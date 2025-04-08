ADVERTISEMENT

"Rosebuds" is a comic strip that gives a fresh and honest look at the lives of three sisters—Rosa, Maria, and Maricela. Created by Deon Parson, better known as $upr Dee, it dives into their daily struggles, triumphs, and the complex relationships between them. With humor and heart, each strip shows the unique dynamics that come with growing up in a tight-knit family, where love and rivalry often go hand in hand.

The characters of "Rosebuds" aren't perfect, and that's what makes them so easy to connect with. Whether they're laughing, fighting, or just trying to figure things out, you can see a bit of yourself in them. Through this slice-of-life approach, the comic touches on themes we all know, making it a fun and relatable read for anyone who's ever had a sibling.

#1

Comic strip "Rosebuds" depicts a sister reassuring another about her hard work while studying, showcasing struggles and smiles.

Bored Panda reached out to Deon Parson to learn more about the inspiration behind "Rosebuds", the creative process, and the themes of sibling dynamics that shape the strip. The artist shared that comics have always been a core part of his life. "Growing up, I used it to communicate my feelings with others and tell stories and as a means of comfort from frequent mistreatment. Because of how much comics have impacted my life, I’ve wanted to grow up to be a cartoonist and hopefully make stuff that brings the same kind of comfort and impact to me for others.

In all my works, I use a heavy focus on the theme of 'love', and in 'Rosebuds' case, its specific theming is 'love those around you.' Siblings are your first friends and enemies. You learn a lot about yourself through them and your interactions. Sometimes you love them, sometimes you want to sell them on the black market. They bring the best and the worst out of you. But at the end of the day, the best relationships understand this and embrace it all head on. They’re there for your success, your failures, your embarrassing moments (sometimes causing them), your tender moments, and everything in between. 'Rosebuds' is a celebration of that."

    #2

    Cartoon of sisters with ice cream, one looks annoyed while others are joyful, from the Rosebuds comic by Deon Parson.

    #3

    Comic strip by Deon Parson titled 'Rosebuds' showing sisters discussing school dress code and individuality.

    Family has been a crucial foundation in Deon’s life, whether through blood relations or the bonds of found family. "I grew up in women-dominated households, especially where most of my interactions were between my two sisters (I’m the middle child), so I was often in the mix of things between them. But I also grew up with friends that I’ve come to see as found family who’d take on the world if anything happened to any of us. Relationships like these have been a core foundation of what 'Rosebuds' is built around. The sisters are indeed blood-related family, but they’ve also chosen to be family."
    #4

    Comic strip by Deon Parson titled "Rosebuds," showcasing sisters racing to finish calculus homework.

    #5

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing a humorous seasonal job scenario with a woman reacting to an elf costume.

    The most rewarding aspect of creating "Rosebuds" for Deon is that the comic has realized the ultimate dream of a cartoonist—becoming a syndicated newspaper comic strip. "It’s currently in Sunday comics pages across the country, distributed by King Features Syndicate. It sits on the comics pages alongside the likes of classic legends such as Blondie, Peanuts, Beetle Bailey, Family Circus, Curtis, and my personal inspiration, Garfield. Newspaper syndication is one of the hardest career paths an artist can pursue, especially in the modern age. 'Rosebuds' is now one of the few modern strips leading a new generation of newspaper comics.

    #6

    Comic about bedtime stories with sisters, balancing sweet dreams and scary nightmares, from "Rosebuds" by Deon Parson.

    #7

    Comic strip titled "Rosebuds" showing two sisters discussing running in cold weather, with witty dialogue.

    Deon told us that he engages with feedback from readers nearly every day because he believes it’s important to build and be part of a community—and he finds all of them to be truly wonderful. "But I will admit that some of the best feedback I’ve received has been from cartoonist heroes of mine who are readers and supporters of 'Rosebuds'. Being able to know that the people that you grew up inspired by like what you’re doing and now consider you their colleague feels like a full-circle prophecy."
    #8

    Comic about sisters, struggles, and smiles: a girl blames a doll for homework destruction, humorously explaining to teacher.

