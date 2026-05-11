Sydney Sweeney Fans Convinced She’s “Ruined Her Career” As ‘Euphoria’ Scenes Grow Even Raunchier

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The HBO show Euphoria continues to leave viewers disturbed, particularly with the X-rated scenes featuring Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie.

In the highly anticipated third season, Cassie’s storyline takes a turn as she becomes an adult entertainer on a famous subscription-based platform.

But her scenes, which show her complying with the strange requests of her online “fans,” are so bizarre that people worry the actress is being put through a “humiliation ritual,” potentially harming her career.



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Highlights Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie becomes an adult entertainer in the third season of 'Euphoria.'

In the HBO series, Sweeney is seen using adult toys, taking part in “sploshing,” and selling jars containing her farts to subscribers.

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson has defended the scenes, saying Sweeney wanted Cassie's character to be "crazy."

Euphoria fans continue to be stunned by Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie and her increasingly explicit scenes in the show

Image credits: HBO Max

The 28-year-old previously sparked outrage over a scene that showed her dressed up as a baby, posing with pigtails, a sheer top, and her legs spread apart.

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Several viewers, including Megyn Kelly, accused Sweeney and the show’s creator, Sam Levinton, of “s*xualizing infancy.”

In a separate moment from the show, the actress films content in a risqué dog costume to fulfill another man’s fantasies.

Image credits: HBO Max

Cassie also uses adult toys and takes part in “sploshing,” which is when people get aroused by food mess.

Her scenes appear to get progressively stranger as new episodes are released. In last night’s (May 10) episode, the star appeared in her birthday suit in a moment many agreed had crossed the line.

In the new episode, titled This Little Piggy, her success on the adult platform is skyrocketing, and she has hired a talent manager, Maddy.



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In the HBO series, Cassie fulfills the fantasies of her online “fans,” who subscribe to her adult content



Image credits: HBO Max

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Cassie sells her used underwear and even fulfills a fan’s fantasies of having her “fart in a jar” for $700.

At one point, Maddy tells her, “I want to see more a**” as Cassie poses in a sailor-inspired bodysuit.

While recording an ASMR video, Sweeney’s character is seen rubbing a microphone on her privates and asking her subscriber, “Do you want to hear my p***y?”

Still, one of the weirdest moments takes place when Cassie has a dream in which she meets one of her online subscribers.

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Wearing a leopard-print outfit, the adult performer begins growing rapidly until she’s as tall as the buildings.

After stomping through the city and sending a helicopter spinning out of control with her ponytail, Cassie spots a man in an office watching one of her explicit videos.

Image credits: HBO Max

The scene ends with her exposing her breasts to the man and pressing them against his office window. After the man begins licking the glass, she shatters the window with her chest.

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Zendaya’s character, Rue, says in a voiceover, “She knew this was her destiny—to triumph, to conquer, to win. The world was hers. She had finally been unleashed.”



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The latest episode, This Little Piggy, pushed the envelope even further



Image credits: HBO Max

Much like the debate surrounding adult content creators in real life, Sweeney’s scenes have divided netizens, with some calling them empowering and others accusing the actress of normalizing a harmful industry.

“No sane actor would agree to film those scenes; Sydney’s just completely ruined her career,” one viewer said, while another wrote, “I really am convinced they’re putting her through a humiliation ritual.”

“The producers and directors are just having the time of their lives pushing the envelope,” echoed someone else.

Image credits: HBO Max

“Lately Hollywood’s loving a bit of ‘soft p*rn,’” a separate user remarked.

“Every week someone pops up saying she’s ruined her own career lmao,” one fan countered, while another admitted, “If I had her body I would absolutely get paid millions of dollars to flex on the haters.”

Another suggested that Sweeney may one day regret doing these scenes, but there will be “no turning back.”

Image credits: HBO Max

Sweeney has previously discussed her raunchy scenes, questioning the idea that women cannot achieve success in the industry if they appear on screen without their clothes on.

She told Grazia, “When I saw The Voyeurs [Sweeney’s 2021 film] for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much. I researched celebrities who have done n*de scenes, trying to make myself feel better.



“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with n*de scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role.”

The actress added, “I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off. There’s such a double standard. I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

Sweeney herself has made a statement about the bizarre obsession with her appearance, selling soap she claimed was made from her own bathwater.

The Housemaid star also revealed that she had asked Levinson to cut some of her character’s unclothed scenes from Euphoria and that the director agreed to her request.



Sweeney previously defended her raunchy scenes, arguing that female actors face harsher judgment than men for appearing unclothed



Image credits: HBO Max

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she told The Independent. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

Sweeney insisted that she has never felt like the writer and director “pushed” the raunchy scenes on her.

“When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Levinson has defended Cassie’s new character arc, claiming Sweeney was fully on board with the storyline and even asked him to make Cassie as “crazy” as possible.

“Before I wrote this season, she called me and she said, ‘Just do me one favor: Make sure Cassie’s crazy,’” the 41-year-old told The New York Times.

“You don’t often see a girl that beautiful be that desperate and I think it’s that combination of her desperation and need for validation that makes the character so brilliant.”



“I’m afraid we kinda lost the plot,” one viewer commented

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