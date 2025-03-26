ADVERTISEMENT

Those who were present in Terminal D at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport in Texas earlier this month on March 14 were treated to a shocking sight.

A woman, wearing absolutely no clothes, was seen having a very public meltdown as she clutched a plastic water bottle in a now viral video.

She began throwing water everywhere as she walked across the concourse, tossing it in the air while screaming strange phrases such as, “I speak all languages!”

A woman was caught on video having a “manic episode” at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport earlier this month

She was also captured throwing a cellphone at the airport monitors above her in an attempt to break them before grabbing and opening a bottle from a café counter to pour it all around her person, later “launching into a manic dance in the puddle” she’d created, as reported by Daily Mail.

The woman did manage to force a row of wall-mounted airport screens to shut down by, once again, flinging her cellphone at them, one by one.

Oddly enough, despite the public indecency, not a single member of law enforcement or airport security was present. Travelers either watched or ignored what was happening by scrolling on their phone.

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

But that didn’t stop a few witnesses from trying to stop her.

At one point, a man came up to her and asked her to stop as he begged, “Go away! Stop!” while on the phone, presumably speaking to security.

The woman merely threw water at him.

Another female staff member tried to make things a little better by approaching her with a coat in hand, but it only triggered the opposite reaction as the woman began swearing and screaming even more.

She was completely n*ked as she threw her cellphone at the airport screens and flung water in the air

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

TMZ also reported that she was found behind the emergency exit door at Gate D1 with blood on and around her. Eyewitnesses told police she had stabbed a restaurant manager with a pencil when he tried to intervene, before biting his right forearm and causing “immediate bruising.”

She had been traveling with her 8 year old daughter.

Authorities eventually arrived but the video showed only witnesses trying to stop her

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

As officers handcuffed her to take her away, cops claimed she told them she “wanted to be with the flowers” and was “in a forest.” The report also stated that she identified as multiple Disney princesses like Ariel and Pocahontas, calling herself “Venus” at one point.

The woman claimed she had no intentions of hurting anyone or herself, telling authorities that she was “trying to make herself better and sometimes that hurts.”

She has now been detained on a mental health hold and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No official statement from the Dallas airport has been made — but a mix of humorous and concerned reactions began to pop up on social media.

Due to the explicit nature of the clip, we cannot include it on our page. You may view it here at your own discretion.

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

“It would be super fun traveling with her. She likes to run around n*ked and she speaks all languages,” someone on Reddit wrote.

One user gave a little insight on what the woman may have been dealing with: “In law enforcement we called it Excited Delirium. Dealing with people like this have incredible strength while under the influence and feel no pain. Very dangerous this situation.

“That guy that asked why they won’t stop her. Well she is a female and n*de I wouldn’t as a male go within 100ft of that situation.”

It was reported that the woman had also stabbed and bit a restaurant manager

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

Image credits: BoneKnightmare

They continued, “Having been in a position where I’ve had to restrain n*ked people before, it definitely adds a whole new layer of discomfort and anxiety to a situation. It shows they’re obviously not thinking rationally, which means they’re unpredictable.”

“This IS NOT funny!” another scolded. “This woman along with so many others need the appropriate help!”

“This is so sad that poor mom had her eight year-old daughter with her,” someone added. “Nothing about this is funny. It’s traumatizing and traumatic for everyone involved.”

The situation was not a laughing matter to many on social media