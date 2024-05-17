ADVERTISEMENT

I'm artist and illustrator Richard Wilkinson AKA "Arthropoda iconicus" and I draw and animate insects inspired by pop culture. Arthropoda iconicus is a vast collection of artworks illustrating imaginary insects (and a few other arthropods) that hold within them a resemblance to some specimen of popular culture - a film or TV character, a vehicle, a building, a shoe, or a bag.

My latest collection is an homage to Studio Ghibli's masterpiece "Spirited Away". How many of the characters do you recognize? Add your guesses to the comments!

More info: richardwilkinson.art | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

"Sinefaciem Idolum"

Richard Wilkinson
#2

"Raphanus Magnalbus"

Richard Wilkinson
#3

"Electro Acula"

Richard Wilkinson
#4

"Kapitis Viridis"

Richard Wilkinson
#5

"Hydromagister Electroflumen"

Richard Wilkinson
#6

"Kaminus Kasamus" And "Fuligo Spiritu"

Richard Wilkinson
#7

"Bos Gigaparvulus"

Richard Wilkinson
#8

"Spiritu Anatis"

Richard Wilkinson
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is cute- it looks like a kid dressed a lemon with a green hat for Halloween.

#9

"Lenis Auxiliator"

Richard Wilkinson
#10

"Personatus Nobiles"

Richard Wilkinson
#11

"Bona Avia" And "Malus Avia"

Richard Wilkinson
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anybody else see the face of a grumpy old lady with her blond hair in a bun?

#12

"Spiritu Avempapyro"

Richard Wilkinson
#13

"Perdita Terrena"

Richard Wilkinson
#14

"Perdita Anima"

Richard Wilkinson
#15

"Porcus Pater' And 'Porcus Mater"

Richard Wilkinson
#16

"Musca Cornix" And "Giganteus Mus"

Richard Wilkinson
#17

"Balneator Sp."

Richard Wilkinson
#18

"Speculor Avis"

Richard Wilkinson
#19

"Lucerna Prosilit"

Richard Wilkinson
#20

"Bosgigas Sp."

Richard Wilkinson
#21

"Flumen Spiritus"

Richard Wilkinson
POST

