout the 1990s. Beyond acting, Dixit launched into production with RnM Moving Pictures and received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2008 for her significant contributions to Indian cinema. She also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. To date, Dixit has collected six Filmfare Awards, including four for Best Actress, one for Best Supporting Actress for Devdas, and a special award for her industry contributions.