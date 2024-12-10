Teen, 16, Jailed For 12 Years For Attempted Homicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Attacked By Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-year-old boy answering his door in Manchester, UK, was brutally stabbed by mistake, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Now, the 16-year-old attacker has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder. Moreover, investigators believe the victim was not the intended target of the “sickening attack.”

The shocking incident took place on February 26, 2024.

The victim was stabbed while “answering a knock at the door” by the teenage attacker, who was 15 at the time, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed while answering his door in Levenshulme, Manchester, leaving him with life-changing injuries

Image credits: Nomad_Soul

“This is a really sickening attack on a young boy which has left him in a critical condition in hospital,” Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies from GMP’s City of Manchester district said soon after the attack.

The victim’s injuries were so severe that he required a two-week hospital stay. He is expected to bear the physical and emotional scars for the rest of his life.

As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the victim may not have been the intended target.

Police revealed that the suspect had a grievance with another male at the same address. However, the violent confrontation tragically ensnared another innocent teenager instead.

The 16-year-old perpetrator, just 15 at the time of the attack, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

Image credits: Oli Woodman

Following the stabbing, the wheels of justice turned quickly and the suspect was identified and arrested within 24 hours. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Months later, the convicted attacker was given a prison sentence of 12 years, the police announced in a statement on Monday, December 9.

Detective Constable James Carter expressed his relief that the victim survived but emphasized the lasting impact of the attack.

“The victim is extremely fortunate to have survived this brutal attack, although he will carry the injuries for the rest of his life,” he said.

“It was a senseless attack and highlights the devastating impact of knife crime,” he continued. “Carrying a knife can only lead to injury, death and imprisonment – there are no positive outcomes. If you or someone you know is carrying a knife, I urge you to speak out and seek help before it is too late.”

Police believe the victim was not the intended target; the attacker had a grievance with another male at the same address

Image credits: Google Maps

Image credits: Joe Therasakdhi

Residents in the area expressed shock when the horrific incident took place.

“I’m shocked. There’s two schools here, a church, a park. There’s so many kids,” one female resident told Manchester Evening News in February.

“It’s frightening to think anyone would do that to anyone but particularly to a 14-year-old child,” she added. “It’s absolutely disgusting.”

“It’s just shocking,” said a father living close to where the stabbing took place. “I have four kids including a 14-year-old son as well. It’s not good. Really shocking and really scary. It makes you worried about them being out and about.”

The victim spent two weeks in the hospital and will bear physical and emotional scars for life

Image credits: Raymond Orton

Image credits: Alpar

“We have been here for the last six years and there have been small things, broken windows etc, but nothing like this,” he continued. “This is the first big thing like this to happen. So it’s really scary.”

Another parent recalled how the police spoke to residents and asked for surveillance footage to aid the investigation.

“I was at home with son, doing his homework and we heard the sirens,” the mother said. “Then we looked out and could see all the police. I didn’t hear anything before that. The police came round and asked us for any footage, and said someone had been stabbed but didn’t tell us anymore.”

“But to hear it is a young boy is a big shock,” she added. “My son is 15 years old so it’s very worrying. Very scary. It makes me not want to let him out in this area. I won’t let him out of my sight now.”

