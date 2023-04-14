I Made 23 New Webcomics About Necromancer Character Bonebag And His Pal Grimm
In this past year, I've had the opportunity to make a lot of connections on Instagram. Most are fans of the comic series that I created, and a few are artists who either create great artwork or illustrate comics of their own unique designs.
Examining new ways to illustrate and color my comics gives me a chance to grow as an artist and the opportunity to test my comic-creating capabilities.
Witch Joke
Sometimes, I would see something fantastic in an artist's work. An image or an idea that I would like to try to incorporate into one of my comics. Only after speaking with the artist and asking for their permission would I begin the process, fully giving credit where credit is due.
Plumbing Problems
The Cat Came Back
The creator of the webcomic series Deliberately Buried Comics gave me permission to use an image of a Free Hamper they had. The creator of Towny Town Comics (Jacob Luther) allowed me to use an A/C unit in need of an exorcism.
I have had the opportunity to chat with some of these creative individuals about many things, one of which is being able to do a comic crossover. Everyone loves a crossover comic.
Date Nite
Game Night
As time progressed, I received some interesting requests. What if Grimm went on a date?
This idea intrigued me. I had not thought of Grimm having a love life, let alone going on a romantic date. I put this question to my readers. "Who would be Grimm's date?" After much discussion, I decided to create Mandy the Mermaid. This was a fantastic comic. Even though it was only a few panels long, it had a heart. And it pushed me to my limits on coloring.
Poltergust A/C Repair
Drinking Buds
Eventually, I hit the 1000 followers milestone.
And as for the crossover comics, Bonebag is transported via summoning circle and meets one of the characters from the Belzebubs Comic series (created by JP Ahonen). Bob The Zombie interrupts Bonebag's morning breakfast ritual. (Bob was created by Jonathan LA Luz, Dead Inside Comics).
