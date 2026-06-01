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Sydney Sweeney Claps Back At ‘Euphoria’ Critics With Bold Behind-The-Scenes Photos
Sydney Sweeney in a playful costume taking a selfie with a phone in front of a mirror behind the scenes of Euphoria.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Sydney Sweeney Claps Back At ‘Euphoria’ Critics With Bold Behind-The-Scenes Photos

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Sydney Sweeney is saying goodbye to Euphoria on her own terms. 

The actress sparked fresh debate after responding to criticism of her controversial season 3 storyline. She paired a blunt three-word message with a series of striking images that quickly caught fans’ attention. 

On Sunday, Sweeney marked the series finale on Instagram by posting behind-the-scenes photos from her bold storyline. The 28-year-old appeared unfazed by the backlash and stood firmly behind her character’s arc. 

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney's latest post reignites debate over her divisive Euphoria storyline.
  • Fans rally behind Sydney Sweeney as backlash over Cassie's arc continues.
  • Sweeney reflects on Cassie’s arc as Euphoria finally ends after three seasons.

As Euphoria reaches its conclusion, here’s how Sweeney responded to her critics.

RELATED:

    Sydney Sweeney responds to Euphoria criticism with bold photos

    Sydney Sweeney selfie showing playful expression in brown outfit behind the scenes

    Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

    After a divisive season, Sydney Sweeney responded to critics by posting images connected to Cassie’s headline-making storyline in Euphoria

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    The third season saw Sweeney’s Cassie Howard venture into adult content creation, initially to earn extra cash for her wedding with Nate Jacobs. The backlash intensified as the season progressed, with the actress appearing in revealing outfits in almost every episode.

    Woman smiling in pink gingham top with blonde hair styled in curls

    Image credits: HBO

    Some viewers objected to the racy scenes, describing them as a “humiliation ritual” for the actress. On May 31, Sweeney hit back at criticism of both her performance and her character’s arc by posting a series of photos on Instagram.

    “It’s called…acting,” she wrote.

    Sweeney’s post quickly went viral, earning more than 2 million likes within 24 hours.

    Fans react to Sydney Sweeney’s viral Euphoria send-off post

    Sydney Sweeney taking mirror selfie wearing red gingham top near lockers

    Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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    In the photos, Sweeney showcased several of the season’s most talked-about looks, including her wedding dress, dog-like costume, and viral snake-wrangling outfit, all of which sparked intense online discussion.

    Her co-stars, such as Maude Apatow and Rosalía, supported the actress, expressing their love for Sweeney’s performance. Fans also praised the 28-year-old for standing up for her character’s arc despite weeks of backlash. 

    Sydney Sweeney posing topless with yellow snake prop behind curtains

    Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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    “Acted so good people are HATING,” one person commented. 

    Another said, “Cassie carried this season single-handedly.”

    “10/10 performance this entire season,” a third user added. 

    Despite the overwhelming praise for Sweeney, a section of the fanbase remained divided over her season 3 performance. Several users criticized her increasingly explicit scenes, while others argued that Sweeney was simply playing herself.

    Sydney Sweeney reacts to Cassie’s fate in Euphoria season 3 finale

    Two women smiling and covering mouths sitting on pink chair behind the scenes

    Image credits: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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    Later that day, HBO confirmed that Euphoria would conclude with its third season, with episode eight serving as the series finale. In the episode, Cassie moves back into the house she shared with Nate. 

    She and Maddy turn the house into an influencer operation, still working to pay off the debt they inherited after Nate’s demise. Ultimately, Cassie finds herself living in a dollhouse, unable to form an emotional connection with anyone, including her own sister. 

    In a behind-the-scenes featurette for episode 8, Sweeney reflected on Cassie’s fate as the series drew to a close.

    Sydney Sweeney in a leopard print outfit on stairway scene from Euphoria series

    Image credits: HBO

    “I broke down when I read Cassie’s ending. She’s back in this place that she thought she was going to have with Nate, putting on this tough guy exterior for Lexi,” she said. 

    In the same video, creator Sam Levinson described Cassie and Maddy’s relationship as the central love story of season 3. 

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    He added, “All they really got is each other and a whole bunch of debt.”

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    Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    Noelle Greeley
    Noelle Greeley
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    That's called...p0rn.

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    Noelle Greeley
    Noelle Greeley
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    Premium     57 minutes ago

    That's called...p0rn.

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