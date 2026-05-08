Pregnant Woman Doesn’t Tell Husband “Subscriber” Could Be Baby’s Real Father, Paternity Test Goes Viral

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A pregnant woman opened a paternity test on camera and revealed that her husband was just one of four possible fathers of her child.

Cierra Mistt explained in a video that her husband knew she was pregnant with her third child.

However, he was in the dark about the possibility that the child might not be his.

“There’s three other potential fathers,” said Cierra, a flight attendant and adult entertainer. “See…I film content with other people for a living and to financially provide for the family.”

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Highlights Cierra Mistt revealed that her husband is one of four potential fathers of her unborn child.

The other possibilities are a pilot co-worker, a paying subscriber, and a church member, the adult content creator said.

Cierra, who is also a flight attendant, opened a paternity test on camera, leaving viewers quite confused.

A woman sparked curiosity after revealing that her husband was just one of four possible fathers of her unborn child



Image credits: Cierra Mistt

“During the conception, there would have been three other people that I filmed with that could potentially be our third child’s father.”

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In addition to her husband, the potential fathers include a pilot she works with and often films adult content with, a subscriber who “paid a lot of money to film with me,” and a man who attends the same church as Cierra and her husband.

Image credits: Cierra Mistt

The TikToker expressed relief that her Mamma Mia trio—the pilot, the subscriber, and the churchgoer—had agreed to take a paternity test.

That way, she said, she doesn’t have to tell her husband about her questions regarding the pregnancy.



Needless to say, people were curious. Her TikTok video, captioned “The results are in!” has amassed 3.7 million views in the two days since it was posted.

The flight attendant and adult performer filmed herself reading the results of one paternity test



Image credits: Cierra Mistt

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The flight attendant-turned-TikToker first went viral after making a video in which she gave tips on joining the “mile-high” club.

Cierra’s jaw dropped to the floor upon opening the envelope containing the subscriber’s paternity results.

The influencer showed a blurred-out version of the test to the camera and announced, smiling, “So it is not the subscriber who paid a bunch of money to film with me.” Cierra then let out a sigh of relief.

Image credits: Cierra Mistt

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Reactions ranged from curiosity to confusion. “This is satirical right?” one TikTok user asked, while someone else said, “Sometimes it’s ok to keep it to yourself.”

“Let me know when there’s an update please,” commented one viewer.

“All i heard is potential POTENTIAL,” one person said, as another joked, “It’s 6:30am… I just opened my eyes sis.”

In a separate video, the adult entertainer explained that she had decided to share the deeply personal story and turn it into “a little game for the internet” because she had “no one to vent to about this quarter-life crisis moment.”

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The four potential fathers are her husband, a pilot, a subscriber who paid to sleep with her, and a member of her church



Image credits: Cierra Mistt

Cierra said the “obvious” choice was her husband, a “loving man” who she was certain was the father of her two children.

“He only cheated on me for a little bit with a guy,” the content creator clarified.

As for the pilot, she said they’d never had a scare before, but there’s “a first time for everything.”

Regarding the subscriber, she described him as “quite old” and stated that he “shouldn’t be in the running.”

Image credits: Cierra Mistt

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Potential father number four is a man she and her husband know “really well.”

“James knows what I do for a living and is completely ok with it. But when it comes to the wife on the other side of the story, I don’t know if she knows…and that’s none of my business. Until it might be.”



The mother recently went through a dangerous birth experience and was terrified about becoming pregnant again

Image credits: Cierra Mistt

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As Cierra explained, she had her second child not long ago, so getting pregnant again wasn’t on her and her husband’s to-do list, especially after having a dangerous birth experience.

“To say I’m scared is an understatement,” the adult performer admitted.



Image credits: Cierra Mistt

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Her viral story, which has yet to reach a conclusion, comes after Australian adult entertainer Annie Knight discussed the challenges of balancing her engagement with filming explicit videos with other men.

For Annie, the key was being honest and finding a partner who was understanding enough to accept her atypical lifestyle.

Cierra shared the ordeal publicly because she had “no one to vent to” during what she called a “quarter-life crisis moment”

Image credits: Cierra Mistt

“If I was sneakily going and sleeping with these guys, then he’d be jealous for sure and upset,” she explained. “But it’s the fact that he knows that it’s my job and that it’s important.”

“It’s very separate,” she said of being intimate with her husband compared to sleeping with other men. “It’s such a different experience, and I’ve told him that so many times, so he’s just very understanding.”



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Image credits: Cierra Mistt

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In contrast, model Nala Ray said in 2023 that she struggled to find a romantic “fan” outside of work.

Speaking with The Independent, she revealed that she’s fed up with “possessive” men who are “intimidated” by her.

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“I either have an extremely regular guy as my one boyfriend, who can’t handle the fact I get noticed in public or that I make a lot of money – or I date a guy online. I choose the latter.”