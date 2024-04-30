ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn McCoy is a multi-talented artist known for his impactful work in cartooning, illustration, and animation, with fourteen awards from the National Cartoonist Society, including Magazine Cartoonist of the Year and Comic Strip Artist of the Year.

His popular comic strips, "The Duplex" and "The Flying McCoys," are loved globally, and his artistic skills have graced blockbuster films like "The Grinch," "Ice Age 3," and "Despicable Me." Additionally, McCoy has authored children's books such as "I See Santa Everywhere" and "Penny Lee and Her TV," which have been translated into five languages, demonstrating his exceptional storytelling ability and wide-reaching influence in the arts.

More info: Instagram | glennmccoy.com | Facebook