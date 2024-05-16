ADVERTISEMENT

Not all comics have to have mesmerizing artwork to be considered good. Sometimes, just a few stick figures can do the job, and Sola Saki Comics are proof of that.

Bored Panda reached out to the artist Surbhi Suman, who described the rich essence of her comics: "To someone new to my work, I'd describe my comics as providing a fresh take on life and its everyday events. Through my comics, I strive to depict ordinary scenarios from varied viewpoints, blending humor and introspection. Many of my followers resonate with the themes I explore, as my comics often delve into aspects of life that they may find challenging to express. I'm thankful for the connection and engagement my work brings to my audience."

Without further ado, let's hop into the post and greet Surbhi's artwork with the giggles and laughs it deserves!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Laugh Out Loud With Debut Artist Surbhi Suman's Quirky Comics

solasakicomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!