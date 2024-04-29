25 Funny And Wholesome Comics About The Secret Life Of Cats By Susie Yi (New Pics)
Ever wished you could understand what your beloved cats are thinking or saying? Well, in Susie Yi's Cat & Cat comics, that wish becomes a reality! The artist creates humorous cartoons illustrating the everyday adventures of cats and their "human servant" Suzy, who can talk with them and understand cat-speak.
Susie Yi began her comic series in October 2018, during her first digital Inktober challenge. She started with doodles of her pets, Mickey and Minnie, and then grew her daily drawings into the imaginative world of Cat & Cat. "I enjoy animation, comics, and story-telling in general, so this is my way of creating a world that will hopefully bring in new characters as time goes on and make people smile," Susie shared on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | susieyi.com | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com
Susie shared that Cat & Cat Comics was started as a hobby, something she drew and posted online for fun outside of her day job. "The responses to my comics motivated me to continue sharing my random comic ideas, and over time, it grew into a community, which I'm very grateful for."
Those poor aliens who have no cats to pet and pander to.