Sydney Sweeney Claps Back At ‘Euphoria’ Critics With Bold Behind-The-Scenes Photos

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Sydney Sweeney is saying goodbye to Euphoria on her own terms.

The actress sparked fresh debate after responding to criticism of her controversial season 3 storyline. She paired a blunt three-word message with a series of striking images that quickly caught fans’ attention.

On Sunday, Sweeney marked the series finale on Instagram by posting behind-the-scenes photos from her bold storyline. The 28-year-old appeared unfazed by the backlash and stood firmly behind her character’s arc.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney's latest post reignites debate over her divisive Euphoria storyline.

Fans rally behind Sydney Sweeney as backlash over Cassie's arc continues.

Sweeney reflects on Cassie’s arc as Euphoria finally ends after three seasons.

As Euphoria reaches its conclusion, here’s how Sweeney responded to her critics.

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Sydney Sweeney responds to Euphoria criticism with bold photos

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

After a divisive season, Sydney Sweeney responded to critics by posting images connected to Cassie’s headline-making storyline in Euphoria.

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The third season saw Sweeney’s Cassie Howard venture into adult content creation, initially to earn extra cash for her wedding with Nate Jacobs. The backlash intensified as the season progressed, with the actress appearing in revealing outfits in almost every episode.

Image credits: HBO

Some viewers objected to the racy scenes, describing them as a “humiliation ritual” for the actress. On May 31, Sweeney hit back at criticism of both her performance and her character’s arc by posting a series of photos on Instagram.

“It’s called…acting,” she wrote.

Sweeney’s post quickly went viral, earning more than 2 million likes within 24 hours.

Fans react to Sydney Sweeney’s viral Euphoria send-off post

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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In the photos, Sweeney showcased several of the season’s most talked-about looks, including her wedding dress, dog-like costume, and viral snake-wrangling outfit, all of which sparked intense online discussion.

Her co-stars, such as Maude Apatow and Rosalía, supported the actress, expressing their love for Sweeney’s performance. Fans also praised the 28-year-old for standing up for her character’s arc despite weeks of backlash.

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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“Acted so good people are HATING,” one person commented.

Another said, “Cassie carried this season single-handedly.”

“10/10 performance this entire season,” a third user added.

Despite the overwhelming praise for Sweeney, a section of the fanbase remained divided over her season 3 performance. Several users criticized her increasingly explicit scenes, while others argued that Sweeney was simply playing herself.

Sydney Sweeney reacts to Cassie’s fate in Euphoria season 3 finale

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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Later that day, HBO confirmed that Euphoria would conclude with its third season, with episode eight serving as the series finale. In the episode, Cassie moves back into the house she shared with Nate.

She and Maddy turn the house into an influencer operation, still working to pay off the debt they inherited after Nate’s demise. Ultimately, Cassie finds herself living in a dollhouse, unable to form an emotional connection with anyone, including her own sister.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette for episode 8, Sweeney reflected on Cassie’s fate as the series drew to a close.

Image credits: HBO

“I broke down when I read Cassie’s ending. She’s back in this place that she thought she was going to have with Nate, putting on this tough guy exterior for Lexi,” she said.

In the same video, creator Sam Levinson described Cassie and Maddy’s relationship as the central love story of season 3.

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He added, “All they really got is each other and a whole bunch of debt.”

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Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.