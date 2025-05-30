Sydney Sweeney Leaves The Internet Speechless By Launching Soap With Her Own Bath Water

Sydney Sweeney has just come out with a new product, a soap with a very special ingredient – her bathwater. As you probably know by now, she is an American actress, known for her roles in titles like Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and most notably, Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the movie Anyone but You.

Now, she has decided to go in a little different direction than acting – in collaboration with Dr. Squatch, she’s launched a limited edition soap, which will be released June 6 and will be sold for $8 per piece.

Sydney Sweeney is set to release a soap that contains her bathwater

Image credits: drsquatch/ Instagram

Yes, you read that right – the main appeal of this soap bar is the water from the actress's actual bath

But the fact that she’s selling soap isn’t the most interesting thing here. It’s the fact that it’s made of the actress’s bathwater.

Yes, you read that right. This soap she’s going to be selling is made of her bathwater. She explained the reasoning behind it: “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

She added that it’s going to smell nice and will be just as good as any other Dr. Squatch product. So, you probably are wondering how it will smell – after all, what is the scent of someone’s bathwater?

Well, to the latter question, we don’t have a specific answer, but we can say that it’s reported that the soap’s scent profile will include pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss. Besides that, it will have sand in it for exfoliation purposes.

Sydney Sweeney explains that, actually, the soap also has a deeper meaning than just simply being a surprise for her fans – the importance of using natural personal care products.

Image credits: Dr. Squatch / Youtube

She explained that people kept asking her to sell her bathwater – so why not make money from it?

Well, without a doubt, it’s a rather questionable or at least interesting move on the actress’s part. Yet, this isn’t the only time she’s done something relatively controversial. Back in 2022, she found herself in legal trouble over breaching and misusing a contract with a bikini company. The actress denied all accusations made against her, and about a year later, the case was dismissed.

Then, she also received heat when she posted photos from her mom’s 60th birthday. In the photo, people in the background appeared to be wearing the red MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts. It was also brought to people’s attention that her younger brother seemingly has an interest in far-right social media content. So, it’s not a good look at all.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

Additionally, it raises awareness of how important it is to use natural personal care products

The actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain it all: “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.” Later, she clarified that the folks wearing the mentioned stuff weren’t family members, but friends, who purposely wore far-right gear as a parody, with sayings like “Make Sixty Great Again” instead of “Make America Great Again.”

The latest of her controversies was her chemistry with co-star Glen Powell from Anyone but You. The thing is that at the time, the actor was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, while the actress was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, so people were speculating whether some cheating was taking place.

Image credits: Dr. Squatch / Youtube

While the actors denied the rumors, they also kind of partook in them at the same time. Like Powell leaving the racy comment, “Wait, they were filming when we were in the shower?!? Uh oh” under Sweeney’s IG post of their movie’s trailer. Well, maybe something was happening between them or it was just a smart rom-com promotional tactic – we’ll probably never know.

So, the bathwater soap is going on Sydney’s “controversies” list after it launches, for sure. As netizens noted, it was definitely a weird move from her. Some joked along the lines of “every day we stray further from god” and wondered who on Earth was going to buy this product.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Well, there are definitely folks who will, as this product is eerily similar to a case from a few years ago, where a social media star sold her bathwater and it sold out quickly. And if it did then, we’re almost sure it will this time too. As another netizen said, “We need to look at ourselves in the mirror.”

Would you buy something like this? What do you think about this launch? Share your takes in the comments!

Needless to say, people online were flabbergasted by such news and were quick to make jokes about it

It seems that overall, people were more creeped out by the announcement than anything else, but knowing people online, there will still be buyers

