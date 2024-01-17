Couple Forces Qantas To Fully Refund Them After They Were “Sitting In Urine” For 10 Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Zealand couple suffered a less-than-pleasant flight after sitting in a passenger’s urine during a 10-hour international flight from Bangkok to Sydney. The revolting incident unfolded just before New Year’s on December 30, 2023, as two Kiwis flew from Bangkok, Thailand, to Sydney, Australia, en route to their motherland, the New York Post reported.

One of the unidentified travelers from Wellington described the moment they realized they had been stuck in a total nightmare: “Now we know that we have been sitting in urine for a 10-hour trip.”

A New Zealand couple suffered a less-than-pleasant flight after sitting in a passenger’s urine during a 10-hour international flight from Bangkok to Sydney

Share icon

Image credits: Pascal Borener/Pexels

According to The Post, the couple’s flight took a turn for the worse when one of them placed their Qantas pillow and other belongings underneath the seat in front of them.

When the aforementioned traveler retrieved their pillow, it was reportedly damp, as was their duty-free bag with $70 worth of items, a headphone case, and a portable neck pillow.

At first, the couple pinned the wetness of their belongings on some spilled water and went on to simply store some of their items in the overhead bin.

Share icon

Image credits: Clique Images/Unsplash

The pair proceeded to ask a cabin crew member to replace their soggy pillow.

“We called an attendant who was confused and took the pillow away,” said the couple, who eventually realized that the source of the moisture was far more nauseating, as per The Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a couple of hours in flight, the passengers reached under the seat to find a pair of children’s underwear. That’s when they made the horrifying realization that the alleged “spilled water” was, in fact, human pee.

Subsequently, the couple had been sitting in urine for their 10-hour flight, unbeknownst to them.

Moreover, one of the passengers claimed to have used the soiled neck pillow for several hours “under the assumption that it was just a bit wet from water,” The Post reported.

“Now we know that we have been sitting in urine for a 10-hour trip,” one of the passengers said

Share icon

Image credits: Robert Penaloza/Unsplash

Upon making the repulsive discovery, the travelers reportedly discarded the allegedly spoiled travel pillow as well as the duty-free bag and its contents upon landing.

The appalled couple proceeded to ask to speak with an airline supervisor, who reportedly offered them 10,000 Qantas points for their trouble.

According to The Post, the flyers deemed them inadequate reparations for sitting in “biohazard waste,” adding that the points were useless as they didn’t plan on flying with the carrier again.

After pleading with Qantas to issue a full refund, the couple’s request was initially denied because their “ticket was fully utilized,” per an email the airline sent the couple on January 10.



After initially opposing the couple’s request for a refund, Qantas eventually issued the travelers a full reimbursement of their plane tickets

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pew Nguyen/Pexels

They found this response “simply unacceptable” and demanded $3,827 — the cost of the Bangkok-Sydney leg of their trip, Yahoo News reported.

While they acknowledged that the urine was likely the fault of the contracted cleaning crew in Bangkok, Qantas was ultimately responsible.

“They are contracted through Qantas so it is your responsibility that you must own,” they wrote before noting that Qantas had recently recorded record profits and record complaints, the New Zealand Herald reported.

After going back and forth several more times, the Australian airline finally conceded and issued the travelers a full reimbursement as well as an apology for the disgusting ordeal.

“We have apologized to the customer and will be providing a refund as a gesture of goodwill,” a Qantas spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald.

Airline reps added that they were “looking into what has occurred and have raised the issue with our cleaning supplier in Bangkok, which cleaned the aircraft prior to departure.”

The couple told the Herald they were disappointed it took such lengths to get the desired outcome, but they were “really happy” about getting a full refund.

Some readers wondered why the passengers “couldn’t smell the urine”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT