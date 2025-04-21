ADVERTISEMENT

Kiev-based artist and graphic designer Alexey Kondakov has reimagined the boundaries of time and space through his mesmerizing digital collages. By seamlessly blending figures from classical paintings into the everyday hustle of modern cities, he creates a dreamlike world where art history walks among us—where goddesses wait at bus stops, cherubs linger in stairwells, and Renaissance lovers drift through crowded subway cars.

What makes Kondakov’s work so compelling is the emotional tension he captures: the quiet elegance of centuries-old characters placed in gritty, often mundane surroundings. These surreal juxtapositions not only challenge our perception of time but breathe new life into the art of the past.

