One night, after consuming too much Nyquil and beef jerky, I was visited by spirits and dreams of little green men and tall skull-faced solicitors. In these visions, I was told, that I would create an incredible and somewhat likable webcomic series about a nutty Necromancer Bonebag and his audacious assistant Grimm.

Each of these stories gives a brief glimpse into the (not so) everyday life of a Necromancer as he tries to make ends meet. Trying to make a living isn't so easy when you're tall, dark, and hideous. Grimm isn't what you would call hard-working either. He'd rather have others do all the heavy lifting.

More info: bonebagcomics.com

#1

Pawn Star Pavlov

#2

Meet Mr. Porridgepants

#3

All A Morgue

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
* accidently wakes up a dead body* Oop, better just have it lay back down

#4

Night Fight

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
This started off sweet and wholesome and then it turned a bit

#5

Uber Eats

#6

Talking Heads

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
I mean, if it works it works. No judgement here. Besides, don't we all talk to inanimate objects

#7

Magic Market Mishap

The Red Snapper
Love the variety in his shop. He even offers oboe lessons!

