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Languages never sit still. They mutate and evolve faster than many of us can keep up with on our own. English is no exception. (I mean, have you heard some of the recent slang?) Luckily, there’s a way to help each other stay up to speed. The Instagram account 'HipDict' is an open‑source dictionary that invites people to "update" the definitions of words we use in everyday life. And it works! This community‑driven approach generates many funny — and perhaps even more accurate — reinterpretations of familiar terms, exposing their hidden meanings.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Poor means having too much month at the end of your money with keyword poor definition

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    #2

    Everything happens for a reason explained as bad decisions

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    #3

    Humorous job definition about doing your work and others' jobs too

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    #4

    Friendship definition as giving advice back and forth with no one taking it on Instagram page

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    #5

    Instagram page definition of FOBI as fear of being included acronym

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    #6

    Phrase I'm going to sleep means still using phone but not texting

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    #7

    Your salary funny definition by Instagram phrase page

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    #8

    Etc defined humorously as end of thinking capacity on Instagram page

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    #9

    Adulthood definition about postponing plans with friends

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    #10

    Humorous definition of retired as always feeling tired from yesterday to today

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    #11

    Sleep defined as the less you get it, the more you want it by HipDict Instagram

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    #12

    Instagram definition of smonday as anxiety when Sunday stops feeling like Sunday

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    #13

    LinkedIn defined as fan-fiction site for 9-to-5 growth journey, Instagram word post.

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    #14

    Adult defined as a child with bills to pay, creative word definition from Instagram.

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    #15

    Broqué means a person broke but trying to live a classy life and spoil themselves

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Single defined as someone unhappy alone but avoiding relationships

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    #17

    Dad defined as someone who treats pets better than children

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    #18

    Millennials defined as 30-40 years old who feel 80 years old

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    #19

    Work-fly balance defined as working to have money for travel

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    #20

    Best friends defined as seeing each other few times yearly with no pictures together

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    #21

    Studying defined as scrolling phone with an open textbook nearby

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    #22

    Funny definition of passport photo as uglier than photos friends tag you in

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    #23

    My wallet funny definition feeling empty Instagram post

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    #24

    Maybe next time phrase defined as probably never on Instagram page

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    #25

    My bed definition as a place for remembering forgotten tasks

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    #26

    Comical definition of exercise as an activity done to justify eating more

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    #27

    Gifts from mom and dad defined as mutual surprise seeing what's inside

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    #28

    Cleaning room humor about cleaning and complaining from Instagram page

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    #29

    Creative Instagram definition of meeting as 90% could have been an email

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    #30

    My mom defined as premium adult solving adult problems, Instagram word definition.

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    #31

    Dec 27 - Dec 30 defined as extra meaningless days at year's end

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    #32

    Seeking new opportunities phrase humorously defined as unemployed status

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    #33

    Love means smiling at a repeated meme like it's the first time

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    #34

    Best friend is the person excluded when saying I won't tell anyone

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    #35

    Witty January definition described as a giant Monday

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    #36

    Messages social energy explained by Instagram redefining words

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    #37

    Oh, ok phrase explained by Instagram page redefining words

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    #38

    Staying up late funny definition quiet night Instagram text

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    #39

    Sorry I have plans phrase meaning preferring to stay home

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    #40

    I need to start going to bed earlier phrase joke about bedtime

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    #41

    Witty definition of brain as an organ working nonstop unless during exams

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    #42

    Christmas definition with three life stages about believing or being Santa

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    #43

    Just one more episode means ending up watching the whole season on HipDict Instagram

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    #44

    Pants humorously defined as what I use to dry my hands after washing

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    #45

    Adulthood defined as wanting to sleep all day and delaying going to sleep at night

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    #46

    Spring described as no matter what jacket you pick, you're wrong

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    #47

    Weekends defined as feeling like 30 minute lunch breaks humorously

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    #48

    Unfollow defined as social media divorce from Instagram page

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    #49

    Group photo definition about the one who looks good uploads it from Instagram page

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    #50

    Menu definition humor about deciding food and ordering the same every time from Instagram page

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    #51

    Work from home definition about crying privately from Instagram page

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    #52

    Humorous Instagram definition of kid as anyone two years younger than me

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    #53

    Funny Instagram page definition of it's not you, it's me phrase with honest twist

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    #54

    Cat owner defined as delusional human believing they own a cat, Instagram definition.

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    #55

    Quick call definition as corporate jump scare from Instagram page defining words.

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    #56

    Funny definition of pets as my children from Instagram page redefining words

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    #57

    One Piece means longer than any relationship I've ever had with main keyword One Piece definition

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    #58

    Coldplay defined humorously as just made 4 singles in one night with SEO keyword Coldplay definition

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    #59

    Shower defined as time for a mini concert with main SEO keyword shower definition

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    #60

    Reelationship defined as sending reels instead of having a conversation

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    #61

    I haven't started it either defined as encouraging words for students

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    #62

    Humorous definition of rejected as thank you for your interest

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    #63

    Funny Microsoft Excel definition as a program no one actually knows how to use

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    #64

    Phrase I'm gonna arrive in 5 min defined as 5 minutes minimum, 50 minutes average

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    #65

    Omelette du fromage defined as the only French phrase known humorously

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    #66

    20s described as a weird period with friends married, in prison or home

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    #67

    Haircut humorously defined as a gamble in funny dictionary definition

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    #68

    Moms definition as not apologizing but acting nice instead

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    #69

    True love defined as unfollowing meme pages to get memes from your partner

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    #70

    First-born daughter humorously defined as Mom 2.0

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    #71

    Extreme sport defined as finding charger when phone battery is 1 percent

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    #72

    Asian grading scale humorous definition of academic grades

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    #73

    Sarcastic definition of I don't get it as being superior to relate to memes

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    #74

    Playful BMW acronym meaning broke my wallet

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    #75

    Cousin defined as partner in crime by Instagram page

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    #76

    19 age humor defined by Instagram page redefining words

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    #77

    Best friend humorous definition hates your ex Instagram quote

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    #78

    Starbucks funny definition people show off laptops Instagram

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    #79

    Your secrets are safe with me humorous definition Instagram quotes

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    #80

    Soulmate definition humorously stating maybe you don't have a soul

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    #81

    Olympic games definition as learning country names more than geography teacher

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    #82

    Acne definition about appearing before important dates

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    #83

    Sarcastic definition of oh really questioning lies and waiting for excuses

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    #84

    Funny definition of English teachers as people who overthink novels more than the authors

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    #85

    Almost there phrase humorously meaning still at home

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    #86

    Texting defined as taking time to write texts and choose emojis

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    #87

    Phrase I'm fat means expecting reassurance from HipDict Instagram definitions

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    #88

    I have no friends phrase described as no longer a joke in friendship definitions

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    #89

    Toilet definition warns not to use it if seen in dreams from HipDict Instagram

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    #90

    Graduation humorously defined as unemployment by Instagram page HipDict

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    #91

    Multitasking humorously defined as losing my mind and chilling at the same time

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