Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Reveals The One Meal He Cooks To Get Her Turned On

Benny Blanco scored boyfriend points by making some steak for his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 31, and writing a cute note for her while she was asleep.

The music producer shared a video of himself in the kitchen, saying a steak is the perfect way to put a smile on the Love On singer’s face and also for him to get laid.

“I woke up early this morning, and I was like, ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend.’ I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak,” the 36-year-old boyfriend said in the clip.

Selena Gomez was given the princess treatment by her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who shared a video of himself in the kitchen cooking for her

Image credits: Selena Gomez

He then allowed his fans to join him in making some delicious-looking steak, a batch of Caesar salad, and some crispy homemade croutons and dressing.

“All right, so she’s working today, so my plan is I’m going to make her the f—ing best steak dinner she’s ever had, put it in a little f—ing Tupperware, tip-toe into her work, sneak in, and then just fully surprise her,” he said.

Music producer Benny Blanco was captured in the video leaving a handwritten message for Selena Gomez while she was asleep

Image credits: Selena Gomez

Benny, the author of Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, then gave viewers a little update about the Rare album maker and said she had the day off. He said he would be stopping by her residence and personally delivering the meal himself with a side of love.

While the Only Murders in the Building actress was asleep, Benny left the steak for her and wrote a sweet note on some tissue paper.

“I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!” read the note.

Benny Blanco, who released his debut cookbook Open Wide this year, filmed himself cooking up a storm in the video

Benny, who has worked with Selena on hits like I Can’t Get Enough and Single Soon, went public with their relationship last December.

The music producer spoke about cooking and ordering in with the songstress while he was promoting his debut cookbook in April.

“It’s so funny. Sometimes when you’re cooking all day, you’re doing all this stuff, you’re just like, ‘Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?'” Benny told People.

“You’re writing all day. You’re doing this all day. In your free time, you’re just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not doing this s—,'” he continued.

He also spoke about how he has Selena’s support in his journey as a cookbook author.

“She definitely loves it,” he added. “Selena, my friends, my family, they all knew that I cooked so much and it was a long time coming.”