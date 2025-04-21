ADVERTISEMENT

Kiev-based artist and graphic designer Alexey Kondakov has reimagined the boundaries of time and space through his mesmerizing digital collages. By seamlessly blending figures from classical paintings into the everyday hustle of modern cities, he creates a dreamlike world where art history walks among us—where goddesses wait at bus stops, cherubs linger in stairwells, and Renaissance lovers drift through crowded subway cars.

What makes Kondakov’s work so compelling is the emotional tension he captures: the quiet elegance of centuries-old characters placed in gritty, often mundane surroundings. These surreal juxtapositions not only challenge our perception of time but breathe new life into the art of the past.

#1

William-Adolphe Bouguereau "Innocence"

Classical figure artfully blended into a car scene, showcasing a captivating modern environment by Alexey Kondakov.

Alexey Kondakov Report

    #2

    Francesco Hayez “Susanna At Her Bath”

    Classical figure by Alexey Kondakov sits on beach chairs with a modern seaside backdrop.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    With just his imagination, digital tools, and photos taken with his Google Nexus 5, Kondakov spends hours—sometimes days—meticulously crafting each image. From choosing the perfect classical subject to composing the urban backdrop, every step is infused with intention. The result is a hauntingly beautiful fusion of eras that feels at once intimate, cinematic, and strangely familiar.

    Kondakov’s work is more than a display of digital mastery—it’s a thoughtful reimagining of how classical art can exist within the rhythms of modern life. His collages blur the lines between past and present, inviting us to see timeless beauty through a contemporary lens. Each composition reveals that the emotions, narratives, and human experiences captured centuries ago still resonate today. With every surreal pairing, Kondakov challenges us to rediscover the poetry in the everyday and to find unexpected harmony in the fusion of eras.
    #3

    Herbert James Draper "Clyties Of The Mist"

    Classical figure blended into a modern club scene with vibrant lighting and blurred crowd.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #4

    Frederic Leighton "Greek Girls Playing At Ball'

    Classical figure in a modern, vibrant red environment, blending time periods with dramatic lighting.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #5

    Carlo Dolci "Allegory Of Patience"

    Classical figure in modern environment under dim lighting.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #6

    Leon Francois Comerre "The Triumph Of The Swan"

    Classical figure artfully integrated into a modern red-lit setting by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #7

    Frederic Leighton "Sea Echoes"

    Classical figure with a shell in a modern bus setting by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #8

    Jules Joseph Lefebvre "Diana, Chasseresse"

    Classical figure seated in a modern bar, blending art with a contemporary environment.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #9

    George Frederic Watts "Girl With Peacock Fan"

    Classical figure in a modern bathroom setting by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #10

    Frederic Leighton "The Return Of Persephone"

    Classical figures by Alexey Kondakov in a modern stairwell setting, blending art with urban life.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #11

    School Of Fontainebleau, Attributed To Luca Penni "Diana The Huntress"

    Classical figure with dog in modern street, blending past and present art.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #12

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau "The Wave"

    Classical figure in a modern bedroom, blending art with contemporary surroundings.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #13

    Friedrich Von Amerling

    Classical figure sitting on a modern kitchen counter with pots and pans, blending old art with contemporary settings.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #14

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau "Glaneuse"

    Classical figure by a car at night, blending classical art with modern environment.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #15

    Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema "Roses Of Heliogabalus"

    Classical figure in a modern bedroom, blending old art with contemporary surroundings.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #16

    Frank Markham Skipworth “A Roman Holiday”

    Classical figures on a subway, blending past and modern environments.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #17

    Ubaldo Gandolfi "Mercury About To Behead Argus"

    Classical figure in a modern bus setting, under blue lighting, illustrating Alexey Kondakov's artistic blend.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #18

    William Adolphe Bouguereau "Childhood Idyll"

    Classical figures on a modern street, sitting on an old mattress, combining past and present.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #19

    Bellanger Camille Felix “Idylle” (Daphnis And Chloe)

    Classical figures in a modern photo booth, blending art with contemporary urban setting.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #20

    Francesco Hayez "The Kiss"

    Classical figures in a modern subway setting by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #21

