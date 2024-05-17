ADVERTISEMENT

I'm artist and illustrator Richard Wilkinson AKA "Arthropoda iconicus" and I draw and animate insects inspired by pop culture. Arthropoda iconicus is a vast collection of artworks illustrating imaginary insects (and a few other arthropods) that hold within them a resemblance to some specimen of popular culture - a film or TV character, a vehicle, a building, a shoe, or a bag.

My latest collection is an homage to Studio Ghibli's masterpiece "Spirited Away". How many of the characters do you recognize? Add your guesses to the comments!

