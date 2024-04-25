ADVERTISEMENT

Artist and illustrator Ryan Roberts has created several crossover comics by enlisting the help of other webcomic creators. By using the power of friendship and social media, Bonebag meets up with Heathcliff, ChickenPupPie, The Hole World Show, Cheddar Bacon Studios, The Underfold, Townytown, The Other End, Comedy Viking, Alarminglybad, and Belzebubs. All of whom were amazing and wonderful collaborators.

More info: bonebagcomics.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Grimm Humor

Bonebag Comics
My name is Ryan Roberts and I have lived in Texas most of my life. I have three great kids and a wonderful wife that supports my love for cartoons and comics. Growing up in the '80s and '90s, I loved watching things like The Ghostbusters - I loved the wacky designs they created for their ghosts. I was always drawing at school when I should have been paying attention to my teachers. All my homework came with doodles in the margins.

From childhood, I always knew I wanted to be an artist (in one form or another). I have worked as a freelance artist for quite some time and in that time I have come up with many stories, jokes, and works of art.
#2

Oboe Lessons On Tuesday

Bonebag Comics
#3

Read The Room

Bonebag Comics
My comics are like my children, in the same way that I DO have a favorite, but it would be unwise for me to say. However, I can say that my characters are wonderfully unique. Grimm has become a favorite among my fans. To me, he has the heart of a warrior and the soul of a slacker.

#4

Head Games

Bonebag Comics
#5

Bargain

Bonebag Comics
Coming up with comic ideas can sometimes be the most frustrating part of the process. I try to find inspiration from other comic artists. Or sometimes, it comes from my kids telling really bad jokes.
#6

Poltergust A/C Repair

Bonebag Comics
#7

All A Morgue

Bonebag Comics
And as for my art style. I have noticed that both my art style and the format of my color palette has greatly improved. I drew some inspiration from fellow artist JP Ahonen (creator of Belzebubs). His gritty style and simplistic character designs really influenced me.
#8

A Hole New World

Bonebag Comics
#9

Ready Set Summon

Bonebag Comics
#10

Holy Crow

Bonebag Comics
#11

Monster Cheese

Bonebag Comics
#12

Grave Humor

Bonebag Comics
#13

Dead Head Humor

Bonebag Comics
#14

Wine And Spirits

Bonebag Comics
#15

It's Just Business A

Bonebag Comics
#16

Magic Market

Bonebag Comics
#17

Hug It Out

Bonebag Comics
#18

Flirt With Death

Bonebag Comics
#19

Gambler

Bonebag Comics
#20

Eye Spy

Bonebag Comics
#21

Eye Spy Big

Bonebag Comics
#22

It's A Wonderful Christmas Carol

Bonebag Comics
#23

Grimm And Shake

Bonebag Comics
#24

My Dad Is Dracula

Bonebag Comics
#25

Arms Dealer

Bonebag Comics
#26

Grimm And Shake (Part II)

Bonebag Comics
#27

Mr. Sun

Bonebag Comics
