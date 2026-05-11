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Sydney Sweeney Fans Convinced She’s “Ruined Her Career” As ‘Euphoria’ Scenes Grow Even Raunchier
Close-up of Sydney Sweeney, looking surprised with wide eyes, blonde hair, and a pink bow on her toe.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Sydney Sweeney Fans Convinced She’s “Ruined Her Career” As ‘Euphoria’ Scenes Grow Even Raunchier

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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The HBO show Euphoria continues to leave viewers disturbed, particularly with the X-rated scenes featuring Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie.

In the highly anticipated third season, Cassie’s storyline takes a turn as she becomes an adult entertainer on a famous subscription-based platform.

But her scenes, which show her complying with the strange requests of her online “fans,” are so bizarre that people worry the actress is being put through a “humiliation ritual,” potentially harming her career.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie becomes an adult entertainer in the third season of 'Euphoria.'
    • In the HBO series, Sweeney is seen using adult toys, taking part in “sploshing,” and selling jars containing her farts to subscribers.
    • 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson has defended the scenes, saying Sweeney wanted Cassie's character to be "crazy."

    Euphoria fans continue to be stunned by Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie and her increasingly explicit scenes in the showSydney Sweeney with blonde hair, headphones, and microphone, perhaps recording a podcast. Euphoria star.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    The 28-year-old previously sparked outrage over a scene that showed her dressed up as a baby, posing with pigtails, a sheer top, and her legs spread apart.

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    Several viewers, including Megyn Kelly, accused Sweeney and the show’s creator, Sam Levinton, of “s*xualizing infancy.”

    In a separate moment from the show, the actress films content in a risqué dog costume to fulfill another man’s fantasies.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sailor outfit, posing on a boat set for a photo. Euphoria career scenes.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    A tweet about Sydney Sweeney and her career, claiming she ruined it with Euphoria scenes.

    Cassie also uses adult toys and takes part in “sploshing,” which is when people get aroused by food mess.

    Her scenes appear to get progressively stranger as new episodes are released. In last night’s (May 10) episode, the star appeared in her birthday suit in a moment many agreed had crossed the line.

    In the new episode, titled This Little Piggy, her success on the adult platform is skyrocketing, and she has hired a talent manager, Maddy.

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    In the HBO series, Cassie fulfills the fantasies of her online “fans,” who subscribe to her adult content
    Sydney Sweeney with blonde hair, pink ribbons, and a surprised expression, with a foot adorned with a pink bow and ring.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Cassie sells her used underwear and even fulfills a fan’s fantasies of having her “fart in a jar” for $700.

    At one point, Maddy tells her, “I want to see more a**” as Cassie poses in a sailor-inspired bodysuit.

    While recording an ASMR video, Sweeney’s character is seen rubbing a microphone on her privates and asking her subscriber, “Do you want to hear my p***y?”

    A police station sign above text reading tonight's episode: The Writer's Barely-Disguised F****h. Sydney Sweeney Euphoria scene.

    Still, one of the weirdest moments takes place when Cassie has a dream in which she meets one of her online subscribers.

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    Wearing a leopard-print outfit, the adult performer begins growing rapidly until she’s as tall as the buildings.

    After stomping through the city and sending a helicopter spinning out of control with her ponytail, Cassie spots a man in an office watching one of her explicit videos.

    A monitor shows Sydney Sweeney with long blonde hair, wearing a metallic pink bra, holding a microphone.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    A tweet from Tio Sam saying he gave up on a series because it's embarrassing, potentially referencing Euphoria scenes.

    The scene ends with her exposing her breasts to the man and pressing them against his office window. After the man begins licking the glass, she shatters the window with her chest.

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    Zendaya’s character, Rue, says in a voiceover, “She knew this was her destiny—to triumph, to conquer, to win. The world was hers. She had finally been unleashed.”

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    The latest episode, This Little Piggy, pushed the envelope even further
    Sydney Sweeney smiles with long blonde hair. Text: For my fans, I will do anything. Euphoria career scenes.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Much like the debate surrounding adult content creators in real life, Sweeney’s scenes have divided netizens, with some calling them empowering and others accusing the actress of normalizing a harmful industry.

    “No sane actor would agree to film those scenes; Sydney’s just completely ruined her career,” one viewer said, while another wrote, “I really am convinced they’re putting her through a humiliation ritual.”

    “The producers and directors are just having the time of their lives pushing the envelope,” echoed someone else.

    Close-up of a foot with painted pink toenails and a pink ribbon being bitten by red lips, stirring Sydney Sweeney career discussions.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    A Portuguese tweet from Rafael, translated, says "Not even Tarantino would film a scene like that." This relates to Sydney Sweeney career.

    “Lately Hollywood’s loving a bit of ‘soft p*rn,’” a separate user remarked.

