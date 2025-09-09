Business Ventures And Bold Choices Define Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth In 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney has come a long way since portraying the provocative Cassie Howard on Euphoria. Now 27, she has taken on significant roles in high-profile films like Madame Web and the rom-com sensation Anyone But You.

She skillfully turned her Euphoria breakout into a multi-faceted brand, securing lucrative endorsements that boosted her fortune. Her grit, ambition, and risk-taking reshaped her place in Hollywood.

RELATED:

Sydney Sweeney Net Worth in 2025

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney and samsungwithgalaxy / Instagram

Celebrity Net Worth pegs Sydney Sweeney’s fortune at a jaw-dropping $40 million. She even snagged a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Hollywood and Entertainment in 2023, cementing her as one of the industry’s rising players.

Not content with just acting, she co-founded the production company Fifty-Fifty Films with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The duo’s first project, the rom-com Anyone but You, surprised everyone in December 2023 by becoming a breakout box office hit.

How Sydney Sweeney Fought to Make Acting Her Reality

Born in Spokane, Washington, and raised in Idaho, Sydney Sweeney grew up far from the world of glitz and red carpets. Her parents, Lisa and Steven, had no ties to the entertainment industry and were wary when Sydney began dreaming of a Hollywood career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

Sweeney told Variety in 2023 that her mother left a full-time law career to support her and her younger brother. Her father, meanwhile, remained largely off-grid, living on a ranch in Mexico.

She’s been open about the financial struggles her family endured. Her parents stretched every dollar to give her a shot in Hollywood, and she’s said their sacrifices came at a high cost, financially and emotionally.

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

In a 2022 interview on The Tonight Show, Sweeney shared that she put together a five-year business plan to persuade her parents to let her pursue acting full-time (per People).

ADVERTISEMENT

Their move to Los Angeles added more pressure, eventually leading to her parents’ divorce (per the Bristol Herald Courier).

But Sweeney never lost sight of her goal. In 2024, she told WhoWhatWear that paying off her mother’s mortgage was one of the most meaningful accomplishments of her career.

Guest Roles and Critical Acclaim

Sweeney’s acting journey began in Spokane, Washington, where she landed a background role in a local indie film, The Spokesman Review reports. She soon began auditioning in Seattle and Portland, and by age 13, her family had relocated to Los Angeles to support her ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

After graduating as valedictorian from Brighton Hall School in Burbank, she briefly worked at Universal Studios before landing guest roles on network staples like 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars. As Bustle pointed out, these early appearances laid the groundwork for her breakout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her momentum continued in 2018 with a lead in Netflix’s Everything Sucks! and a recurring role in HBO’s Sharp Objects. Director Jean-Marc Vallée, impressed by her work, expanded her role significantly during production, according to Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

She later joined The Handmaid’s Tale as Eden Spencer, a devout teen bride in Gilead’s dystopia, performance Variety highlighted as a standout. That same year, her role in Under the Silver Lake drew attention from A24 and paved the way for a scene-stealing cameo in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (per PAPER).

Roles in the indie films Clementine and Big Time Adolescence followed soon after, setting the stage for her launch into stardom with Euphoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney’s breakout came in 2019 with her role as Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, which earned her an Emmy nomination and a raise from $25,000 to $350,000 per episode (Variety, Marie Claire). She told The Hollywood Reporter that the show’s boldness mirrored her hustle, and as someone without financial support, she says every role is fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

That fire pushed her into production early. In 2020, she launched Fifty-Fifty Films and appeared in a Webtoon campaign for Lore Olympus.

Euphoria Success and Growing Stardom

ADVERTISEMENT

Next came The White Lotus, another Emmy nod, and a feature on the Time 100 Next list. She starred in Reality as whistleblower Reality Winner and then in the indie thriller Americana (per Deadline).

