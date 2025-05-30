Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney Leaves The Internet Speechless By Launching Soap With Her Own Bath Water
Sydney Sweeney in a bathtub holding soap made with her own bath water, with mountains and lake in the background.
Sydney Sweeney has just come out with a new product, a soap with a very special ingredient – her bathwater. As you probably know by now, she is an American actress, known for her roles in titles like Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and most notably, Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the movie Anyone but You.

Now, she has decided to go in a little different direction than acting – in collaboration with Dr. Squatch, she’s launched a limited edition soap, which will be released June 6 and will be sold for $8 per piece.

    Sydney Sweeney is set to release a soap that contains her bathwater

    Sydney Sweeney holding soap in a bubbly bath outdoors with mountains and lake in the background promoting bath water soap.

    Image credits: drsquatch/ Instagram

    Yes, you read that right the main appeal of this soap bar is the water from the actress’s actual bath

    But the fact that she’s selling soap isn’t the most interesting thing here. It’s the fact that it’s made of the actress’s bathwater

    Yes, you read that right. This soap she’s going to be selling is made of her bathwater. She explained the reasoning behind it: “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap.” 

    Soap bar and packaging labeled Sydney's Bathwater Bliss by Dr. Squatch, highlighting Sydney Sweeney bath water soap launch.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    She added that it’s going to smell nice and will be just as good as any other Dr. Squatch product. So, you probably are wondering how it will smell – after all, what is the scent of someone’s bathwater?

    Well, to the latter question, we don’t have a specific answer, but we can say that it’s reported that the soap’s scent profile will include pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss. Besides that, it will have sand in it for exfoliation purposes. 

    Sydney Sweeney explains that, actually, the soap also has a deeper meaning than just simply being a surprise for her fans – the importance of using natural personal care products. 

    Dr. Squatch Sydney's Bathwater Bliss soap bar displayed outdoors, highlighting Sydney Sweeney bath water soap launch.

    Image credits: Dr. Squatch / Youtube

    She explained that people kept asking her to sell her bathwater so why not make money from it?

    Well, without a doubt, it’s a rather questionable or at least interesting move on the actress’s part. Yet, this isn’t the only time she’s done something relatively controversial. Back in 2022, she found herself in legal trouble over breaching and misusing a contract with a bikini company. The actress denied all accusations made against her, and about a year later, the case was dismissed.

    Then, she also received heat when she posted photos from her mom’s 60th birthday. In the photo, people in the background appeared to be wearing the red MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts. It was also brought to people’s attention that her younger brother seemingly has an interest in far-right social media content. So, it’s not a good look at all. 

    Sydney Sweeney in a bubble bath surrounded by candlelight and a rubber duck, promoting soap made with her own bath water.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    Additionally, it raises awareness of how important it is to use natural personal care products

    The actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain it all: “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.” Later, she clarified that the folks wearing the mentioned stuff weren’t family members, but friends, who purposely wore far-right gear as a parody, with sayings like “Make Sixty Great Again” instead of “Make America Great Again.”

    The latest of her controversies was her chemistry with co-star Glen Powell from Anyone but You. The thing is that at the time, the actor was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, while the actress was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, so people were speculating whether some cheating was taking place. 

    Sydney Sweeney smiling in a green dress with gold trim, promoting her new soap product containing bath water.

    Image credits: Dr. Squatch / Youtube

    While the actors denied the rumors, they also kind of partook in them at the same time. Like Powell leaving the racy comment, “Wait, they were filming when we were in the shower?!? Uh oh” under Sweeney’s IG post of their movie’s trailer. Well, maybe something was happening between them or it was just a smart rom-com promotional tactic – we’ll probably never know. 

    So, the bathwater soap is going on Sydney’s “controversies” list after it launches, for sure. As netizens noted, it was definitely a weird move from her. Some joked along the lines of “every day we stray further from god” and wondered who on Earth was going to buy this product. 

    Sydney Sweeney at an event, smiling and posing against an orange backdrop, spotlighting her new bath water soap launch.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Well, there are definitely folks who will, as this product is eerily similar to a case from a few years ago, where a social media star sold her bathwater and it sold out quickly. And if it did then, we’re almost sure it will this time too. As another netizen said, “We need to look at ourselves in the mirror.” 

    Would you buy something like this? What do you think about this launch? Share your takes in the comments!

    Needless to say, people online were flabbergasted by such news and were quick to make jokes about it

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney for launching soap with her own bath water, sparking online controversy.

    Tweet comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap with her own bath water, praising her as a promising young actress.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap made with her own bath water, causing shock online.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney launching soap made with her own bath water.

    Tweet text reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap made with her own bath water, expressing humorous surprise.

    It seems that overall, people were more creeped out by the announcement than anything else, but knowing people online, there will still be buyers

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating We need to look at ourselves in the mirror with 33.2K likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap with her own bath water, sparking online debate.

    Social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap made with her own bath water, sparking online buzz.

    Comment on social media by user matt_tripped reacting humorously to a soap launch involving bath water.

    Comment saying Whatever makes men take showers with 7,638 likes on a social media post about Sydney Sweeney launching soap with her own bath water.

    Comment on social media expressing disbelief with skull emojis about Sydney Sweeney launching soap made from her own bath water.

    Comment on social media from user bigworm.239 reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap with her own bath water.

    Comment on social media post by user highyield.harry expressing excitement to purchase 100 units, sparking reactions online about Sydney Sweeney’s bath water soap launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration with patriarchy, related to Sydney Sweeney soap launch reaction.

    Social media comment questioning Sydney Sweeney as an A-lister after launching soap with her own bath water.

    Social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney launching soap made with her own bath water.

    Comment on social media post questioning if product is edible, related to Sydney Sweeney soap launch with bath water.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
