I'm artist and illustrator Richard Wilkinson AKA "Arthropoda iconicus" and I draw and animate insects inspired by pop culture. Arthropoda iconicus is a vast collection of artworks illustrating imaginary insects (and a few other arthropods) that hold within them a resemblance to some specimen of popular culture - a film or TV character, a vehicle, a building, a shoe, or a bag.
My latest collection is an homage to Studio Ghibli's masterpiece "Spirited Away". How many of the characters do you recognize? Add your guesses to the comments!
"Sinefaciem Idolum"
"Raphanus Magnalbus"
"Electro Acula"
"Kapitis Viridis"
"Hydromagister Electroflumen"
"Kaminus Kasamus" And "Fuligo Spiritu"
"Bos Gigaparvulus"
"Spiritu Anatis"
This is cute- it looks like a kid dressed a lemon with a green hat for Halloween.
"Lenis Auxiliator"
"Personatus Nobiles"
"Bona Avia" And "Malus Avia"
Does anybody else see the face of a grumpy old lady with her blond hair in a bun?