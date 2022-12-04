7submissions
I Created Comics About A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant called ‘Bonebag Comics’ (7 Pics)
One night, after consuming too much Nyquil and beef jerky, I was visited by spirits and dreams of little green men and tall skull-faced solicitors. In these visions, I was told, that I would create an incredible and somewhat likable webcomic series about a nutty Necromancer Bonebag and his audacious assistant Grimm.
Each of these stories gives a brief glimpse into the (not so) everyday life of a Necromancer as he tries to make ends meet. Trying to make a living isn't so easy when you're tall, dark, and hideous. Grimm isn't what you would call hard-working either. He'd rather have others do all the heavy lifting.
More info: bonebagcomics.com | Facebook | Instagram
Pawn Star Pavlov
Meet Mr. Porridgepants
All A Morgue
* accidently wakes up a dead body* Oop, better just have it lay back down
Night Fight
This started off sweet and wholesome and then it turned a bit
Uber Eats
Talking Heads
I mean, if it works it works. No judgement here. Besides, don't we all talk to inanimate objects
Magic Market Mishap
Love the variety in his shop. He even offers oboe lessons!
I love reading these comics. They're cute, quirky, and funny. And the art is so good!
