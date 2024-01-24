“We Won’t Tolerate It”: Man Who Delayed A Flight By 3 Hours Gets Slammed By Airplane Passengers

ADVERTISEMENT

An angry passenger single-handedly managed to delay a plane in China by three hours, leaving hundreds of passengers forced to rebook their flights. The unidentified man was filmed while arguing with cabin crew to get three first-class seats despite only paying for two.

The incident took place on a flight from Beijing to Chengdu in the southwestern province of Sichuan, China, on December 30, 2023.

According to The South China Morning Post (SCMP), the fussy traveler was adamant that, because he had bought two first-class tickets, he should be allowed to upgrade a family member from economy class for free.

A viral video, filmed by a separate passenger, exposed the man surrounded by a group of people, including flight attendants, security guards, and passengers, as he raged against them.

As the SCMP reported, the man was filmed shouting: “Stop swearing at me. You have no right to do that.”

When a fellow male passenger reportedly attempted to point out the airline’s policy, the initial traveler reportedly became furious and turned on him. A security guard subsequently tried to arbitrate and de-escalate the situation but failed.

In fact, the furious passenger went on to yell: “What gives you the right to order me about?” To which a woman passenger shouted back: “You’ve wasted too much of our time, and we won’t tolerate it any longer.”

The fellow passenger, who had recorded the viral video, reportedly said the argument began at 11 am, when the man’s two-year-old son, who was sitting next to him in the first-class cabin, started to cry.

SCMP reported that the child had originally been sitting in economy class, but the man demanded the crew upgrade his child’s seat to first class.

Meanwhile, other Chinese sources reported that the father had bought two first-class tickets for himself and his son but an economy ticket for the nanny. He then wanted an upgrade for the nanny.

Whether the upgrade ordered by the angry passenger was for his son or his nanny remains unclear. However, it doesn’t change the fact that the quarrel escalated to the point of the police getting involved before they escorted the man off the plane at 2 pm local time.

Consequently, a reported 300 passengers were forced to rebook their flights.

There have been a number of incidents reported on planes lately. Earlier this month, a man got stuck inside a plane’s lavatory for nearly two hours on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, India.

And just last month, a New Zealand couple suffered a less-than-pleasant flight after sitting in a passenger’s urine during a 10-hour international flight from Bangkok to Sydney.

“Classic entitlement,” a reader commented