    “Every week someone pops up saying she’s ruined her own career lmao,” one fan countered, while another admitted, “If I had her body I would absolutely get paid millions of dollars to flex on the haters.”

    Another suggested that Sweeney may one day regret doing these scenes, but there will be “no turning back.”

    Sydney Sweeney, with long blonde hair and a low-cut top, poses for a photoshoot, blowing a kiss to the camera.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Sweeney has previously discussed her raunchy scenes, questioning the idea that women cannot achieve success in the industry if they appear on screen without their clothes on.

    She told Grazia, “When I saw The Voyeurs [Sweeney’s 2021 film] for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much. I researched celebrities who have done n*de scenes, trying to make myself feel better. 

    “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with n*de scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role.”

    A tweet from Cine Sem Fim commenting on Sydney Sweeney's career, stating Hollywood loves the soft vibe and it will boost her career.

    The actress added, “I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off. There’s such a double standard. I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

    Sweeney herself has made a statement about the bizarre obsession with her appearance, selling soap she claimed was made from her own bathwater.

    The Housemaid star also revealed that she had asked Levinson to cut some of her character’s unclothed scenes from Euphoria and that the director agreed to her request.

    Sweeney previously defended her raunchy scenes, arguing that female actors face harsher judgment than men for appearing unclothed

    Sydney Sweeney smiling in a white, polka-dot leotard with a pink belt, amidst discussions about her career.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she told The Independent. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’

    Sweeney insisted that she has never felt like the writer and director “pushed” the raunchy scenes on her.

    When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me,” she explained.

    Meanwhile, Levinson has defended Cassie’s new character arc, claiming Sweeney was fully on board with the storyline and even asked him to make Cassie as “crazy” as possible.

    “Before I wrote this season, she called me and she said, ‘Just do me one favor: Make sure Cassie’s crazy,’” the 41-year-old told The New York Times.

    “You don’t often see a girl that beautiful be that desperate and I think it’s that combination of her desperation and need for validation that makes the character so brilliant.” 

    “I’m afraid we kinda lost the plot,” one viewer commentedA tweet claiming Sydney Sweeney career is being ruined due to Euphoria scenes, suggesting political bias.

    Image credits: MrLitstar

    A tweet from GDA News & Takes about Euphoria scenes, generating discussion around Sydney Sweeney and her career.

    Image credits: GDA360

    A tweet from Jack, featuring a profile picture with a helmet, reads: The Humiliation rituals of Hollywood. Related to Sydney Sweeney Euphoria scenes.

    Image credits: purchase_jack

    A tweet from @Peacezogallery, discussing Sydney Sweeney's career choices and the Euphoria scenes.

    Image credits: Peacezogallery

    A tweet by Scarlett discusses how many explicit scenes Euphoria includes, relevant to Sydney Sweeney fans.

    Image credits: yourfavscarlett

    A tweet from Guy Lark discussing Sydney Sweeney's career, with a partially censored word and likes/replies visible.

    Image credits: LadderLark

    A tweet from user zombiebyte saying "I'm afraid we kinda lost the plot," relevant to Sydney Sweeney fans and her career.

    Image credits: MisterMisterka

    A tweet about Euphoria scenes, with a user questioning how people watch it, potentially referencing Sydney Sweeney career impact.

    Image credits: Notyourex_ok

    A tweet discusses how Euphoria scenes grew raunchier, affecting Sydney Sweeney's career.

    Image credits: chelsinpidgin_

    A tweet from @evil_santan saying, "I don't understand this show anymore," related to Sydney Sweeney career concerns.

    Image credits: evil_santan

    A tweet by Guy Lark saying This girl has zero respect for herself, referencing Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria scenes.

    Image credits: LadderLark

    A tweet from Chelseaaphilia discussing Euphoria, sparking Sydney Sweeney career debate.

    Image credits: chelsinpidgin_

    A tweet from "Ba Ba" saying "Sydney Sweeney might as well start OF in real life," sparking career discussions.

    Image credits: J3llyKane

    A Twitter post from "desni3_7" about Euphoria scenes, suggesting Sydney Sweeney fans worry about her career.

    Image credits: desni3_7

    A tweet about Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria, discussing her career and Euphoria scenes. The tweet expresses strong opinions.

    Image credits: JozuJoestarr

    A tweet from @qaizimi about Sydney Sweeney and Euphoria scenes, suggesting she "ruined her career" for payment.

    Image credits: qaizimi

    A tweet from @softrebels replying to @Jozujoestarr about learning new things about Euphoria against their will.

    Image credits: softrebels

    A Twitter comment regarding Sydney Sweeney's career, stating Euphoria scenes are overly sexualized.

    Image credits: trikortreater

    A tweet by Elocin, @Elocin_712, about Euphoria scenes, sparking discussion on Sydney Sweeney career.

    Image credits: Elocin_712

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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