In this past year, I've had the opportunity to make a lot of connections on Instagram. Most are fans of the comic series that I created, and a few are artists who either create great artwork or illustrate comics of their own unique designs.

Examining new ways to illustrate and color my comics gives me a chance to grow as an artist and the opportunity to test my comic-creating capabilities.

If you would like to see more of my Bored Panda posts, you can click here, here, or here.

More info: bonebagcomics.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Witch Joke

Witch Joke

Report

10points
Bonebag Comics
POST
Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dad jokes time! What instrument does a skeleton play? A trombone! Wow this graveyard very full people most be dieing to get in.

0
0points
reply

Sometimes, I would see something fantastic in an artist's work. An image or an idea that I would like to try to incorporate into one of my comics. Only after speaking with the artist and asking for their permission would I begin the process, fully giving credit where credit is due.
#2

Plumbing Problems

Plumbing Problems

Report

8points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#3

The Cat Came Back

The Cat Came Back

Report

7points
Bonebag Comics
POST

The creator of the webcomic series Deliberately Buried Comics gave me permission to use an image of a Free Hamper they had. The creator of Towny Town Comics (Jacob Luther) allowed me to use an A/C unit in need of an exorcism.

I have had the opportunity to chat with some of these creative individuals about many things, one of which is being able to do a comic crossover. Everyone loves a crossover comic.
#4

Date Nite

Date Nite

Report

6points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#5

Game Night

Game Night

Report

5points
Bonebag Comics
POST

As time progressed, I received some interesting requests. What if Grimm went on a date?

This idea intrigued me. I had not thought of Grimm having a love life, let alone going on a romantic date. I put this question to my readers. "Who would be Grimm's date?" After much discussion, I decided to create Mandy the Mermaid. This was a fantastic comic. Even though it was only a few panels long, it had a heart. And it pushed me to my limits on coloring.
#6

Poltergust A/C Repair

Poltergust A/C Repair

Report

5points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#7

Drinking Buds

Drinking Buds

Report

5points
Bonebag Comics
POST

Eventually, I hit the 1000 followers milestone.

And as for the crossover comics, Bonebag is transported via summoning circle and meets one of the characters from the Belzebubs Comic series (created by JP Ahonen). Bob The Zombie interrupts Bonebag's morning breakfast ritual. (Bob was created by Jonathan LA Luz, Dead Inside Comics).
#8

Curse Jar

Curse Jar

Report

5points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#9

Something About Rosemary

Something About Rosemary

Report

4points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#10

Free Hamper

Free Hamper

Report

4points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#11

Wait! Is It Cookie Season Already!

Wait! Is It Cookie Season Already!

Report

3points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#12

Feel The Burn

Feel The Burn

Report

3points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#13

Bonebag Meets Belzebubs

Bonebag Meets Belzebubs

Report

2points
Bonebag Comics
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if this become a job, i sign

0
0points
reply
#14

Meet Bob The Zombie

Meet Bob The Zombie

Report

2points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#15

One Kay Thanks

One Kay Thanks

Report

2points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#16

A Viking We Will Go

A Viking We Will Go

Report

1point
Bonebag Comics
POST
#17

Hunger

Hunger

Report

1point
Bonebag Comics
POST
#18

Eeney, Meeney, Miney... Magic

Eeney, Meeney, Miney... Magic

Report

1point
Bonebag Comics
POST
#19

Oboe Lessons On Tuesdays

Oboe Lessons On Tuesdays

Report

1point
Bonebag Comics
POST
#20

Tricky Treat

Tricky Treat

Report

1point
Bonebag Comics
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Screen Time

Screen Time

Report

1point
Bonebag Comics
POST
#22

Quack Attack

Quack Attack

Report

0points
Bonebag Comics
POST
#23

Everyone Loves A Crossover Comic

Everyone Loves A Crossover Comic

Report

0points
Bonebag Comics
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!