65 Funny Art Memes From “Art Memes Central” (New Pics)Interview
Have you ever tried to analyze a piece of art? It's fascinating how paintings often have hidden meanings. However, some of them will never be known, as artists kept them secret, leaving it up to our interpretation to understand the scene featured in specific creations.
"Art Memes Central" has mastered the skill of giving contemporary meaning to some of the oldest art pieces out there. Even if you're not into art, be prepared to fall for it with the most hilarious memes created by this account. Though the edited versions often contain sarcasm or even dark humor, they are fully relatable, and we're sure they will make your day.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda got in touch with Milan, the person behind “Art Memes Central”, to ask him even more questions regarding his work. This time, we wanted to find out if he ever received any feedback from artists or art historians about his memes. Milan shared with us: “Yes, I have received feedback from a lot of artists and art historians. All the artists that have reached out to me have appreciated my work of ‘modernizing’ age-old paintings and making them more accessible to the newer generation. I've also discussed the importance of my work with several art historians, even helping one of them in their PhD topic regarding how classical art interacts with modern trends. Art historians have also reached out to tell me how highly my work is regarded among their peers and colleagues.”
The meme creator also shared with us more about the reaction from his audience that surprised him the most: “The most unexpected reaction that I've received from my audience is when I posted a meme about the 'pug' dog breed. It was a light-hearted meme and I assumed that it would be received well but I received a lot of comments and messages telling me how the meme was hurtful for them.”
We were wondering if Milan has noticed any patterns or trends in the type of content that people love the most and that perform best on “Art Memes Central.” We learned that: “Yes, I have noticed a few patterns and trends that people love the most and it is anything related to how bad Mondays are, related to pets (especially cats), and related to the love of sleeping. These are some of the topics that seem to do really well because I think these are very universal topics and almost everyone can relate to them.”
Asked about personal favorite classical artists or artworks that he hasn't yet featured in his memes, Milan mentioned: “The artist that comes to my mind would be Vincent Van Gogh. He is one of my personal favorite artists but I find that his works aren't really conducive to my use. Almost all of his paintings are either landscapes, portraits of people and still life and it is quite difficult to create memes out of these subjects. Maybe in the future if I get inspiration, I might give it a try.”
Lastly, we asked Milan what his favorite “Art Memes Central” work is. He told us: “I don't have a favorite meme that I've created because it's just so hard to pick one. I've created thousands of memes so far and out of those there are dozens that I really like and it wouldn't be possible for me to single out one.”