A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (27 New Pics)
Artist and illustrator Ryan Roberts has created several crossover comics by enlisting the help of other webcomic creators. By using the power of friendship and social media, Bonebag meets up with Heathcliff, ChickenPupPie, The Hole World Show, Cheddar Bacon Studios, The Underfold, Townytown, The Other End, Comedy Viking, Alarminglybad, and Belzebubs. All of whom were amazing and wonderful collaborators.
Grimm Humor
My name is Ryan Roberts and I have lived in Texas most of my life. I have three great kids and a wonderful wife that supports my love for cartoons and comics. Growing up in the '80s and '90s, I loved watching things like The Ghostbusters - I loved the wacky designs they created for their ghosts. I was always drawing at school when I should have been paying attention to my teachers. All my homework came with doodles in the margins.
From childhood, I always knew I wanted to be an artist (in one form or another). I have worked as a freelance artist for quite some time and in that time I have come up with many stories, jokes, and works of art.
Oboe Lessons On Tuesday
Read The Room
My comics are like my children, in the same way that I DO have a favorite, but it would be unwise for me to say. However, I can say that my characters are wonderfully unique. Grimm has become a favorite among my fans. To me, he has the heart of a warrior and the soul of a slacker.
Head Games
Bargain
Coming up with comic ideas can sometimes be the most frustrating part of the process. I try to find inspiration from other comic artists. Or sometimes, it comes from my kids telling really bad jokes.
Poltergust A/C Repair
All A Morgue
And as for my art style. I have noticed that both my art style and the format of my color palette has greatly improved. I drew some inspiration from fellow artist JP Ahonen (creator of Belzebubs). His gritty style and simplistic character designs really influenced me.