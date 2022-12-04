One night, after consuming too much Nyquil and beef jerky, I was visited by spirits and dreams of little green men and tall skull-faced solicitors. In these visions, I was told, that I would create an incredible and somewhat likable webcomic series about a nutty Necromancer Bonebag and his audacious assistant Grimm.

Each of these stories gives a brief glimpse into the (not so) everyday life of a Necromancer as he tries to make ends meet. Trying to make a living isn't so easy when you're tall, dark, and hideous. Grimm isn't what you would call hard-working either. He'd rather have others do all the heavy lifting.

More info: bonebagcomics.com | Facebook | Instagram