Sydney Sweeney Exposes Body Shamers’ Comments In “Revenge” Post After Bikini Shots Go Viral

Actress Sydney Sweeney recently responded to online trolls with a strong message that silenced her haters and promoted her next project simultaneously.

The Euphoria actress, widely recognized for her beauty and curves, surprisingly became the target of online harassment after paparazzi photos of her relaxing by a pool in Florida went viral.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney responds to body shaming with gym video, promoting her next film.

Celebrities support Sweeney against online trolls targeting her appearance.

Sweeney's film role as boxer Christy Martin highlights resilience and advocacy.

The film is directed by David Michôd and showcases Christy Martin's legacy.

Trolls apparently felt her natural, relaxed, and completely normal look wasn’t as glamorous as they had hoped for and left harsh comments about her body on various platforms. “She’s painfully average,” one said.

Most negative reactions centered around her weight. For instance, one user wrote: “Just an average chunky Yankee girl,” while another suggested she “needs to lose a few pounds.”

Instead of reacting negatively or attempting to shame her detractors, the actress took the criticism in stride and posted a video collage of said comments, even the rudest ones, followed by clips of her at the gym, lifting weights, flipping tires, and boxing.

Sydney Sweeney clapped back at her haters by posting a collage of their rude comments alongside a training montage that promoted her next film

Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

The video came with a caption that read, “Just don’t quit,” which showed Sweeney’s determination in the face of such online venom.

Her response received widespread support from fellow actors. Lukas Gage, her co-star in The White Lotus, encouraged her with “Go off, Syd,” while Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart criticized the trolls, saying, “It’s always wild to see people publicly out themselves as pieces of s**t with comments like that.”

Image credits: Simo7809957085

Other celebrities, including Madelyn Cline, Quinta Brunson, and Rachel Brosnahan, also left supportive comments.

Sweeney’s response also had an extra layer of meaning by being used to promote her next role. The training montage featured in the clip appeared to be from her preparation for the film, in which she will embody Christy Martin, the famous 90’s Hall of Fame boxer.

Sweeney’s fans went from angry to excited as her clip showed the actress rising above the hate and training with determination

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Sweeney previously expressed her excitement about the role, saying, “I’ve been training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Actor Glen Powell also shared in the actress’ enthusiasm for the film, writing, “You’re such a badass. This movie is gonna be fire!” in a comment that garnered close to 13,000 likes.

“Strong baddie,” wrote singer and songwriter Kesha, with similar supporting comments filling her post alongside shocked fans who couldn’t believe their idol was being targeted in such a way by online trolls.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“I can’t believe we live in a world where Sydney Sweeney is getting body shamed,” one wrote. “Omg, we’re so cooked.”

Others started theorizing as to the true motivation behind people attacking the actress’ physique, with one side blaming frustrated men and the other thinking it was jealous women behind the body-shaming.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“I bet most of these comments are from men who know very well they would never have a chance with you,” a fan wrote.

“Girl, you look amazing! They all sound jealous,” another said. “A lot of girls are jealous of her.”

The biopic will showcase the story of Christy Martin, a female boxing icon who became an advocate against domestic violence

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Christy Martin’s biopic, which is still untitled, will be directed by David Michôd, who is known for his roles in 2019’s The King and 2014’s The Rover.

Michôd, who will also serve as writer, will work alongside Mirrah Foulkes, known for her writing 2019’s Judy & Punch and an episode of 2021’s Fires.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

The movie aims to bring the story of one of women’s boxing’s most pivotal figures. Christy achieved significant milestones in her career, becoming a WBC world champion and bringing the sport into the mainstream.

Christy also became a symbol of resilience for women suffering from domestic violence after surviving a horrific attack by her then-husband and manager, Jim Martin, in 2010.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

The female champion’s courage and resilience after the incident, along with her continued advocacy against this form of violence, made her an inspirational figure who transcended the boxing world.

The film is expected to highlight the indomitable spirit of the female boxer, with Sweeney currently undergoing intense physical training, as showcased in her response to her trolls.

The negative comments did nothing but benefit the actress in the long run, as now the people rallying to defend her have also started to anticipate her upcoming film

“Shut the haters up! I’ll be at that movie THURSDAY PREVIEW NIGHT,“ a fan said.

Another wrote, “You’re on the big screen, and they are sitting on their couches, probably jobless!“

“Hope this is the non-sexualized iconic role she’s been needing to showcase her acting talent finally,“ argued one viewer.

“It is good to see her getting roles that amplify her talent and range. Rather than roles where she is just a romantic interest. Excited for the movie!”

“You’re looking super fit and strong!” Sweeney’s fans defended the actress’ from trolls as she prepares for her upcoming biopic

