Who Is Daniel Rosenfeld? Daniel Rosenfeld is a German musician, composer, and sound designer celebrated for his distinctive ambient electronic compositions. His work is known for creating immersive soundscapes. Rosenfeld rose to prominence as the original composer and sound designer for the immensely popular video game Minecraft. His acclaimed soundtrack became integral to the game’s identity and resonated with millions of players worldwide.

Full Name Daniel Rosenfeld Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality German Education Self-taught music production Siblings Harry Rosenfeld

Early Life and Education Daniel Rosenfeld was born in Karl-Marx-Stadt, East Germany, in 1989, to parents who had immigrated from Soviet Russia. His older brother, Harry Rosenfeld, introduced him to early music production software. Rosenfeld developed his craft using rudimentary digital audio workstations like Schism Tracker and Ableton Live. This early, self-taught exploration of sound design laid the foundation for his unique musical style.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Heidi Duckler, Daniel Rosenfeld has largely maintained a private personal life away from public scrutiny. Their relationship details are seldom shared. Rosenfeld and Duckler share three children. He rarely shares details or images of his family on social media.

Career Highlights Daniel Rosenfeld’s breakthrough came with composing the original soundtrack for the video game Minecraft, creating iconic ambient music for its expansive world. The albums Minecraft – Volume Alpha and Volume Beta have achieved billions of streams. Beyond Minecraft, he co-founded the independent game studio Ivy Road, composing for their debut title Wanderstop. Rosenfeld also scored the Steam release of Cookie Clicker and produced the theme for Beyond Stranger Things. His work has earned critical acclaim, with Minecraft – Volume Alpha inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2025. In August 2023, he topped Billboard magazine’s Emerging Artists chart.