2023 was a turning point. She appeared in the Rolling Stones’ “Angry” music video and stole the rom-com spotlight in Anyone but You, which she also executive-produced. Her creative control helped bring in co-star Glen Powell and director Will Gluck (via Deadline).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The romantic comedy made $220 million on a $25 million budget. The Hollywood Reporter pinned her salary at $2 million, plus a $250,000 producer bonus.

She kept climbing: $750,000 for Madame Web, another $250,000 for Immaculate (Vanity Fair).

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2025, her slate was packed: Eden with Vanessa Kirby, Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, and The Housemaid, where she made $7.5 million (The Hollywood Reporter).

To top it off, she signed on to star in Christy, a boxing biopic about Christy Martin directed by David Michôd (Deadline).

Sydney Sweeney’s Income Streams Beyond Acting

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

Sydney Sweeney’s earnings stretch far beyond the screen. With Fifty-Fifty Films as her personal content engine, she’s also built a booming side hustle from brand partnerships. From fronting major beauty campaigns to co-developing viral products, her off-screen influence pays just as well, if not more.

Endorsements

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t just cash in on screen—her brand appeal is a business of its own. She became the U.S. face of Laneige in 2022 and was promoted to global ambassador in 2024 (per Marie Claire).

She’s also starred in Miu Miu and Armani Beauty campaigns and represents the My Way fragrance line (via High Snobiety).

In summer 2025, Baskin-Robbins tapped her for a limited-edition menu. Her Signature Scoop and Signature Fizz, packed with rainbow sherbet and gummy bears, were unapologetically on-brand (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

That same month, Us Weekly revealed she was prepping to launch her own lingerie brand, one reportedly backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Puck added that Coatue’s Ben Schwerin was also on board, linking the project to a firm with major stakes from Bezos and Dell.

American Eagle Campaign

Sydney Sweeney’s cheeky “Has Great Jeans” campaign with American Eagle didn’t land quietly. The wordplay stirred backlash online, with critics slamming the pun and the visuals tied to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Bathwater Bliss

In May 2025, Sydney Sweeney teamed up with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch for one of her wildest stunts yet: a limited-edition soap bar made with a “touch” of her real bathwater.

Called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the bar also featured sand and pine bark extract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sweeney said she found the idea “weird in the best way.” Dr. Squatch exec John Ludeke described it as a product born from the brand’s love of quirky humor (per The New York Times).

Real Estate Investments

Sydney Sweeney’s real estate story mirrors her rise. It’s ambitious and unapologetically grand.

When her family moved to LA, they all shared a single room. “My mom and I shared a bed, and my dad and little brother shared a couch,” she once said. Years later, she’s flipping the script completely.

She paid off her mom’s mortgage, gifted her grandparents a filming set visit in Italy, and bought her uncle’s dream boat, according to Glamour.

Real estate, she’s said, is how she protects herself: “I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her first major buy came in 2022 when she purchased a 3,200-square-foot Tudor-style home in Westwood for $3 million (per New York Post).

She later revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she’d also repurchased her family’s old home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the upgrade: a $6.2 million fixer-upper in Bel Air in 2023, followed by a jaw-dropping $13.5 million oceanfront estate near Key West in 2024, which came complete with a wine room, aquarium, gym, and game space (Architectural Digest).

Car Collection

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

Sydney Sweeney’s love of cars is more than a hobby. Her TikTok account @Syd’s_Garage has become a hit thanks to her hands-on restorations and vintage flair.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of her proudest projects was rebuilding a 1969 Ford Bronco, which she documented from start to finish, according to Architectural Digest.

Her garage now includes a Brittany Blue ’65 Mustang, a 1956 Ford F100, and a pastel Fiat 500 Jolly (per Hot Cars).

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney / Instagram

In 2024, Ford tapped into her gearhead credibility with a campaign spotlighting “driver and mechanic” Sydney.

The Auto 101 series aimed to make basic car care feel approachable and inclusive. She also collaborated on a limited-edition baby blue Mustang GT made for a fan giveaway (per WK).