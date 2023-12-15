Milan shared what inspired him to start the "Art Memes Central" page: "I was scrolling on Reddit one day, and I came across a painting of Bosch called 'Garden of Earthly Delights' and it was so intricate, surreal and some of the scenes in it were borderline hilarious. I immediately thought of a caption in my mind to go along with a scene in the painting. And I thought maybe I could post it on Instagram to see if others found this 'art meme' funny. This meme ended up getting barely 3 likes but I really enjoyed the process of making a meme from a painting and then posting it on the internet.

I slowly started trying to find more and more paintings that I could caption and make a meme out of, and this process gave me a lot of joy because finding a painting to make a meme out of is like finding a rough diamond and I like to imagine that when I make a meme using that painting, I polish that rough diamond and make it more accessible for the world to admire."