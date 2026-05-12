Happy birthday to Rami Malek , Emily VanCamp , and Ving Rhames ! May 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor Rami Malek, 45 Renowned for his intense gaze and chameleon-like ability to inhabit complex characters, American actor Rami Malek captured global attention for his immersive performances. He earned an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and a Primetime Emmy for the series Mr. Robot. Malek consistently seeks out unconventional roles that challenge his craft.



Little-known fact: Before securing his first major acting role, Rami Malek delivered pizzas and made falafels to make ends meet in Los Angeles.

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#2 Canadian Actress Emily Vancamp, 40 A Canadian actress with a talent for grounded performances, Emily VanCamp gained significant acclaim for her lead role in the ABC series Revenge. She has captivated audiences across television and film, including her notable portrayal of Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

VanCamp's journey also includes starring in the medical drama The Resident and showcasing her versatility in diverse projects since her early career. Off-screen, she is a mother of two daughters.



Little-known fact: Her extensive background in ballet and dance helped her immensely with the physical demands and fight scenes in her role on Revenge.

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#3 American Actor Ving Rhames, 67 Known for his powerful presence, American actor Ving Rhames carved a distinctive career across film and television. His diverse roles range from intense action to dramatic portrayals, earning him widespread recognition. Rhames is particularly celebrated for his enduring character in the Mission: Impossible franchise.



Little-known fact: His birth name, Irving Rameses Rhames, was given in honor of NBC journalist Irving R. Levine.

#4 Swedish-Canadian Model, Actress, and Singer Malin Åkerman, 48 Known for her versatile acting, Malin Åkerman is a Swedish-American actress, model, and producer. She captivated audiences with her role as Silk Spectre II in the film Watchmen, showcasing both dramatic depth and action prowess. Åkerman has also appeared in numerous successful comedies and dramas, including a notable run on the Showtime series Billions.



Little-known fact: Malin Åkerman has openly shared that she lives with dyslexia, which can make memorizing lines a more challenging process.

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#5 American Actor and Comedian Jason Biggs, 48 American actor Jason Biggs became a household name for his portrayal of Jim Levenstein in the iconic American Pie film franchise. Jason Biggs also garnered critical acclaim for his role as Larry Bloom in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, showcasing his versatility beyond comedy.



Little-known fact: He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor for his role on As the World Turns at age 17.

#6 Irish Actor Domhnall Gleeson, 43 Renowned for his versatile acting, Domhnall Gleeson is an Irish actor, writer, and director who gained prominence for his roles in major film franchises. He is best known for his performances as Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film series and as General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Gleeson has also garnered critical acclaim for his work in independent features like Ex Machina and About Time.



Little-known fact: His father, Brendan Gleeson, gave him a camcorder when he was young, and they would make amateur short films together in their hometown.

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#7 American Actress Rhea Seehorn, 54 American actress and director Rhea Seehorn is acclaimed for her captivating performances, bringing depth and intelligence to her roles. She gained significant recognition for playing Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul and currently leads the Apple TV series Pluribus.



Little-known fact: Her birth name is Deborah, but she has used her middle name Rhea since childhood due to feeling a disassociation with the name Deborah.

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#8 English Singer-Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist Steve Winwood, 78 A multi-instrumentalist whose soulful voice remains unmistakable, Stephen Lawrence Winwood is a British musician and songwriter known for his genre-defying career. He anchored iconic bands like the Spencer Davis Group and Traffic, yielding timeless hits and platinum albums. His solo success brought Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognition.



Little-known fact: By age ten, Stephen Lawrence Winwood was already backing legendary American blues musicians like Muddy Waters on Hammond C-3 organ during their UK tours.

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#9 American Actress Kim Fields, 57 Known for her enduring presence across television, American actress and director Kim Fields rose to fame as a child star. Her iconic portrayal of Tootie Ramsey on The Facts of Life captivated audiences and led to a successful adult career.



Little-known fact: Before her big break, she appeared in a TV commercial for Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Billy Squier, 76 An American musician and singer, Billy Squier rose to prominence with his signature arena rock sound of the 1980s. He is best known for his triple-platinum album Don't Say No and hit singles like "The Stroke" and "Everybody Wants You."



Little-known fact: Billy Squier's 1980 song "The Big Beat" contains one of the most sampled drum breaks in music history.

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