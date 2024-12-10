Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake
Crime, News

Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-year-old boy answering his door in Manchester, UK, was brutally stabbed by mistake, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Now, the 16-year-old attacker has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder. Moreover, investigators believe the victim was not the intended target of the “sickening attack.”

The shocking incident took place on February 26, 2024.

Highlights
  • A 14-year-old boy was mistakenly stabbed in Manchester, leaving him with life-changing injuries.
  • The attacker, 16, was sentenced to 12 years for attempted murder; the attack was a mistake.
  • Investigators revealed the victim was not the teen's intended target in the attack.

The victim was stabbed while “answering a knock at the door” by the teenage attacker, who was 15 at the time, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

RELATED:

    A 14-year-old boy was stabbed while answering his door in Levenshulme, Manchester, leaving him with life-changing injuries

    Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul

    “This is a really sickening attack on a young boy which has left him in a critical condition in hospital,” Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies from GMP’s City of Manchester district said soon after the attack.

    The victim’s injuries were so severe that he required a two-week hospital stay. He is expected to bear the physical and emotional scars for the rest of his life.

    As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the victim may not have been the intended target.

    Police revealed that the suspect had a grievance with another male at the same address. However, the violent confrontation tragically ensnared another innocent teenager instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 16-year-old perpetrator, just 15 at the time of the attack, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

    Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

    Image credits: Oli Woodman

    Following the stabbing, the wheels of justice turned quickly and the suspect was identified and arrested within 24 hours. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

    Months later, the convicted attacker was given a prison sentence of 12 years, the police announced in a statement on Monday, December 9.

    Detective Constable James Carter expressed his relief that the victim survived but emphasized the lasting impact of the attack.

    “The victim is extremely fortunate to have survived this brutal attack, although he will carry the injuries for the rest of his life,” he said.

    “It was a senseless attack and highlights the devastating impact of knife crime,” he continued. “Carrying a knife can only lead to injury, death and imprisonment – there are no positive outcomes. If you or someone you know is carrying a knife, I urge you to speak out and seek help before it is too late.”

    Police believe the victim was not the intended target; the attacker had a grievance with another male at the same address

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

    Image credits: Joe Therasakdhi

    Residents in the area expressed shock when the horrific incident took place.

    “I’m shocked. There’s two schools here, a church, a park. There’s so many kids,” one female resident told Manchester Evening News in February.

    “It’s frightening to think anyone would do that to anyone but particularly to a 14-year-old child,” she added. “It’s absolutely disgusting.”

    “It’s just shocking,” said a father living close to where the stabbing took place. “I have four kids including a 14-year-old son as well. It’s not good. Really shocking and really scary. It makes you worried about them being out and about.”

    The victim spent two weeks in the hospital and will bear physical and emotional scars for life

    Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Raymond Orton

    Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

    Image credits: Alpar

    “We have been here for the last six years and there have been small things, broken windows etc, but nothing like this,” he continued. “This is the first big thing like this to happen. So it’s really scary.”

    Another parent recalled how the police spoke to residents and asked for surveillance footage to aid the investigation.

    “I was at home with son, doing his homework and we heard the sirens,” the mother said. “Then we looked out and could see all the police. I didn’t hear anything before that. The police came round and asked us for any footage, and said someone had been stabbed but didn’t tell us anymore.”

    “But to hear it is a young boy is a big shock,” she added. “My son is 15 years old so it’s very worrying. Very scary. It makes me not want to let him out in this area. I won’t let him out of my sight now.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    What People Think

    • Justice Advocate: Believes the 12-year sentence is appropriate for attempted murder despite the attack on wrong target.

    • Empathetic Reformer: Thinks a 12-year sentence is excessive for a 16-year-old; advocates for rehabilitation over punishment.

    • Concerned Resident: Views the sentence as insufficient; demands stricter policies to deter violent crimes and ensure safety.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    russellrieckenberg_1 avatar
    Russell Rieckenberg
    Russell Rieckenberg
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would change the headline. "Jailed for 12 years" is not the same as "sentenced to 12 years."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    russellrieckenberg_1 avatar
    Russell Rieckenberg
    Russell Rieckenberg
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would change the headline. "Jailed for 12 years" is not the same as "sentenced to 12 years."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda