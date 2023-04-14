In this past year, I've had the opportunity to make a lot of connections on Instagram. Most are fans of the comic series that I created, and a few are artists who either create great artwork or illustrate comics of their own unique designs.

Examining new ways to illustrate and color my comics gives me a chance to grow as an artist and the opportunity to test my comic-creating capabilities.

