Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Body Transformation For Legendary Boxer’s Role Stuns Fans
Sydney Sweeney at a red carpet event with elegant earrings and a light blue halter dress, showcasing her dramatic transformation.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Body Transformation For Legendary Boxer’s Role Stuns Fans

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney was almost unrecognizable in a new production still from the upcoming biopic Christy, where she plays the role of groundbreaking boxer Christy Martin

Known for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney dramatically altered her appearance for the role. 

The film is expected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in early September.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney looked nearly unrecognizable as Christy Martin in a new still from an upcoming biopic.
  • The actress underwent a dramatic body transformation with an intense training regimen.
  • The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
RELATED:

    Fans were stunned by their first look at Sweeney in character

    Sydney Sweeney in a pale blue gown showcasing her dramatic body transformation for a legendary boxer's role at a red carpet event.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    A newly released production still showedSydney Sweeney standing in a boxing ring, wearing gloves, a mouthguard, and a white tank top and shorts, according toParade

    Her signatureblonde hair had been replaced with Martin’s iconic dark curls, and her expression was fierce as she seemingly geared up mid-fight.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a red dress showcasing her dramatic body transformation for a legendary boxer role.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reactions from fans and netizens were swift. “Now this is versatility,” a social media user wrote. 

    Others drew comparisons to Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning transformation in Monster

    Comments like “Did not see this coming,” and “Talk about a total transformation! I barely recognize her!” echoed across social media platforms.

    Female boxer wearing red boxing gloves and pink shorts posing against maroon background for Sydney Sweeney body transformation role.

    Image credits: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

    One fan summed it up with, “From lace to leather gloves. Sydney’s switching lanes and I’m here for it.”

    Sydney Sweeney details extreme physical training for the role

    In an interview withW Magazine, Sweeney shared how seriously she took the physical challenge of portraying Martin. 

    Person in a pink shirt showing a boxing ring, highlighting Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role.

    Image credits: christy_r_martin

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three-and-a-half months of training,” she said.

    “I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”

    Theimpact on her body was significant. “My body was completely different,” Sydney said.

    “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

    Sweeney, 27, is typically associated withglamour and red-carpet fashion, and she is arguably one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars today.

    Based on the stills from the upcoming film, as well as Sydney’s social media posts, it appears that she has fully embraced the physical and emotional demands of portraying the iconic female boxer, who was nicknamed “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

    Two women smiling outdoors, one wearing sunglasses and a pink shirt, highlighting Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation.

    Image credits: Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Christy Martin hopes her story will be a powerful message for women

    Christy Martin is widely credited with helping bring women’s boxing to mainstream attention with her high-profile 1996 match with Deirdre Gogarty at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. 

    She was also the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, according to a report fromELLE.

    Two women posing by a car at night with fists raised, related to Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for boxing role.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Behind the scenes, however, her life was marked by hardship.

    Martin endured two decades of domestic ab*se by her then-husband and trainer, Jim Martin, before surviving a v*olent attack in 2010.

    She later came out as a lesbian, becoming an advocate for domestic violence awareness in sports.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney showcasing her dramatic body transformation in a red sleeveless top and grey sweatpants outdoors.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking toTMZ, Martin expressed high hopes for the film, and she also loved the idea of Sydney playing her on the big screen.

    “I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story,” she said. 

    “I am a coal miner’s daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn’t taken seriously — women’s boxing.”

    Sydney Sweeney showing off her dramatic body transformation, flexing muscles in a red sleeveless top and gray sweatpants.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Martin also stated that she would love to have a cameo in the movie, at least as a nod to her fans. She also confirmed that she will be involved in Sydney’s training for the film.

    In addition to Sweeney, Christy stars Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ben Foster, and Ethan Embry. The film is directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes.

    Sydney Sweeney posing outdoors in a patterned dress, showcasing her dramatic body transformation for boxer role.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney is also producing the film through her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

    While the film’s festival debut is scheduled, a wider release date has yet to be announced.

    Netizens seem to be very excited to see Sydney play Christy Martin on the big screen

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer’s role.

    Image credits: angelofdesire07

    Tweet screenshot showing user Nuss commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role.

    Image credits: nusssdog

    Tweet from zak.eth praising range, posted at 2:23 PM on July 21, 2025, related to Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for boxer role.

    Image credits: heiszvk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text discussing Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for a legendary boxer role with boxing glove emoji.

    Image credits: Asapteejo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney showcasing her dramatic body transformation for a legendary boxer’s role, impressing fans with her new look.

    Image credits: cospllaysakura

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer’s role, highlighting her serious acting commitment.

    Image credits: adotwill

    User tweet mentioning excitement for Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer's role.

    Image credits: Bl4M3TH3M0VI3S

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney discussing her dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role in a social media reply.

    Image credits: BlazeRN617

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Khadriel praising an actor’s dedication to dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role.

    Image credits: Khadriel1

    Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role, highlighting fan reactions.

    Image credits: ZachBowders

    Sydney Sweeney sharing a tweet about her dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role, impressing fans online.

    Image credits: judyxop

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer's role, dated July 21, 2025.

    Image credits: AlexNever347

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media expressing excitement about Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for a legendary boxer role.

    Image credits: hinataxgoth

    Sydney Sweeney showing dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role, stunning fans with her powerful look.

    Image credits: sophiebbx_

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer's role, stunning fans.

    Image credits: SolumSursum

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by DontRunImAsian praising an actress starring in their favorite sport, posted on July 21, 2025.

    Image credits: DontRunImAsian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from PopGlory about Sydney Sweeney's dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role, expressing excitement.

    Image credits: itsPopGlory

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer role, posted by a social media user.

    Image credits: english_shamar

    Sydney Sweeney showing a dramatic body transformation for her role as a legendary boxer, impressing and stunning fans.

    Image credits: Hmountain5

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Christian Adams praising Sydney Sweeney’s dramatic body transformation for legendary boxer’s role.

    Image credits: UltraSaiyan419

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will be interesting to see if she wants to go back to her "skinny" look after this. It's addicting to feel strong, but if it's too addicting, it can be as bad as EDs. Hope she finds a happy medium - whatever is healthy for her and makes her happy. Looking forward to the film!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will be interesting to see if she wants to go back to her "skinny" look after this. It's addicting to feel strong, but if it's too addicting, it can be as bad as EDs. Hope she finds a happy medium - whatever is healthy for her and makes her happy. Looking forward to the film!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Movies & tv
    Homepage
    Trending
    Movies & tv
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Movies & tv Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT