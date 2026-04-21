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Woman Explains Why She Enjoys “Sploshing” In The Bedroom After Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Scene
Couple in a dimly lit bedroom relaxing on a vintage bed, illustrating a woman discussing sploshing after Euphoria's scene.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Explains Why She Enjoys “Sploshing” In The Bedroom After Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Scene

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A “sploshing” model has commented on her bedroom guilty pleasure after Euphoria stunned viewers with a raunchy Sydney Sweeney scene.

The new season of the HBO drama sees Sydney’s character, Cassie Howard, developing a storyline as an adult content creator to make money for her wedding.

For Cassie, this involves wearing risqué costumes to fulfill the fantasies of her “fans,” including a questionable baby outfit that ignited backlash for both the actress and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A raunchy scene in 'Euphoria' featuring Sydney Sweeney has thrust the niche “sploshing” culture into the spotlight.
    • Model Lum described "sploshing" as a lifelong food fascination that evolved into a bedroom activity.
    • Experts like D. Justin Lehmiller say the appeal ranges from visual stimulation to tactile sensations from food.

    A scene from Euphoria featuring Sydney Sweeney has drawn attention to the “sploshing” subculture
    Young woman with long blonde hair holding a dripping white substance, illustrating sploshing in the bedroom concept.

    Image credits: HBO

    In the latest episode, Sydney’s character can be seen dripping ice cream down her bare body for the camera.

    The scene brought attention to a sub-culture known as “sploshers,” who derive s*xual pleasure from incorporating wet and often messy foods into bedroom activities.

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    Woman sitting on bed next to man, in a dimly lit room, illustrating enjoyment of sploshing in the bedroom.

    Image credits: HBO

    In an interview with WEtv, sploshing model Lum detailed that she developed an obsession with food mess in childhood. As she grew up, this obsession with smearing and covering herself with food persisted, but now connected to X-rated activities and turned into a “f*tish.”

    “I experienced my first org*sm and I was very confused, because in Catholic school they even teach you that women don’t org*sm. Women don’t like s*x,” she explained, adding that the climax was connected to food.

    Model Lum shared how she developed an interest in the messy bedroom activity
    Woman with tattoos and choker sharing her experience and enjoyment of sploshing in a colorful, personal bedroom setting.

    Image credits: WETV

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    When she found a sploshing website run by a photographer who shared the same bedroom obsession, Lum “literally broke down crying,” she said.

    “It legitimately felt like a page dedicated to my f*tish,” she recalled. “It was like a calling. It was life-changing, I’m going to splosh on.”

    Woman with dark hair and tattoos sitting in colorful room explaining why she enjoys sploshing in the bedroom.

    Image credits: WETV

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    According to Kinsey Institute research fellow D. Justin Lehmiller, some people may interpret sploshing as covering themselves in food, while others may enjoy covering others or watching others get covered.

    Then, “others may just enjoy the physical or tactile sensation of these substances,” the expert added.

    Many people have admitted to “sploshing” with their partners
    Couple sitting closely together in bed, sharing a tender moment in a warmly lit bedroom setting, exploring sploshing comfort.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Moebelverkaufch

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    Ayesha Hussain, founder of The Violet, told Men’s Health that the bedroom activity taps into the act of eating but connects it to a different type of pleasure.

    “There are aspects of the mouth being a vessel that are inherently s*xual,” she explained. “It opens, it’s moist, and when you get aroused, your mouth opens more and gets more lubricated.”

    Vice interviewed a couple, Mary and Tyler, in 2014, who were united, among other things, by their shared sploshing interest.

    A woman covered in colorful substances, smiling and enjoying sploshing in an outdoor setting near rocks.

    Image credits: WETV

    Tyler said he “really enjoyed” seeing cake batter “dripping on a girl, pouring it over her body.” He admitted that he liked the look, but also the “smooth” texture and sweet taste.

    Asked how an outsider might view sploshing, he conceded that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

    “Pouring a little bit of custard or pudding on someone and then licking it off, you can definitely see the attraction in that, but the idea of an entire bucket of it—I think you kind of lose people at that point.”

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    The practice involves arousal through smothering oneself or others with food
    Woman with long hair in a pink top explains her enjoyment of sploshing in the bedroom during a casual outdoor conversation.

    Image credits: HBO

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    Sploshing expert Darla Delour explained to Glamour magazine that this practice doesn’t involve bodily fluids, nor is it about using vegetables as adult toys, as some people may believe.

    Instead, sploshing involves arousal through role play and sensations caused by copious amounts of food.

    “We’ve all heard ‘don’t get messy’ and ‘eat like a lady’. There’s something so hot about throwing all of that out of the window and smothering yourself in the stuff,” a woman anonymously told the magazine.

    Young woman dressed in playful costume in bedroom setting, illustrating preference for sploshing after raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: HBO

    However strange sploshing may sound, it’s nowhere near the most bizarre aspect of Sydney Sweeney’s character.

    In a teaser for Euphoria’s third season, the actress can be seen dressed up as a baby, wearing a sheer top, pigtails, and a pacifier in her mouth, with her legs spread apart—seemingly to fulfill the fantasies of an online “fan.”

    People have called the scene “sick,” with journalist Megyn Kelly blasting writer Sam Levinson for “s*xualizing infancy.”

    Cassie’s storyline as an adult content creator has generated significant backlashYoung woman wearing a blue cap blowing a bubble gum bubble with face paint, symbolizing sploshing enthusiasm in the bedroom.

    Image credits: HBO

    In 2022, the actress told The Independent that she found some of her unclothed scenes from Euphoria unnecessary and asked Levinson to cut them from the script.

    “There are moments were [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” the 28-year-old explained. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

    She clarified that she never felt like the Euphoria creator “pushed” the revealing scenes on her. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me,” Sydney explained.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with BP so obsessed with a completely garbage show and wanting to shove it down our throats on a daily basis. Some people don't want to hear about the vacuous, smutty p***o show.

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with BP so obsessed with a completely garbage show and wanting to shove it down our throats on a daily basis. Some people don't want to hear about the vacuous, smutty p***o show.

    0
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