    #9

    Two sisters in a comic discussing homework frustrations and making faces, from the "Rosebuds" series by Deon Parson.

    According to Deon, in "Rosebuds", Rosa, Maria, and Maricela share a "Rock-Paper-Scissors" dynamic that can shift depending on the strip or storyline, so the artist always takes this into account when writing. "I don’t think I’m a funny person, but I feel I can make heartwarming characters that are worth caring about. So, when I write, my hope is that readers can feel like they’re checking in on an old friend and seeing what they’re up to, maybe even learn a thing or two about them.

    I do all my initial drawing and writing traditionally. I have several notebooks I use, separated by whether I’m writing for dailies or Sundays. When I get enough material, I do the final sketches, inks, and colors digitally. I have custom strip templates I’ve built that I can restructure and format if a particular strip calls for it. Because 'Rosebuds' is a syndicated newspaper comic strip, I must work 4-8 weeks out to be ahead of publication, so there’s a lot of work to be had to keep the workflow consistent and timely. Lately, a week’s worth of strips can take up to 5 days depending on how demanding a particular strip is."

    #10

    Comic "Rosebuds" featuring sisters excited about Christmas gifts under the tree, with a humorous elf watching.

    #11

    Comic strip from "Rosebuds" showing sisters struggling with facial expressions and smiling.

    "My hope is that readers can find 'Rosebuds' as a sense of comfort during these crazy times. A rest stop that they can check into for a bit, see their familiar friends, and be able to move forward with their lives a little easier than they were able to beforehand. I hope they’re able to find a connection with Rosa, Maria, and Maricela. Find a laugh or a heartwarming moment that they can remember fondly and that will be there with them for times to come."
    #12

    Sisters reading and reacting to a movie review in a comic strip from "Rosebuds" by Deon Parson.

    #13

    Comic strip about sisters and a creepy doll interaction, with humor and expressions of struggle and smiles.

    #14

    "Rosebuds comic strip about sisters discussing daylight savings at a bus stop, with expressions of surprise and humor."

    #15

    A woman is surprised at a giant pumpkin chosen by a child in a comic from Rosebuds by Deon Parson.

    #16

    Comic about a girl reacting humorously to being called by her full name, from the "Rosebuds" series.

    #17

    Comic strip "Rosebuds" with sisters discussing spicy food and Scoville units humorously.

    #18

    Comic by Deon Parson, featuring sisters playfully discussing climate change and radiance in four colorful panels.

    #19

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisters in humorous, relatable moments about reunions and moods.

    #20

    Comic about sisters and struggles by Deon Parson, featuring a character on a motorcycle labeled "Thanks, Santa."

    #21

    Comic strip from Rosebuds by Deon Parson featuring a sister, a mall Santa, and funny dialogue about work and Christmas wishes.

    #22

    Comic strip "Rosebuds" about sisters, featuring a character dressed as an elf discussing Christmas gifts with Santa.

    #23

    Comic strip by Deon Parson, showing a woman overwhelmed by bills, reflecting on holiday expenses and considering a part-time job.

    #24

    Girl enjoying a comic book, reflecting on gratitude and smiles in a "Rosebuds" comic by Deon Parson.

    #25

    Cartoon of a girl typing at a computer, discussing learning and ice cream, highlighting sister dynamics in "Rosebuds" comic series.

    #26

    Comic strip from "Rosebuds" by Deon Parson showing trick-or-treaters and humorous sister interactions.

    #27

    Comic about sisters trick-or-treating with funny dialogue and expressions, by Deon Parson in "Rosebuds."

    #28

    Comic strip titled "Rosebuds" featuring sisters discussing sickness with humor.

    #29

    Comic strip featuring sisters discussing art and culture, showcasing their smiles and struggles with humorous dialogue.

    #30

    Comic strip featuring Maria the vampire designing coffins for her sisters in Rosebuds by Deon Parson.

