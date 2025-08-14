Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sydney Sweeney Breaks Social Media Silence After “Genes” Ad, Gets Viciously Trolled For It
Sydney Sweeney looking contemplative inside a vehicle with reflections of a tree and outdoor scenery on the window.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Breaks Social Media Silence After “Genes” Ad, Gets Viciously Trolled For It

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney has made her first post since facing backlash over her American Eagle ad, which embroiled the actress in accusations of racism.

The 27-year-old broke her social media silence to promote her crime thriller film, Americana.

She shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the Tony Tost-directed film, including a snapshot of herself in character as Penny Jo Poplin.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney returned to social media to promote her film Americana after her controversial jeans ad.
  • Critics claimed the ad implied genetic superiority due to a play on "jeans" and "genes."
  • Americana, out August 15, received mixed reviews from critics.

“A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet penny jo ♥️,” she captioned the photos on Thursday (August 14).

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Sydney Sweeney is back on social media after starring in a controversial American Eagle ad

    Sydney Sweeney posing with long hair, wearing a white top and jeans, amid social media reactions after Genes ad.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    However, the post did not receive an entirely warm reception, with many netizens calling for a boycott of the movie.

    “So uhm….remember that ad you made for American eagle?” one user commented.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Perfect, won’t be watching it,” fumed someone else.

    A third added, “I was a huge fan until she let herself be turned into propaganda.”

    Sydney Sweeney in an elegant cream dress posing indoors near a director’s chair with her name on it.

    Image credits: glencocoforhair / Instagram

    Others, however, jumped to the star’s defense, writing, “They could never make me hate you Sydney.”

    “Do your thing, Sydney! Don’t let those haters get to you!” shared another fan.

    “They hate her because she’s hot,” a separate user shared.

    The actress shared various behind-the-scenes photos from her film Americana

    Sydney Sweeney smiling and taking a selfie indoors while another person wearing a mask stands in the background.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    Last month, the actress sparked significant controversy after starring in a denim ad with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the ad, the actress states that her “jeans are blue” as a voiceover says, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

    Because the tagline uses the word “jeans” as a play on “genes,” and Sydney is a white, blonde woman with blue eyes, some critics interpreted the ad as promoting genetic superiority.

    Man in cowboy hat with drink next to Sydney Sweeney wearing casual outfit in a vintage-style room setting.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others criticized the American Eagle campaign for objectifying Sydney, arguing that she often makes content catered to the male gaze, and likened her commercial to Brooke Shields’ infamous 1980 Calvin Klein denim ad.

    Brooke, then aged 15, featured in a commercial that came with the suggestive tagline “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

    While some netizens have called for a boycott of the film, others have defended the star amid the controversy

    Sydney Sweeney playing guitar indoors with a red bandana and plaid shirt, reflecting a vintage, cozy atmosphere.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment from user theprettyartist responding to Sydney Sweeney's post.

    Screenshot of social media comment trolling Sydney Sweeney after her Genes advertisement post.
    Another group felt the backlash was unjustified, arguing that the ad simply celebrated Sydney’s beauty without implying genetic superiority.

    Following the negative reactions to Sydney’s ad, American Eagle issued a statement  denying any intention to give the campaign a racial undertone.

    On Instagram, the brand wrote, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney was accused of promoting eugenics after stating, “My jeans are blue” in an ad that used the word “jeans” as a play on “genes”

    Sydney Sweeney seated in a denim outfit, breaking social media silence after Genes ad amid online trolling.

    Image credits: American Eagle / YouTube

    Foot traffic at American Eagle stores dropped 9% two weeks after the ad campaign for the retailer, according to a report by Forbes.

    On August 3, the White Lotus alum promoted Americana at a screening in Los Angeles, marking her first red-carpet appearance since the scandal.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing red bandana and plaid shirt, pouring coffee in a retro diner setting amid social media reactions.

    Image credits: fandango / Instagram

    The film is set in a South Dakota town and follows a group of people who enter a violent fight to steal a prized “ghost shirt.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A highly prized Native American artifact leads a gallery of dynamic characters down a dangerous path in this wildly entertaining modern-day Western,” a synopsis reads.

    “After the rare relic falls onto the black market, the lives of a small-town woman and her son become violently intertwined with a quirky local diner waitress, an offbeat military veteran and a corrupt antiquities dealer.

