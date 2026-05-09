Happy birthday to Billy Joel , Rosario Dawson , and Noah Centineo ! May 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer and Pianist Billy Joel, 77 Celebrated for his rich songwriting and dynamic piano performances, Billy Joel is an American singer-songwriter whose work has defined generations. He is known for iconic hits like “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” and “We Didn't Start the Fire,” selling millions of records globally.



Beyond music, Joel is a dedicated father of three daughters.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Billy Joel competed on the amateur Golden Gloves boxing circuit, winning 22 of 26 fights before quitting after breaking his nose.

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#2 American Actress Rosario Dawson, 47 Known for her powerful screen presence, Rosario Dawson is an American actress and activist. She is best known for her roles in films like Sin City and Rent, and for portraying Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe.



Little-known fact: As a child, Rosario Dawson made a brief appearance on the children's television show Sesame Street.

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#3 American Actor Noah Centineo, 30 An American actor recognized for his charismatic performances, Noah Gregory Centineo rose to prominence in the Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before. He has also starred in the drama series The Fosters and the action-packed spy series The Recruit.



Little-known fact: Noah Centineo originally auditioned for the role of Josh Sanderson in To All the Boys I've Loved Before before being cast as Peter Kavinsky.

#4 American Actress and Producer Candice Bergen, 80 American actress Candice Patricia Bergen rose to prominence with her early modeling career and diverse film roles. She is best known for her iconic portrayal of the titular character in the hit sitcom Murphy Brown, earning her multiple Emmy Awards. Beyond acting, Bergen is an accomplished author and photojournalist.



Little-known fact: Growing up, her father's famous dummy, Charlie McCarthy, was playfully referred to as her “little brother.”

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#5 American Rapper and Singer Shaboozey, 31 Blending country, hip-hop, and Americana, Shaboozey emerged as a dynamic American singer and songwriter. He gained widespread recognition for his record-breaking single “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Beyond music, Shaboozey is also a filmmaker and storyteller.



Little-known fact: His stage name, Shaboozey, originated from his high school football coach’s mispronunciation of his Nigerian surname, Chibueze.

#6 American Rapper and Actor Ghostface Killah, 56 An American rapper and songwriter, Dennis David Coles, better known as Ghostface Killah, rose to prominence as a founding member of the influential Wu-Tang Clan. He is renowned for his vivid storytelling and distinct lyrical style, delivering critically acclaimed solo albums like Ironman and Supreme Clientele.



Little-known fact: His stage name, Ghostface Killah, was inspired by a character from the 1979 kung fu film Mystery of Chessboxing.

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#7 American Actor John Corbett, 65 Known for his charming on-screen characters, American actor and country music singer John Corbett celebrates his birthday today. He gained fame as Chris Stevens on the Northern Exposure series and as Aidan Shaw on Sex and the City.



Corbett also starred as Ian Miller in the successful My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie franchise and has released two country music albums, showcasing his versatile talents.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, John Corbett worked for six years in a steel factory.

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#8 Canadian Singer and Actress Tamia, 51 Renowned for her five-octave mezzo-soprano range, Canadian singer and songwriter Tamia consistently delivers soulful R&B performances. Her breakthrough came with collaborations on Quincy Jones’ album, and she has since released several successful albums, including the Grammy-nominated Beautiful Surprise. Tamia is also a dedicated advocate for multiple sclerosis awareness.



Little-known fact: She made her acting debut in the 1997 film Speed II: Cruise Control.

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#9 English Singer Dave Gahan, 64 Renowned for his commanding stage presence and distinctive baritone voice, British singer Dave Gahan co-founded the iconic electronic band Depeche Mode. He is celebrated for the band's enduring global success and their 2020 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: Before his musical career, Dave Gahan had several run-ins with the law as a teenager, appearing in juvenile court three times for offenses including joyriding and graffiti.

#10 German Musician Daniel Rosenfeld, 37 Known for his minimalistic ambient work, German musician, composer, and sound designer Daniel Rosenfeld is best recognized as the creative force behind the iconic Minecraft soundtrack. His atmospheric compositions for the groundbreaking video game captivated millions worldwide. In 2025, Minecraft – Volume Alpha was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry.



Little-known fact: Few know that Daniel Rosenfeld chose his stage name C418 by slightly altering his older brother Harry’s nickname C818.

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