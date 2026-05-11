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Stress in the workplace is often framed as a personal struggle, with long hours, demanding managers, and high-pressure deadlines.

But in reality, it's a deeply unequal global experience, shaped as much by geopolitics and oppressive systems as by individual job descriptions.

Most lists of the most stressful jobs focus narrowly on Western professions: executives, lawyers, and nurses. Important roles, but a limited view.

Across the world, entire labor forces operate in conflict zones, informal economies, and authoritarian states, facing lethal conditions, minimal protection, and near-total invisibility.

This list of the most stressful jobs draws on investigative journalism, UN and NGO reporting, and documented labor conditions worldwide.

The ranking accounts for modern warfare, forced labor, natural disasters, and systemic human rights abuses, painting a clearer picture of where workplace stress truly concentrates, yet often goes unseen.