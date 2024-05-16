ADVERTISEMENT

Not all comics have to have mesmerizing artwork to be considered good. Sometimes, just a few stick figures can do the job, and Sola Saki Comics are proof of that.

Bored Panda reached out to the artist Surbhi Suman, who described the rich essence of her comics: "To someone new to my work, I'd describe my comics as providing a fresh take on life and its everyday events. Through my comics, I strive to depict ordinary scenarios from varied viewpoints, blending humor and introspection. Many of my followers resonate with the themes I explore, as my comics often delve into aspects of life that they may find challenging to express. I'm thankful for the connection and engagement my work brings to my audience."

Without further ado, let's hop into the post and greet Surbhi's artwork with the giggles and laughs it deserves!

More info: Instagram