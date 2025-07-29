Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Parodied By Comedian Amid “Ethnic Cleansing” Controversy
Comedian parodying Sydney Sweeneyu2019s American Eagle jeans ad wearing a wig and denim jacket with a neutral background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Parodied By Comedian Amid “Ethnic Cleansing” Controversy

Michael Pavano squeezed himself into a pair of jeans and spoofed the viral American Eagle campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

The recent campaign sparked a firestorm online, with many accusing the actress and the brand of celebrating whiteness and “ethnic cleansing.”

In the wake of the controversy, Michael mocked the advertisements with his drag parody.

Highlights
  • Michael Pavano posted a parody of the latest American Eagle ad, which stirred a firestorm online.
  • The comedian wore a wig and parroted some of Sydney Sweeney’s dialogue, but with his own twist.
  • “I mean, who wouldn't want my jeans?” he said, mimicking the ‘Euphoria’ star.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Michael Pavano squeezed himself into a pair of jeans and spoofed the controversial American Eagle campaign

    Young man wearing a camouflage cap and white shirt taking a selfie inside a car, related to Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans.

    Image credits: michaelpavano / Instagram

    Several videos and photographs—with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”—were released online last week as part of the campaign.

    The Euphoria star was seen buttoning up her jeans in one video and saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue.”

    “My body’s composition is determined by my genes,” she said in another video.

    The viral advertisements featured Sydney Sweeney making puns about her family genes

    Young woman in a denim jacket posing with arms raised highlighting American Eagle jeans in a fashion portrait.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Comedian Michael made a parody of the ads, with the caption: “gripping all the right places.”

    Wearing a wig and a purple denim outfit, the content creator parroted some of the dialogue but added his own twist.

    Person with long blonde hair wearing a denim jacket and holding an American Eagle jeans tag near their mouth.

    Image credits: michaelpavano / Instagram

    “My jeans are blue – so they’re like, better than yours. They say people with blonde hair and blue eyes, their nature is favorite. I don’t say it, but they do – but I buy it!” he said.

    “I mean, who wouldn’t want my jeans? I know you do, you dirty boy. Let’s be so real,” he added.

    Michael said his comedic mockery of the Sydney-starring ad was “received very well”

    Two women modeling different styles of American Eagle jeans, showcasing denim fashion and trends.

    Image credits: ae.com

    The LA actor said in the parody that he was wearing a pair of jeans that were “clinging to [him] for dear life.”

    “By the time I finally get them on, I’m sweating, I’m gasping. I’m [sneezing],” he joked.

    Two photos of a woman lying down, one in a purple denim jacket and the other in a white top, related to Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney in relation to American Eagle jeans parody controversy.

    Fans found the spoof hilarious and praised Michael for his impression of the 27-year-old actress.

    “You’re telling me this isn’t Sydney Sweeney?” one asked.

    “This is delightfully unhinged,” wrote another.

    Netizens praised the comedian for his impression of the actress

    Comedian parodying Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad wearing a purple denim jacket and jeans.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Michael took to the comments section to say, “Give me a lil more time and I’ll get the voice down.”

    The comedian said he was pleased with how the video turned out.

    Left image of comedian parodying Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad next to original ad featuring Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    “So far the sketch has been received very well,” Michael told the Daily Mail.

    “I’m always super grateful when people can see the hard work I put into my characters and comedy,” he added.

    The American Eagle campaign was accused of celebrating whiteness and promoting “N*zi propaganda”

    Comedian parodying Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad wearing denim outfit with a bold pose against neutral backgrounds.

    Image credits: ae.com

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment by michaelpavano about perfecting a voice, related to Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad parody.

    The latest American Eagle campaign, the brand’s most expensive one to date, was met with much negativity online.

    Haters did not appreciate the ad’s wordplay on “genes” and “jeans.”

    They claimed it had the kind of tone used to glorify whiteness, thinness, and other traits perceived as superior in some cultures.

    It’s “modern day N*zi propaganda,” some said.

    Haters did not appreciate the ad’s wordplay on “genes” and “jeans”

    Person in purple denim lounging on a couch and woman posing with one leg raised wearing American Eagle jeans.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    “Anyone else see that (not so) subliminal white supremacy (N*zi) propaganda American Eagle commercial that Sydney Sweeney did? Literally hinting about blue eyes and good jeans (genes) it’s concerning. I always knew she was racist,” one claimed online.

    But others defended the ad, with one saying: “So Sydney Sweeney is being compared to n*zis now because of a clever ad saying her genes are good like American Eagle jeans? You people are so miserable it’s actually sad.”

    The 27-year-old actress spoke about the characteristics of the clothing brand that resonate with her

    Woman in denim jeans and jacket looking at a large American Eagle jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney outdoors.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad, mentioning ethnic cleansing controversy and parody by comedian.

    Image credits: JebraFaushay / X

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad and its controversial marketing campaign.

    Image credits: LadyGravemaster / X

    Despite the negativity online, the Sydney-starring campaign added around $400 million to the value of the company overnight.

    Company shares surged by more than 10% before closing up 4.2% on July 24 after the campaign was launched.

    While speaking about the clothing brand, Sydney said there is “something so effortless about American Eagle.”

    “Their commitment to creating pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin is something that resonates with me,” she said in a July press release.

    “They have literally been there with me through every version of myself,” Sydney said about American Eagle

    Sydney Sweeney wearing American Eagle jeans, holding an ice cream cone, smiling inside a dessert shop.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress called it “rare” to find a brand that “grows with you.” And she said American Eagle has done that for generations.

    “They have literally been there with me through every version of myself,” she added.

    Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle, spoke about making Sydney the face of their fall denim campaign.

    “With Sydney Sweeney front and center, she brings the allure, and we add the flawless wardrobe for the winning combo of ease, attitude and a little mischief,” she said.

    The fall collection includes a limited-edition denim jacket and another item called “The Sydney Jean.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Michael Pavano’s parody of the commercial 

    Comment from user katharineanneharlan praising balloon placement and comedic content about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans parody.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by reemazaman referencing multiple celebrities related to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad parody.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment by madison_humphrey saying she thought this was Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle jeans ad.

    Comment on social media from user ssicksadworld parodying Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad amid ethnic cleansing controversy.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment jokingly questioning if the person shown is Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle jeans ad parody.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad amid ethnic cleansing controversy.

    Comment on Instagram from user nick.metos mentioning American Eagle jeans and traffic related to their ad.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment joking about Sydney Sweeney, related to American Eagle jeans ad parody amid controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a comedy parody related to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad.

    Comment on Instagram by user nukiyanlent with crying and skull emojis reacting to a brand deal controversy on Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad.

    Comment on Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad criticizing the advert's issues amid controversy.

    Comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad parody amid controversy, featuring emojis and praise.

    Screenshot of a social media comment replying to a post about Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans parody amid controversy.

    Comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad parody amid controversy.

    Comment by user saskia_katinka reading That grimace- spot on in a social media post parodying Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad amid ethnic cleansing controversy.

    Comment by a user reacting emotionally to a Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad parody amid ethnic cleansing controversy.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment reading Insane uncanny resemblance with laughing and crying emojis, related to Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad parody.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
