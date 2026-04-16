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Megyn Kelly Sparks Debate After Slamming Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Scene
Sydney Sweeney in a raunchy Euphoria scene, dressed as a dog, crawling on grass with tongue out in a playful setting
Celebrities, Entertainment

Megyn Kelly Sparks Debate After Slamming Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Scene

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Megyn Kelly condemned Sydney Sweeney and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson over a controversial scene from the hit HBO drama.

A teaser for the show’s third season quickly went viral, offering a glimpse of the new storyline featuring Sweeney’s character as an influencer and adult content creator.

In the clip, the actress was dressed as a baby, wearing two curly pigtails with a pacifier in her mouth and her legs spread apart.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Megyn Kelly took aim at the new season of ‘Euphoria’ over a particular scene featuring Sydney Sweeney in baby clothes.
    • Sweeney’s character, Cassie, begins to post adult content to pay for her wedding.
    • Kelly said she found Cassie’s suggestive baby costume disturbing and called creator Sam Levinson “sick.”

    Megyn Kelly called out Sydney Sweeney over a “sick” Euphoria scene
    Megyn Kelly speaking passionately into a microphone during a debate on Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: Youtube/Megyn Kelly

    “I can’t believe she agreed to this frankly and was in this,” Kelly said on Tuesday (April 14) on her Megyn Kelly Show.

    She called the scene “sick” and accused the actress and Levinson of “s*xualizing infancy.”

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    “I think this guy’s sick … Sam Levinson,” she said.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing black and white swimwear posing against a plain background related to Euphoria scene debate.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Kelly mentioned interviews in which Sweeney and other Euphoria actors expressed discomfort with the number of explicit scenes in the show.

    “He constantly wants the women to take their clothes off for, like, scenes that don’t require them to be n*de at all,” Kelly said.

    The former Fox News host noted that questionable scenes like Sweeney’s are becoming increasingly common in Hollywood.

    Sweeney’s character, Cassie, has a new storyline as an adult content creatorSydney Sweeney dressed in a dog costume in a raunchy Euphoria scene sparking debate after Megyn Kelly criticism.

    Image credits: HBO

    “I think this is another example of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is. And how most normal people are going to recoil … in response to what’s essentially the s*xualization of a child, of a baby,” she said.

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    Kelly previously defended Sweeney amid backlash over the actress’ American Eagle ad, which included a pun on her great “jeans” and “genes.” As Sweeney is a blonde, blue-eyed woman, some people accused the company and the star of promoting eugenics.

    The journalist and podcaster praised the actress for initially handling the controversy “like a boss,” though she disliked it when Sweeney directly addressed the criticism and distanced herself from the accusations.

    Megyn Kelly speaking into a microphone, discussing Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene in a studio setting.

    Image credits: Youtube/Megyn Kelly

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    In 2022, Sweeney told The Independent that she asked to cut some of her character’s unclothed scenes from Euphoria and that Levinson had supported her decision.

    “There are moments were [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” the 28-year-old explained. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’

    “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a n*de scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

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    In a snippet from season three, Sweeney appears dressed as a baby in a suggestive pose
    Sydney Sweeney in a raunchy Euphoria scene captured on phone, sparking debate after Megyn Kelly's criticism.

    Image credits: HBO

    The Euphoria set reportedly has an intimacy coordinator to ensure no lines are crossed.

    Similarly, Minka Kelly, another actress from the HBO show, shared that she asked Levinson to rewrite a scene in which her dress fell to the ground because she didn’t feel comfortable stripping down on her first day on set.

    “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.’ He was like, ‘OK!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

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    Kelly accused writer and creator Sam Levinson of adding provocative scenes that serve no creative purposes
    Megyn Kelly speaking into a microphone while debating Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene controversy.

    Image credits: Youtube/Megyn Kelly

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    Man in black suit and tie posing at an event, with backdrop referencing the Euphoria series and HBO logo.

    Image credits: Getty/Rodin Eckenroth

    Sweeney also told The Independent that there’s “a stigma against actresses who get n*ked on screen.”

    “When a guy has a s*x scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise,” she said. “But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

    The show, which also stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, returned on Sunday (April 12) for its highly-anticipated third season.