    Frederick Leighton "Solitude"

    Classical figure in modern clothing store, blending past and present by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #22

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau "Laurel Branch"

    Classical figure in a modern kitchen setting, blending historical art with contemporary life.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #23

    Rubens "Venus At A Mirror"

    Classical figure in a modern bathroom setting, reflecting in a mirror with contemporary toiletries around.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #24

    Benjamin West "The Death Of Hyacinth"

    Classical figures with modern subway escalator backdrop, Kupka's art style.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #25

    Joseph-Marie Vien "Mars And Venus"

    Classical figures in a modern urban setting by artist Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #26

    Paul Emile Chabas "Angel Of The Morning"

    Classical figure by Alexey Kondakov in modern bakery setting, with bread on display.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #27

    Franc Kavčič "The Lament Of Orpheus"

    Classical figure on a modern bus, blending historic art with urban life.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #28

    Frederic Leighton "Acme And Septimius"

    Classical figures kissing viewed through modern glass window, blending art eras creatively.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #29

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau "Daphnis And Chloe"

    Classical figures in a modern flower shop setting by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #30

    Simon Vouet "Allegory Of Wealth"

    Classical figures lounging in a modern kitchen, interacting with a laptop, by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #31

    Charles-Amable Lenoir "The Spinner"

    Classical figure in modern kitchen setting, blending eras with elegance by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #32

    Max Nonnenbruch "Evening By The Lake"

    Classical figure in modern setting, standing outside a bus window with trees and buildings in the background.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #33

    Arthur Hacker "The Annunciation"

    Classical figures blend with modern setting by Alexey Kondakov, featuring a serene scene at a table.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #34

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau “Song Of Angel”

    Classical figures in a modern subway setting by Alexey Kondakov.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #35

    Pierre Cabanel "Daphnis And Chloe"

    Classical figures in a modern urban setting with a scooter and laundry.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #36

    Edward Robert Hughes "Diana's Maidens"

    Classical figure in modern subway, blending art styles for a captivating effect.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #37

    Angelika Kauffmann "Amor Und Psyche"

    Classical figures in a modern subway setting by Alexey Kondakov, featuring angels in vibrant robes on green seats.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #38

    Frederick Leighton "Invocation"

    Classical figure in a modern city street, blending art and environment with a vintage payphone.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #39

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau "The Bather"

    Classical figure in a modern bathroom setting, seated on a windowsill, blending past and present styles.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #40

    Anna Alma-Tadema "A Votive Offering (The Late Roses)"

    Classical figure by Alexey Kondakov holding a platter in a modern kitchen environment.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #41

    Diego Velázquez "Vulcan's Forge"

    Classical figure in a modern urban setting by Alexey Kondakov, standing near a graffiti-covered wall and market stall.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #42

    Max Nonnenbruch Junge "Flora"

    Classical figure by Alexey Kondakov in a modern subway setting, wearing a gold and blue gown, holding flowers.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #43

    Arthur Hacker "Abundance"

    Classical figure in a modern balcony setting by Alexey Kondakov, blending art and reality seamlessly.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #44

    William-Adolphe Bouguereau “Day“

    Classical figure on a balcony amidst modern laundry, blending past and present.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #45

    Orazio Riminaldi "Amor Victorioso"

    Classical figure by Alexey Kondakov in a modern market setting, blending art with contemporary life.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #46

    Louis-Jean-François Lagrenée "Cupid And Psyche"

    Classical figures in a modern office setting, with bright light through a window, blending art with everyday life.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #47

    Wilhelm Kray "Loreley"

    Classical figure seated on a car hood in a modern urban environment, blending art eras creatively.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #48

    Léon Bazile Perrault "The Oracle Of The Fields"

    Classical figure in a modern bus interior by Alexey Kondakov, blending art and urban life.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #49

    François Gérard "Corinne At Cape"

    Classical figure sitting in a modern airport terminal with empty black chairs and a large window view of the runway.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

    #50

    Jacques-Louis David "The Love Of Helen And Paris"

    Classical figures by Alexey Kondakov blend with modern cafe setting, featuring a man with a lyre and a woman in elegant attire.

    Alexey Kondakov Report

