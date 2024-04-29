ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wished you could understand what your beloved cats are thinking or saying? Well, in Susie Yi's Cat & Cat comics, that wish becomes a reality! The artist creates humorous cartoons illustrating the everyday adventures of cats and their "human servant" Suzy, who can talk with them and understand cat-speak.

Susie Yi began her comic series in October 2018, during her first digital Inktober challenge. She started with doodles of her pets, Mickey and Minnie, and then grew her daily drawings into the imaginative world of Cat & Cat. "I enjoy animation, comics, and story-telling in general, so this is my way of creating a world that will hopefully bring in new characters as time goes on and make people smile," Susie shared on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | susieyi.com | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com