Bored Panda reached out to Deon Parson to learn more about the inspiration behind "Rosebuds", the creative process, and the themes of sibling dynamics that shape the strip. The artist shared that comics have always been a core part of his life. "Growing up, I used it to communicate my feelings with others and tell stories and as a means of comfort from frequent mistreatment. Because of how much comics have impacted my life, I’ve wanted to grow up to be a cartoonist and hopefully make stuff that brings the same kind of comfort and impact to me for others.

In all my works, I use a heavy focus on the theme of 'love', and in 'Rosebuds' case, its specific theming is 'love those around you.' Siblings are your first friends and enemies. You learn a lot about yourself through them and your interactions. Sometimes you love them, sometimes you want to sell them on the black market. They bring the best and the worst out of you. But at the end of the day, the best relationships understand this and embrace it all head on. They’re there for your success, your failures, your embarrassing moments (sometimes causing them), your tender moments, and everything in between. 'Rosebuds' is a celebration of that."