    Only the first episode is available so far, in which Sweeney’s character Cassie is seen persuading fiancé Nate (Elordi) to allow her to post videos online to pay for their wedding.

    Season three, which arrived four years after the last, has so far received negative reviews. The Guardian‘s Hannah J Davies’ said the way Euphoria handles Cassie’s cam girl storyline “feels bafflingly dated.”

    The Telegraph‘s Eleanor Halls gave the show two stars, writing that it “increasingly feels like the misogynistic fantasies of a creepy old man.”

    Euphoria actresses previously shared that they’d asked Levinson to remove some racy scenes
    Woman with long dark hair and hoop earrings smiling while leaning against a wooden wall, related to Sydney Sweeney Euphoria scene.

    Zendaya sitting indoors with a serious expression during a tense scene in Euphoria, sparking debate online.

    Image credits: HBO

    The short snippet of Cassie in a suggestive pose wearing baby clothes was enough to deter many people from watching the show.

    “This isn’t character development, this is f*tish content. Disgusting,” wrote one user on social media, while another said, “This is just disturbing.”

    The show received negative reviews, with one critic saying it feels like the “misogynistic fantasies of a creepy old man”Sydney Sweeney in a raunchy Euphoria scene as Megyn Kelly sparks debate over the show's controversial moments.

    Image credits: HBO

    Sydney Sweeney in a raunchy Euphoria scene, wearing dog ears and collar, posing playfully outdoors on green lawn.

    Image credits: HBO

    Discussing Cassie’s storyline, Levinson defended her scenes as intentionally absurd, particularly one scene of her dressed in a racy dog costume.

    Speaking with The New York Times, the 41-year-old writer and creator said the plot was intended to highlight Cassie’s need for validation.

    Sydney Sweeney in a scene from Euphoria, captured as Megyn Kelly sparks debate over the show's raunchy content.

    Image credits: HBO

    “Before I wrote this season, she called me and she said, ‘Just do me one favor: Make sure Cassie’s crazy,’” Levinson shared.

    “You don’t often see a girl that beautiful be that desperate and I think it’s that combination of her desperation and need for validation that makes the character so brilliant.”

    People debated whether the new season of Euphoria crossed the line
    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the writer and director behind Sydney Sweeney’s controversial Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: husseymfhussey

    Kim Coulter's tweet in reply, discussing Megyn Kelly sparking debate over Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: coulterculture

    Tweet from Mr. J responding to a debate, referencing Megyn Kelly sparks debate after slamming Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: Jack520Meoff

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Megyn Kelly sparking debate over Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: Brian17445996

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on how it is impossible to please everyone in online debates about Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: gumbiez82

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the debate sparked by Megyn Kelly on Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: SusanGatesbj9e

    Tweet screenshot discussing Megyn Kelly sparking debate over Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene controversy.

    Image credits: cjdoucette70409

    Tweet showing a user defending Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria scene, in response to Megyn Kelly sparking debate online.

    Image credits: ApricotPopPop

    Tweet text questioning blame on Sydney Sweeney in debate sparked by Megyn Kelly slamming Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: JanelleSpiker1

    Tweet discussing media accountability and controversy, related to Megyn Kelly sparking debate over Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: Jasonoclez

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Megyn Kelly sparking debate over Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: OmeyLad23

    Twitter user Sportz Guy replying to a comment, sparking debate over Megyn Kelly slamming Sydney Sweeney Euphoria scene.

    Image credits: notAFootballBot

    Tweet defending Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria scene, sparking debate after Megyn Kelly criticizes the raunchy content.

    Image credits: digilicks

    Twitter reply criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene, sparking debate about Megyn Kelly’s comments.

    Image credits: GoddessNina01

    Tweet discussing reactions to Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene sparking debate after Megyn Kelly’s criticism.

    Image credits: rain85710

    Tweet criticizing claims about Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria scene, sparking debate including Megyn Kelly’s comments.

    Image credits: bitesandbev

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing raunchy content in Euphoria amid Megyn Kelly debate on Sydney Sweeney’s scene.

    Image credits: milescalebfrazr

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    What do you think ?
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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a garbage show.

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a garbage show.

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