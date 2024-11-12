Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Brutally Trolled After Making “Sexiest Man Alive” List
Celebrities, News

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Brutally Trolled After Making “Sexiest Man Alive” List

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, was ruthlessly trolled on social media after being named one of People magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” in 2024. Some have gone as far as to accuse Selena of influencing the nomination. Despite the backlash, Selena publicly expressed her support.

Benny, a 36-year-old record producer and songwriter, made it onto People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” list, sparking outrage online.

A Threads user commented: “Benny Blanco for People’s 2024 sexiest man alive?? Do they [happen] to be ‘blind people’? Is the People’s with us ??coz I’m about to throw up.”

“Seriously Benny Blanco?” a netizen asked. “Did we run out of options?”

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

An additional viewer shared: “Benny Blanco as sexiest man alive in 2024???????? Tfffff hahahahahahahaha Selena paid for this sh*t.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the negative reviews continued to unveil, as a user brutally questioned: “Did all other men die?”

Nevertheless, others were left with a more positive outlook, as a commentator noted: “Looks are subjective, but being a loving and supportive bf is always sexy.”

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

“He actually deserves this. Y’all that are hating, go away lmao,” a cybernaut stated.

A viewer added: “I personally don’t find him that attractive but he’s a funny guy, he seems sweet and people love how he treats Selena, so…yeah, that’s sexy.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Treating your women right is sexy.”

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

People magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” award last year went to Patrick Dempsey, Bored Panda previously reported.

The year before, it went to Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Selena appeared to be supportive of the nomination, as she took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a photo from Benny’s interview and spread with People.

“Not only do you love me unconditionally… You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza,” the 32-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In a second Instagram Stories post, she shared a quote that read: “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do.”

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Benny recently revealed that he learned how to make his own version of American fast food chain Taco Bell’s signature meat because Selena loves it so much. 

He told People on Monday: “[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I’ve practiced a lot, and I think it’s pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side. 

“There’s so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It’s disgusting, but it’s delicious. I do it all from scratch.”

He continued: “Even if you’re terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. 

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

“Don’t try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don’t know how to cook it — learn it.”

The producer added: “If you don’t know how to learn it, get it from Postmates and put it on a plate, and pretend you cooked it.

“No, lying is bad! We never lie. Especially if you’re a guy, we’re disgusting. No one should even look at us. Try to be chivalrous: Tell her how pretty she is. Chivalry’s not dead.”

Benny previously earned “boyfriend points” by surprising his girlfriend with a homemade steak dinner and a sweet note while she slept.

Image credits: selenagomez

“I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!” the note read at the time.

Benny, who has been dating the Disney star since 2023, refers to her as his “best friend.” He revealed: “I’m a real morning person. It’s my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. 

“It’s like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up.

“I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life.”  

Image credits: connarfranklin

People’s winner as the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, November 12.

Benny’s nomination comes shortly after a viral video of Selena dancing with her Emilia Pérez co-star Édgar Ramírez, sparked controversy.

The video started circulating as rumors of a possible engagement with Benny were unveiled. 

The Love On singer enjoyed a night out with friends at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n Sweet Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 29.

In one of the clips from the evening posted by her friend, Connar Franklin, Selena could be seen “grinding” with Édgar to Sabrina’s hit song, Espresso. At one point, the Venezuelan actor got behind her before he snapped his own photos of the group, Bored Panda previously reported.

Selena also shared a video of herself dancing to Juno earlier in the night, tagging her boyfriend, Benny in the caption.

“Can’t keep my hands to myself,” Benny commented, referencing her 2015 song.

Bored Panda has contacted Benny’s representative for comment.

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

