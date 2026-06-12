ADVERTISEMENT

Languages never sit still. They mutate and evolve faster than many of us can keep up with on our own. English is no exception. (I mean, have you heard some of the recent slang?) Luckily, there’s a way to help each other stay up to speed. The Instagram account 'HipDict' is an open‑source dictionary that invites people to "update" the definitions of words we use in everyday life. And it works! This community‑driven approach generates many funny — and perhaps even more accurate — reinterpretations of familiar terms, exposing their hidden meanings.

More info: Instagram