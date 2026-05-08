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The internet has turned the world into one giant, chaotic comedy series. Gone are the days when we needed to fork out money for tickets to a stand-up show, or rent a Chris Rock or Jerry Seinfeld VHS tape to get our daily dose of laughter. Nowadays, you can be casually looking up a pasta recipe online one minute, and the next, you're rolling on the floor in a fit of giggles over something completely unrelated.

The best posts aren't always polished or carefully planned. Often, they're just crazy thoughts that someone decided to jot down on a random Tuesday at 2am. There's an X account called Wild Posts that's become quite the hit. It has more than 1.4 million followers and is dedicated to sharing, you guessed it: the wildest posts from around the internet. Bored Panda has put together the most epic ones from the page for anyone who needs a distraction from yet another dull day of adulting.