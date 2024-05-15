ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the comics we know focus on humor and entertainment. However, some artists use their work to depict their own lives and address specific topics. Kitty Moon and their series ‘Nurse Katz’ provide a great example of this approach. Drawing from their own hospital work experiences, the artist uses animals as characters to illustrate common situations they encounter daily, such as treating and caring for patients, and portraying the feelings of those in need and their loved ones.

We reached out to the illustrator behind the series and asked what inspired them to start creating comics. We learned that: “I've been drawing for a long time (since I was a child). As a child, it was a way for me to express what I could not with words. As an adult, it has been a way for me to take a step back and reflect on my life and process my emotions. There is humor in the darkest of places. And where there is humor there is hope, an opportunity to see the potential in all things.”

More info: Instagram