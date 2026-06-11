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The Grotesque Knife Detail And Harrowing Witness Moments That Secured Karmelo Anthony’s Decades-Long Sentence
Football player wearing Memorial jersey number 12 raising arms on the field, highlighting grotesque knife detail moments.
Crime, Society

The Grotesque Knife Detail And Harrowing Witness Moments That Secured Karmelo Anthony’s Decades-Long Sentence

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A teenage boy’s split-second decision to pull a knife from his backpack has landed him a decades-long prison sentence.

In a trial that captured national attention, Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years behind bars for violently ending the life of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Texas.

“For journalists, activists, this is a story. For our family, this is our reality,” the victim’s mother, Meghan Metcalf, said in court.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a fellow athlete from a rival team.
    • The two teenagers, aged 17 at the time, first crossed paths at a track meet in Frisco, Texas.
    • They had a heated back-and-forth inside a tent belonging to one of their school’s teams.
    • “He put his hands on me. I stabbed him,” the convicted teen said.

    Karmelo Anthony’s split-second decision to pull a knife from his backpack has landed him a decades-long prison sentence

    Police investigate under Warriors tent at outdoor sports track

    Image credits: KPRC2Click2Houston

    Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

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    Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf were two boys from two different schools. Both had dreams for their future, and both had families expecting them to safely return home on the ill-fated day of April 2, 2025, when they met for the first and tragically the last time.

    One of them lost their life, while the other lost their youth.

    Mugshot of Karmelo Anthony in beige shirt

    Image credits: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

    Twitter reaction discussing knife detail in Karmelo Anthony case

    Image credits: Imperium953

    A Collin County jury sentenced Karmelo to 35 years in prison for stabbing the athlete from a rival team.

    He was indicted for first-degree m*rder for the harrowing incident.

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    Claims about Karmelo acting in self-defense were rejected by the jury, who also had the option of considering the lesser charge of manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

    The two 17-year-olds were from two different high schools and met for the first time at the track meet

    Portrait of young man related to Karmelo Anthony story

    Image credits: Meghan Prall Metcalf

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    The two 17-year-olds crossed paths for the first time during a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

    On the rainy day, Austin from Frisco Memorial High School found Karmelo, a student from Frisco Centennial High School, sitting in his team’s tent.

    He asked Karmelo to leave the tent, saying members of other teams weren’t allowed to be there.

    Police examine bleachers covered with blue tarp in Karmelo Anthony case

    Image credits: KPRC2Click2Houston

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    Social media comment about bullying and FAFO in Karmelo Anthony's sentence case

    Image credits: AbkTrauma

    While testifying in court, about a dozen students from different high schools also said athletes from other schools were not allowed under their team’s tent.

    They said Karmelo was asked to leave about 10 times.

    “It wasn’t just Austin,” one teenager said. “People, including myself, were saying for him to leave.”

    But Austin led the confrontation because his coach reportedly encouraged him to take charge that day.

    “Touch me and see what happens,” Karmelo said before brandishing the pocket knife 

    Aerial view of a football field and stadium related to Karmelo Anthony's case

    Image credits: KPRC2Click2Houston

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    Witnesses said Austin was unarmed and didn’t suspect that Karmelo had a weapon on him.

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    “Touch me and see what happens,” Karmelo said at some point, according to a police report.

    Austin replied with a statement along the lines of, “We’re in Frisco. You don’t have anything.”

    Football player celebrating on field in Karmelo Anthony's court case context

    Image credits: Meghan Prall Metcalf

    Social media comment questioning reaction to stabbing incident in Karmelo Anthony's case

    Image credits: algovine

    During the verbal scuffle, Austin pushed the fellow athlete, who then reached into his backpack at some point and pulled out a folding knife.

    He struck the victim in the heart, causing a wave of horror to ripple through the stadium as students and coaches scrambled to help.

    One coach was seen holding back Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, who was hysterical at the scene, screaming, “Oh my God. He’s my best friend. He’s my brother.”

    Karmelo jogged away from the tent and eventually told a coach, “He put his hands on me. I stabbed him,” according to testimonies.

    “He put his hands on me. I stabbed him,” Karmelo reportedly told a coach while Austin was wounded in the tent 

    Two young men holding football trophies connected to Karmelo Anthony's sentence coverage

    Image credits: Jeff Metcalf

    Coaches tried to save the wounded 6-foot-1, 213-pound student.

    One football coach testified that they put pressure on the stab wound.

    Another athletic trainer said she did CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

    “Everybody was praying,” Memorial High School head track coach Robert Starr said during his testimony. “I just knew Austin was gone.”

    Young football player wearing Memorial jersey number 12 raising arms on field

    Image credits: Jeff Metcalf

    Austin was rushed to the hospital, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

    Meanwhile, Karmelo was detained at the stadium.

    His weapon, sold in Walmart for $13, was recovered with “bone and blood” still on the blade.

    Austin’s parents took the stand during the trial, along with several students from the track meet  

    Man surrounded by people speaks during court appearance in Texas courtroom

    Image credits: FOX7Austin

    Tweet calling to free Karmelo discussing authority to make him leave

    Image credits: B1TuckerCarlson

    “I got the alleged suspect in handcuffs detained,” one officer was heard saying.

    Karmelo then allegedly interjected, saying, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

    “He put his hands on me,” the sobbing teenager added. “I told him not to.”

    Group of men with one in handcuffs leaving building with media present

    Image credits: CBSTexas

    The trial also saw Austin’s parents take the stand, with his mother saying, “We will never know what our future could have been. For journalists, activists, this is a story. For our family, this is our reality.”

    His father, Jeff Metcalf, said he is no longer the person he used to be since his son’s tragic passing.

    “People think grief is sadness, it is not. It is rage. Pure unfiltered rage,” the bereaved father said, slamming his fist down on a table.

    After Karmelo was handed his sentence this week, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis thanked the “brave kids” who testified in court.

    “A year ago, when this senseless murder unfolded, I said that it had struck a deep nerve in Collin County and far beyond,” he said.

    “I asked our community to ignore all the noise and instead be level-headed and patient as the process worked, and today the process delivered accountability.”

    Netizens commented on the incident that ensured the two families would never be the same again

    Tweet quoting self defense claims related to Karmelo with engagement metrics

    Image credits: TheOnlyDSC

    Tweet discussing asking Karmelo Anthony 16 times related to decades-long sentence

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    Tweet about Karmelo Anthony bringing a knife on school property and prison sentence

    Image credits: GoldieLocks1776

    Tweet stating Austin had no authority to remove Karmelo Anthony

    Image credits: thomas11828117

    Tweet about self defense and intent in Karmelo Anthony's case

    Image credits: US_bandit732

    Tweet supporting Karmelo Anthony's life sentence in prison trial

    Image credits: AutoPhagey

    Tweet discussing Karmelo Anthony case and aggressors' lack of authority

    Image credits: FocusedJustice

    Tweet about harrowing witness moments in Karmelo Anthony trial

    Image credits: Tychodragonfan

    Tweet on Karmelo Anthony verdict and country's historical context

    Image credits: crackcobain__

    Tweet addressing witness accounts and knife detail in Karmelo Anthony case

    Image credits: tgeorgecapper

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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