New York City, New York, US

Who Is Kim Fields? Kim Fields is an American actress and director, celebrated for her impactful roles across iconic television sitcoms. Her versatile career showcases a remarkable range, transitioning smoothly from child star to seasoned performer and acclaimed helmer. She first gained widespread fame as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life. This iconic role made her a household name, often recalled for her signature roller skates.

Full Name Kim Fields Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Burbank High School, Pepperdine University Father Tony Fields Mother Laverne “Chip” Fields Siblings Alexis Fields Kids Sebastian Alexander Morgan, Quincy Xavier Morgan

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Kim Fields came from a family immersed in entertainment. Her mother, Chip Fields, an actress and director, fostered an early passion for performance. Fields attended Burbank High School, excelling in theater productions. She was voted ‘Most Talented’ by her class and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications from Pepperdine University.

Notable Relationships Kim Fields’s personal life includes a previous marriage to film producer Johnathon Franklin Freeman from 1995 to 2001, before finding lasting love with Broadway actor Christopher Morgan. Kim Fields married Christopher Morgan in 2007, and they share two sons, Sebastian Alexander Morgan and Quincy Xavier Morgan, maintaining a stable and low-key family life.

Career Highlights Kim Fields’ breakthrough role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life secured widespread recognition. The iconic NBC sitcom aired for nine seasons, establishing her as a beloved child star. Beyond her acting, Fields transitioned into directing for popular sitcoms. She notably helmed episodes for Kenan & Kel and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. She currently stars in the Netflix original series The Upshaws, showcasing her enduring talent.