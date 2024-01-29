Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit
News, Travel

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A man took it upon himself to open a plane’s emergency exit before walking out on its wing, receiving praise in an unexpected turn of events.

The Mexico City International Airport confirmed the bizarre situation in an official statement last Friday (January 26), stating that a passenger had opened an emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff on Thursday (January 27).

Although the airport has assured that the rogue man was turned over to the police, the culprit may have not been the criminal one might’ve thought at first.

Artist Turns Ordinary Everyday Situations Into Funny One-Panel Comics (30 Pics)

With a knack for capturing the humor in everyday situations, David Ostow's cartoons bring a refreshing dose of wit to ordinary moments.

LEARN MORE
Arrow right soft
Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

A man opened a plane’s emergency exit before walking out on its wing, receiving praise in an unexpected turn of events

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Image credits: Jeffry Surianto

Dozens of fellow passengers went on to sign a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed, the Associated Press (AP News) reported.

Additionally, in photographs of the statement posted online, fellow passengers said the traveler in question, whose identity has not been released, had acted “to protect everyone, with the support of everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport said in a statement: “Yesterday, a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing, and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else,” as per AP News.

The incident took place at the Mexico City International Airport with an AeroMexico flight to Guatemala

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Image credits: Eduardo Cano Photo Co

It continued: “In line with international security regulations, this person turned himself over to the authorities.”

A reported 77 passengers aboard the AeroMexico flight to Guatemala signed the statement handwritten on notebook paper supporting the man’s actions.

The statement read: “The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives.”

Passengers went on to sign a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Image credits: Kevin Wasilevski

An incident report filed with airport authorities largely confirmed that version of events, as per AP News. The report read: “Around 11:37 a.m., a Mexican airline reported the beginning of a disturbance due to passenger discontent on flight AM672.

“The flight had been due to lift off at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, but because of a maintenance alert on the plane, the captain had to return to the gate for the required maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The passengers were unhappy, and one of them opened the emergency door and stepped out on the wing. This event required the plane to be changed.”

“The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives,” passengers wrote

Image credits: Kenny Eliason

It is unclear whether airport authorities have kept the heroic man in custody or if he is currently facing any charges.

Flight tracking sites confirmed that flight AM672 to Guatemala City was delayed for 4 hours and 56 minutes on Thursday, AP News reported.

Moreover, a video reportedly recorded aboard the flight showed passengers fanning themselves and asking a flight attendant for water.

“He may have saved lives,” a reader noted

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Fellow Passengers And Social Media Come Out In Support Of Man Arrested For Opening Plane Exit

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

2

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda. She is a journalist from Geneva, Switzerland. Growing up in a multi-cultural family, Andréa has spent a lot of time abroad, studying and travelling, nourishing her curiousity for other people's culture. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and feminism. Andréa is a dog person, and is particularly fond of Karl, her Doberman.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Travel Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't agree with any of this. Airplanes have very tight discipline and security measures for a reason - a small mistake can cost many lives. That's why you can't just go around and open emergency exits on a whim, even if it seems you have a "good" reason to do so.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
bypasspaypal avatar
Golpandoodle
Golpandoodle
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, almost 5 hours without ventilation in an airtight aluminium tube is not an emergency to you?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't agree with any of this. Airplanes have very tight discipline and security measures for a reason - a small mistake can cost many lives. That's why you can't just go around and open emergency exits on a whim, even if it seems you have a "good" reason to do so.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
bypasspaypal avatar
Golpandoodle
Golpandoodle
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, almost 5 hours without ventilation in an airtight aluminium tube is not an emergency to you?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda