Selena Gomez Caught On Camera Grinding With Co-Star Edgar Ramirez Despite Engagement Rumors

A video of Selena Gomez dancing with her Emilia Pérez co-star Édgar Ramírez is making the rounds on social media amid rumors that she might be engaged to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

The Love On singer had a fun night out with her friends at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n Sweet Tour at Madison Square Garden last Sunday (September 29) in New York City.

In one of the clips from the evening posted by her friend, Connar Franklin, Selena can be seen “grinding” with Édgar to Sabrina’s hit song, Espresso.

Share icon Selena Gómez was filmed dancing with her Emilia co-star Édgar Ramírez in a way that many netizens considered inappropriate



At one point, the Venezuelan actor gets behind her before he snaps his own photos of the group.

Selena also shared a video of herself dancing to Juno earlier in the night, tagging her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, in the caption.

“Can’t keep my hands to myself,” Benny commented, referencing her 2015 song.

Benny and Selena began dating in July 2023, around Selena’s birthday, he revealed on the Howard Stern Show.

The video of the concert quickly went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many people deeming the dance between Selena and her co-star inappropriate.



Selena has been in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco since December 2023

“Benny Blanco punching the air rn,” one user commented.

“That’s a bit intimate, it seems,” somebody else said, while a third user wrote, “This made me feel uncomfortable.”



“I wouldn’t be too happy if that was my girl,” a fourth netizen added.



“Looks like a potential co-stars to friends to lovers arc going on there. If I was Benny Blanco, I don’t know if I would be too happy about that,” agreed a separate user.

Édgar reportedly dated his Hands of Stone co-costar, Ana de Armas, in 2017

Selena confirmed her relationship with the music producer in December 2023 when she commented on a fan page’s Instagram post about Benny, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.

“Why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Édgar Ramírez dated actress Ana de Armas in 2017, whom he met on the set of Hands of Stone, according to Vanity Fair.

The star, who portrayed Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, was previously linked to the Venezuelan actress Ana María Simón, Semana reported. His current relationship status is unknown.

Selena Gomez and ‘Emilia Pérez’ co-star Edgar Ramirez dancing to “Espresso” at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert at MSG. pic.twitter.com/aC7Mpj2YSb — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 30, 2024

Selena sparked engagement rumors with Benny after she was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger at the Emmy Awards on September 15.

Benny had previously expressed his desire to tie the knot with the singer and actress during an interview last May. When host Howard Stern told him that he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, the 36-year-old replied, “You and me both.”

“If I was Benny Blanco, I don’t know if I would be too happy about that,” a social media user commented on the video, filmed at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n Sweet Tour

The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed the rumors during an interview with Vanity Fair published on September 9.

In the interview, the 32-year-old star said she and Benny are not rushing into marriage and want to prioritize their relationship over societal expectations.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself,” she said.



Selena also mentioned that she’s not planning to change her last name if she and Benny get married.

“I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

People voiced their opinions about the video of the actors dancing at the show