    “Crime and chaos follow when an indigenous group leader and his crew join the fray in order to reclaim the artifact and return it to its rightful place,” the synopsis concludes.

    Sydney did not address the scandal in her latest Instagram post

    Sydney Sweeney with long curly hair in a casual setting reacting emotionally amid social media trolling controversy.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a question about penny jo having good jeans, showing online interaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney in a scene from the Genes ad, breaking social media silence amid online trolling reactions.

    Image credits: BRON / YouTube

    Americana had its world premiere at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in 2023 and is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on Friday (August 15.)

    In addition to Sydney, the film stars Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon.


    The crime thriller has received some negative reviews, with The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager calling the film a “sluggish and monotonous country-ified neo-noir that fails to innovate and, worse, to utilize its magnetic leading lady and her capable co-stars.”

    Schager writes, “Sydney Sweeney has good jeans in Americana. But it’s her awkward, affected stammering that’s emblematic of this Western crime comedy, de-emphasis on the latter, as Tony Tost’s feature debut puts minimal effort into being amusing.”

    Americana, which hits theaters on August 15, also stars Halsey and Simon Rex

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney posing with co-stars at an event, wearing a cream dress and styled with vintage waves and blue hair.

    Image credits: lionsgate / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his review, The New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski called the film “a copycat Coen Brothers yarn with the depth of a tortilla.”

    Oleksinski wrote that it was “a violently annoying and annoyingly violent ensemble piece speckled with ‘look how wacky we are!’”

    Sydney Sweeney pictured on a movie poster holding a gun, with vintage car and large arrows around her.

    Image credits: rottentomatoes

    Nevertheless, Americana has also garnered some positive reviews, with Deadline’s Valerie Complex highlighting its “brilliant writing” and “rich and enjoyable cast.”

    Complex also praised director Tony Tost for avoiding “common pitfalls first-time directors encounter by overcomplicating things” and “keeping it simple by letting characters work within their frame.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rafael Motamayor wrote in IndieWire that Americana was “charming, gritty, and all-round entertaining.” He added that it had “gallows humor, compelling performances, and a big heart.”

    At the time of writing, the film has a 5.4/10 rating on IMDb, an online database where anyone can leave a review.

    Sydney’s jeans ad has overshadowed the release of her film Americana

    A social media comment displaying a sarcastic message from user alyahakunamatata, seen 7 hours ago with 216 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment trolling Sydney Sweeney after her Genes ad, reflecting harsh online reactions and criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media showing backlash after Sydney Sweeney breaks silence following Genes ad controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising genes amid Sydney Sweeney breaking silence after a controversial ad.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking a movie scene, related to Sydney Sweeney’s social media silence and trolling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment trolling Sydney Sweeney after her Genes ad, calling her a terrible actress with an annoying voice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Social media comment showing a skeptical woman’s reaction amid Sydney Sweeney Genes ad trolling discussion.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment with a cat profile picture reacting to Sydney Sweeney social media post after Genes ad backlash.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment mentioning Sydney Sweeney and jeans, related to social media reactions and trolling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment trolling Sydney Sweeney after her recent Genes ad, sparking fierce reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media supporting Sydney Sweeney as she faces vicious trolling after Genes ad controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing disbelief over woman being disliked due to a Genes advertisement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Sydney Sweeney's beauty amidst trolling after her Genes ad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing excitement and support for Sydney Sweeney’s new projects following social media silence and trolling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post saying much love girl ur doing great, related to Sydney Sweeney social media reaction.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP saw the numbers and realized they needed to show some more Sidney cleavage shots.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clickbait. This is an ad for the movie. She does not in any way address the situation as the current title promises. This site had turned into buzzfeed-worthy tabloid garbage. I’m sorry I clicked.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “'So uhm….remember that ad you made for American eagle?” one user commented.' More evidence for my theory that if a comment begins with 'umm', 'uhm', 'soo', or any combination of them, what follows will be a passive-aggressive whine by a pompous nobody.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP saw the numbers and realized they needed to show some more Sidney cleavage shots.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clickbait. This is an ad for the movie. She does not in any way address the situation as the current title promises. This site had turned into buzzfeed-worthy tabloid garbage. I’m sorry I clicked.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “'So uhm….remember that ad you made for American eagle?” one user commented.' More evidence for my theory that if a comment begins with 'umm', 'uhm', 'soo', or any combination of them, what follows will be a passive-aggressive whine by a pompous nobody.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT