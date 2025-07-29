Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Parodied By Comedian Amid “Ethnic Cleansing” Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Pavano squeezed himself into a pair of jeans and spoofed the viral American Eagle campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

The recent campaign sparked a firestorm online, with many accusing the actress and the brand of celebrating whiteness and “ethnic cleansing.”

In the wake of the controversy, Michael mocked the advertisements with his drag parody.

The comedian wore a wig and parroted some of Sydney Sweeney’s dialogue, but with his own twist.

“I mean, who wouldn't want my jeans?” he said, mimicking the ‘Euphoria’ star.

Several videos and photographs—with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”—were released online last week as part of the campaign.

The Euphoria star was seen buttoning up her jeans in one video and saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue.”

“My body’s composition is determined by my genes,” she said in another video.

The viral advertisements featured Sydney Sweeney making puns about her family genes

Comedian Michael made a parody of the ads, with the caption: “gripping all the right places.”

Wearing a wig and a purple denim outfit, the content creator parroted some of the dialogue but added his own twist.

“My jeans are blue – so they’re like, better than yours. They say people with blonde hair and blue eyes, their nature is favorite. I don’t say it, but they do – but I buy it!” he said.

“I mean, who wouldn’t want my jeans? I know you do, you dirty boy. Let’s be so real,” he added.

Michael said his comedic mockery of the Sydney-starring ad was “received very well”

The LA actor said in the parody that he was wearing a pair of jeans that were “clinging to [him] for dear life.”

“By the time I finally get them on, I’m sweating, I’m gasping. I’m [sneezing],” he joked.

Fans found the spoof hilarious and praised Michael for his impression of the 27-year-old actress.

“You’re telling me this isn’t Sydney Sweeney?” one asked.

“This is delightfully unhinged,” wrote another.

Netizens praised the comedian for his impression of the actress

Michael took to the comments section to say, “Give me a lil more time and I’ll get the voice down.”

The comedian said he was pleased with how the video turned out.

“So far the sketch has been received very well,” Michael told the Daily Mail.

“I’m always super grateful when people can see the hard work I put into my characters and comedy,” he added.

The American Eagle campaign was accused of celebrating whiteness and promoting “N*zi propaganda”

The latest American Eagle campaign, the brand’s most expensive one to date, was met with much negativity online.

Haters did not appreciate the ad’s wordplay on “genes” and “jeans.”

They claimed it had the kind of tone used to glorify whiteness, thinness, and other traits perceived as superior in some cultures.

It’s “modern day N*zi propaganda,” some said.

“Anyone else see that (not so) subliminal white supremacy (N*zi) propaganda American Eagle commercial that Sydney Sweeney did? Literally hinting about blue eyes and ‘good jeans’ (genes) it’s concerning. I always knew she was racist,” one claimed online.

But others defended the ad, with one saying: “So Sydney Sweeney is being compared to n*zis now because of a clever ad saying her genes are good like American Eagle jeans? You people are so miserable it’s actually sad.”

The 27-year-old actress spoke about the characteristics of the clothing brand that resonate with her

Despite the negativity online, the Sydney-starring campaign added around $400 million to the value of the company overnight.

Company shares surged by more than 10% before closing up 4.2% on July 24 after the campaign was launched.

While speaking about the clothing brand, Sydney said there is “something so effortless about American Eagle.”

“Their commitment to creating pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin is something that resonates with me,” she said in a July press release.

“They have literally been there with me through every version of myself,” Sydney said about American Eagle

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress called it “rare” to find a brand that “grows with you.” And she said American Eagle has done that for generations.

“They have literally been there with me through every version of myself,” she added.

Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle, spoke about making Sydney the face of their fall denim campaign.

“With Sydney Sweeney front and center, she brings the allure, and we add the flawless wardrobe for the winning combo of ease, attitude and a little mischief,” she said.

The fall collection includes a limited-edition denim jacket and another item called “The Sydney Jean.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Michael Pavano’s parody of the commercial

