Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People’s Sexiest Man Alive Title: “He Turned Them Down”
Celebrities, News

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People’s Sexiest Man Alive Title: “He Turned Them Down”

Celebrity gossip website Deuxmoi shared an unconfirmed rumor that Glen Powell, the actor known for his roles in Devotion and Top Gun: Maverick, turned down the offer to be named People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

“SMA aggressively courted Powell, and he turned PEOPLE down,” Deuxmoi wrote in an Instagram story uploaded earlier today (November 13). 

Highlights
  • Glen Powell allegedly declined 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title for 2024.
  • Powell joins stars like Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeves in refusing the title.
  • Netizens praised Powell's rumored refusal, claiming it boosted his appeal.
  • Fans speculate the title's weight has diminished, seeing refusal as an honor.

The information seemingly comes from an unnamed source through an Instagram DM sent to the gossip site. Powell’s alleged refusal caused him to “join the ranks” of other stars who have refused the prestigious title, specifically Ryan Gosling, Jason Momoa, and Keanu Reeves.

This rumor comes just after John Krasinski, beloved for his portrayal of Jim Halpert on The Office, was officially named the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive by the publication.

News of Krasinki’s coronation was surrounded by comments from skeptical readers who pointed out that the actor, while charming, wasn’t worthy of the title in their eyes.

The actor Glen Powell allegedly turned down People Magazine’s offer to be named 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive, according to Deuxmoi

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Interestingly, netizens praised the actor for turning down People Magazine’s offer, believing it added to his appeal.

“This just makes him hotter to me,” one fan on X wrote after learning of Deuxmoi’s post. “Why would he turn them down? Glen, you won in our hearts.”

“Good for him; honestly, he’s better than People. He’s Vanity Fair,” another stated.

Some cybernauts pointed out how, in their opinion, the award does not carry the weight it once held and that, by rejecting it, Powell might have protected his reputation. “I feel like winning that particular title makes your cool stock plummet,” one user said.

While Deuxmoi’s sharing of the message sent by an anonymous source sparked speculation among the actor’s fans, who wondered why he had turned down the title of Sexiest Man Alive, it’s important to note that the gossip site warns its viewers not to believe everything it posts.

“Statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed,” reads a disclaimer on Deuxmoi’s Instagram page. “This account does not claim that the information published is based on fact.”

Powell not being named this year’s SMA opened the doors for John Krasinski to be crowned—an announcement that divided the magazine’s readers

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: texasfootball

The lead-up to the announcement of the 2024 winner of People’s Sexiest Man Alive has not been without controversy. The announcement of John Krasinski as the winner divided netizens who had other celebrities in mind.

“John Krasinski’s gotta be the last person I would have ever expected,” one user said, pointing out how nominees like Pedro Pascal, Travis Kelce, and Harry Styles might’ve been more appropriate winners.

Image credits: deuxmoi

“Who determines this? Did I miss the vote or something? He’s not a bad-looking guy, but being sexiest alive is a bit of a stretch,” another argued.

Krasinski received the news with surprise, stating that he had initially thought he was “being punked” and thanking the magazine for “raising the bar for [him].”

A post made by a fan account falsely claiming that Glen Powell had won the award went viral in the lead-up to the official announcement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Speculation around Glen Powell’s potential to win the award soared leading up to People Magazine’s announcement.

For instance, a post falsely announcing him as the winner of the 2024 SMA went viral yesterday (November 12), garnering more than 1.4 million views and close to 300 comments.

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: People

“People Magazine has unveiled Glen Powell as the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive,” read the false tweet, shared on X by an account dedicated to the actor.

While some netizens believed the news immediately, others correctly pointed out that no announcement is official until late-night talk show host and comedian Stephen Colbert announces it on his program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

This did not discourage Powell’s fans, who had high hopes of him being declared the winner this year. “It won’t be confirmed until Stephen Colbert announces it, but there’s a 95% chance, considering he’s attractive and had a super successful year—typically the kind of person they look for!”

Fans of Glen Powell, who were disappointed by him not being named People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, found solace in rumors that he’d turned down the prize

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: glenpowell

“Praying it was only because he was filming and couldn’t get away due to scheduling,” one user said.

“Deuxmoi wants to b-ng him so bad. Their obsession with him is hilarious,” another stated.

“My humble king,” one fan said. “He’s so real for that.”

Others reacted less positively, lashing out at People for not crowning their idol.

” F— @people! Glen Powell is the Sexiest Man Alive!” a fan angrily wrote. “I’ll make my own damn magazine cover.”

“This just makes him hotter,” said one fan, as others joined in to praise the actor for his supposed refusal

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: shiihsx

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: stateofcharah

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: Barasimgha

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: bbyyourecinema

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: Natalie09239626

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: formulalyssa

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: Mahi430093Mahi

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: realdominiquet

Glen Powell Allegedly Refused People's Sexiest Man Alive Title: "He Turned Them Down"

Image credits: mellyfratelli

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
58 minutes ago

For me, from now and until the end of time...it's Alexander Skarsgard. Nordic men make me weak at the knees and he's the finest Nordic tree i've ever wanted to climb.

Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not going to be Glen Powell? I guess I just have to wait for the phone call, then.

