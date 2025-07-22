Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Body Transformation For Legendary Boxer’s Role Stuns Fans
Sydney Sweeney was almost unrecognizable in a new production still from the upcoming biopic Christy, where she plays the role of groundbreaking boxer Christy Martin.
Known for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney dramatically altered her appearance for the role.
The film is expected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in early September.
- Sydney Sweeney looked nearly unrecognizable as Christy Martin in a new still from an upcoming biopic.
- The actress underwent a dramatic body transformation with an intense training regimen.
- The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
Fans were stunned by their first look at Sweeney in character
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
A newly released production still showedSydney Sweeney standing in a boxing ring, wearing gloves, a mouthguard, and a white tank top and shorts, according toParade.
Her signatureblonde hair had been replaced with Martin’s iconic dark curls, and her expression was fierce as she seemingly geared up mid-fight.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Reactions from fans and netizens were swift. “Now this is versatility,” a social media user wrote.
Others drew comparisons to Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning transformation in Monster.
Comments like “Did not see this coming,” and “Talk about a total transformation! I barely recognize her!” echoed across social media platforms.
Image credits: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images
One fan summed it up with, “From lace to leather gloves. Sydney’s switching lanes and I’m here for it.”
Sydney Sweeney details extreme physical training for the role
In an interview withW Magazine, Sweeney shared how seriously she took the physical challenge of portraying Martin.
Image credits: christy_r_martin
“I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three-and-a-half months of training,” she said.
“I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”
Theimpact on her body was significant. “My body was completely different,” Sydney said.
Sydney Sweeney as pro boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic.
The film will premiere at TIFF in September. pic.twitter.com/Uy0iBWCajN
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2025
“I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”
Sweeney, 27, is typically associated withglamour and red-carpet fashion, and she is arguably one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars today.
Based on the stills from the upcoming film, as well as Sydney’s social media posts, it appears that she has fully embraced the physical and emotional demands of portraying the iconic female boxer, who was nicknamed “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Image credits: Ed Mulholland/Getty Images
Christy Martin hopes her story will be a powerful message for women
Christy Martin is widely credited with helping bring women’s boxing to mainstream attention with her high-profile 1996 match with Deirdre Gogarty at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
She was also the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, according to a report fromELLE.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Behind the scenes, however, her life was marked by hardship.
Martin endured two decades of domestic ab*se by her then-husband and trainer, Jim Martin, before surviving a v*olent attack in 2010.
She later came out as a lesbian, becoming an advocate for domestic violence awareness in sports.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Speaking toTMZ, Martin expressed high hopes for the film, and she also loved the idea of Sydney playing her on the big screen.
“I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story,” she said.
“I am a coal miner’s daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn’t taken seriously — women’s boxing.”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Martin also stated that she would love to have a cameo in the movie, at least as a nod to her fans. She also confirmed that she will be involved in Sydney’s training for the film.
In addition to Sweeney, Christy stars Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ben Foster, and Ethan Embry. The film is directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Sydney is also producing the film through her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.
While the film’s festival debut is scheduled, a wider release date has yet to be announced.
Netizens seem to be very excited to see Sydney play Christy Martin on the big screen
Image credits: angelofdesire07
Image credits: nusssdog
Image credits: heiszvk
Image credits: Asapteejo
Image credits: cospllaysakura
Image credits: adotwill
Image credits: Bl4M3TH3M0VI3S
Image credits: BlazeRN617
Image credits: Khadriel1
Image credits: ZachBowders
Image credits: judyxop
Image credits: AlexNever347
Image credits: hinataxgoth
Image credits: sophiebbx_
Image credits: SolumSursum
Image credits: DontRunImAsian
Image credits: itsPopGlory
Image credits: english_shamar
Image credits: Hmountain5
Image credits: UltraSaiyan419
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
It will be interesting to see if she wants to go back to her "skinny" look after this. It's addicting to feel strong, but if it's too addicting, it can be as bad as EDs. Hope she finds a happy medium - whatever is healthy for her and makes her happy. Looking forward to the film!
It will be interesting to see if she wants to go back to her "skinny" look after this. It's addicting to feel strong, but if it's too addicting, it can be as bad as EDs. Hope she finds a happy medium - whatever is healthy for her and makes her happy. Looking forward to the film!
28
1